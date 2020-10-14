Girls' swimming 'Super Meet' shifts to 4 separate sites

Depending on how you look at it, there is or is not going to be an Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet for girls’ swimming this week.

Traditionally, this weekend begins the championship season for girls’ swimming in the MVC. It begins with the Super Meet, followed by the regional meet and concluding with the state meet in Marshalltown.

It’s no secret 2020 has not been a typical year. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the derecho that hit much of Eastern Iowa on Aug. 10, adjustments have been made for all fall sports.

For swimming, there has been facility-sharing in the Metro due to storm damage while the Iowa City schools were out of action for a good part of the season due to the district’s decision to not hold in-person classes to start the school year.

Now, with the championship season set to begin, another adjustment has been made. Instead of holding the meet in one location, the 10 MVC swim teams will compete at four sites Saturday to keep down the numbers at any one facility.

“It’s unfortunate that there won’t be a conference meet,” said Iowa City West Coach Byron Butler. “The MVC canceled both the Super Meet and sophomore meet due to COVID fears late in the season.”

So in a year of adjustments, the MVC came up with the four-site format.

“It’s kind of like a virtual meet,” said Jefferson Coach Jessica Hinke. “Each metro area made Metro meets to replace (the traditional MVC meet). At the end of the meets this weekend, the results will be combined to determine all-conference awards.”

Each meet will be scored individually, according to Kennedy activities director Aaron Stecker.

“We will be combining the results from the four meets for purposes of selecting all-conference selections based on times,” Stecker said. “We will not be releasing as results of a single meet since they are being contested in four different locations.”

Linn-Mar will host Cedar Rapids rivals Kennedy, Jefferson and Washington in one metro pod, beginning at noon. Iowa City High and Iowa City West will swim at Mercer Park Pool at 9 a.m. Hempstead will host Wahlert and Senior in Dubuque at 10 a.m. while Cedar Falls and Waterloo will swim at Holmes Junior High in Cedar Falls at 10 a.m.

The diving portion of the meet will be held on Thursday in Waterloo for all 10 teams, beginning at 6 p.m.

Iowa City West was the 2019 team champion and would have been a heavy favorite to repeat. The Women of Troy boast a pair of two-time defending state champions in senior Aurora Roghair and Scarlet Martin, along with several other returning state qualifiers.

The regional meets are scheduled for Nov. 7 with state set for Nov. 13-14 in Marshalltown.