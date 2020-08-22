West Delaware impressive in 66-0 season-opening football win over Anamosa

ANAMOSA — At the very least, these teams can say they got one football game in this strange, COVID-clouded season. That’s better than the Big Ten Conference.

West Delaware can say it got a win, too. A very impressive one.

The Hawks dominated Anamosa with a capital “D” in a surprisingly lopsided, 66-0 win Friday night. This impressive performance on both ‘D’ and ‘O’ came from a team that sure appears to have an opportunity to do some things if it can stay healthy and stay away from the coronavirus.

“I am so thankful for the Iowa High School Athletic Association,” said West Delaware Coach Doug Winkowitsch. “I am so thankful our governor (Kim Reynolds) is taking this one day at a time. I am so thankful West Delaware is moving forward and trying to be as normal as we can for school. I am really glad I’m in Delaware County, Iowa.”

Winkowitsch’s team has some major beef on its offensive line and good skill kids at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Quarterback Jared Voss can run the read option or float back and wing it to talented receivers like Kyle Cole and Kyle Kelley. Those latter two caught a touchdown pass apiece for a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.

Voss had a pair of TD runs in the second and Jadyn Peyton one as West Delaware took a 33-0 lead into the break. Voss and Cole each had scoring runs in the third quarter, Peyton a second TD run in the fourth, with Will Halverson scoring from 68 yards out and safety Raub Loecke on a 73-yard interception return for the final points.

“I think we were pretty well prepared because of the amount of kids we had coming back,” Winkowitsch said. ”I have basically every kid back on offense, and I could really feel that. We knew with the short turnaround, we didn’t even find out until a week and a half ago that we were going to have this game, but we felt pretty comfortable doing it. We knew the kids would be capable to come here in a short amount of time and play.”

The aforementioned beef up front includes 6-foot-7, 300-pound tackle Mitchell Krogmann. Carson Petlon lines up right next to Krogmann at right guard with his 6-6 and 302-pound frame.

West Delaware even has a tight end (Luke Kerli) who's just a mere 6-3 and 298.

“It’s so awesome,” said Voss, who produced four TDs (two rushing, two passing) and 160 combined rushing-passing yards. “I come through the hole and saw nothing but white jerseys tonight. They were blocking for me. It was awesome.”

West Delaware finished with 397 rushing yards and 145 yards passing for a 542-yard opening night. And keep in mind there was a continuous clock most of the second half.

Anamosa had 21 of its 22 starters back but lost one early in this game (Sam Wilt) to an ankle injury. Blue Raider Jake Jess was injured badly after a collision with a West Delaware player as Jess was returning a second-quarter kickoff.

He had to be strapped to a board and left the field via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment for what appeared to be a neck injury. Jess was reported to have been moving all of his extremities.

Anamosa finished with just 56 yards of offense.

“I think both sides of the ball. We don’t have a lot of guys, we’ve only got 28 guys. But the thing is they can all play,” Winkowitsch said. “We found out tonight that everyone’s going to have to play. They were tired. But we were able to rotate some guys in there, and they did a tremendous job.

“The toughest part for me was just getting to July 1. It was so hard because we hadn’t had those kids in months. We were hoping they were doing things, but we didn’t communicate with them much ... But I feel that really from July 1, these guys have been locked in.”

AT ANAMOSA

West Delaware 13 20 13 20—66

Anamosa 0 0 0 0— 0

WD-Kyle Kelley 6 pass from Jared Voss (kick failed)

WD-Kyle Cole 59 pass from Voss (Lukas Meyer kick)

WD-Voss 20 run (Meyer kick)

WD-Voss 16 run (Meyer kick)

WD-Jadyn Peyton 4 run (attempt failed)

WD-Voss 36 run (Meyer kick)

WD-Cole 29 run (Meyer kick)

WD-Peyton 2 run (kick failed)

WD-Will Halverson 68 run (Meyer kick)

WD-Raub Loecke 73 interception return (Gavin Tucker kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — West Delaware: Jared Voss 7-121, Will Halverson 3-80, Wyatt Voelker 13-77, Jadyn Peyton 14-65, Kyle Cole 1-29, Logan Woellert 1-7, Team 1-(minus) 2. Anamosa: Grahm Humpal 8-15, Devin Brophy 3-12, Ky Kaufmann 1-4, Nate Keating 5-0, Trae Klatt 1-0, Conor Fortune 3-(minus) 5.

PASSING — West Delaware: Jared Voss 8-12-0-139, Kyle Cole 1-1-0-6. Anamosa: Grahm Humpal 6-16-1-36, Devin Brophy 1-4-1-14.

RECEIVING — West Delaware: Kyle Cole 4-105, Logan Woellert 3-28, Kyle Kelley 1-6, Isaac Fettkether 1-6. Anamosa: Trae Klatt 1-17, Ky Kaufmann 1-14, Colton Borst 1-9, Kole Dietiker 1-8, Sam Wilt 1-6, Jake Jess 2-(minus) 4.

First Downs — West Delaware 19, Anamosa 4.

Rushes-Yards — West Delaware 40-377, Anamosa 19-26.

Passing (Att/Comp/Int/Yards) — West Delaware 9-13-0-145, Anamosa 7-20-2-50.

Punts-Average — West Delaware 1-47.0, Anamosa 8-30.5.

Penalties — West Delaware 8-55, Anamosa 1-5.

Fumbles-Lost — West Delaware 0-0, Anamosa 1-1.

