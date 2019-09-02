Waukon, West Hancock are unanimous No. 1

In one week, the tightest race in the Gazette/KGYM football poll became the biggest landslide.

A comfortable victory over Garner GHV, coupled with Hudson’s upset loss to Jesup, enabled West Hancock to become a unanimous No. 1 in Class A this week.

West Hancock held a one-point lead over defending state champion Hudson in the preseason poll. Now, the Eagles hold a 14-point advantage over Wapsie Valley, the new No. 2 team.

Hudson, the defending champion, dropped all the way out of the top 10 after suffering a shocking 7-5 defeat to Jesup.

Waukon (Class 2A) also becomes a unanimous No. 1 after receiving six of seven first-place votes in the preseason. West Des Moines Dowling (4A), Western Dubuque (3A), West Sioux (1A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) retain top-ranked status in their respective classes.

The six-time defending big-school state champion, Dowling escaped with a 21-17 win over Waukee in its opener while No. 2 West Des Moines Valley fought off Southeast Polk, 31-20. The Maroons and the Tigers will meet Friday at Valley.

Cedar Falls is ranked third in 4A, followed by Ankeny Centennial and Waukee.

Last year’s 3A runner-up, Western Dubuque opener with a 42-0 stroll and Clinton, while No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier picked up its 27th consecutive victory, 35-0 over Iowa City Regina. North Scott moved up No. 3 after tripping Iowa City West, 14-7; Lewis Central and Solon round out the 3A top five.

Waukon convincingly avenged a 2018 loss to Decorah, 36-7, to solidify its status as 2A favorite. The Indians face another challenge this week at No. 8 Crestwood.

Clear Lake remains No. 2 after dumping Osage, 56-12. Algona moves up a spot to third, with Greene County and Spirit Lake sharing the No. 4 spot. Spirit Lake is up five rungs after rallying past Spencer, 39-21, Friday.

Defending 1A champion West Sioux continues to hold a slim lead in a competitive class. The Falcons kicked off their season with a 63-35 victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. Dike-New Hartford remains No. 2, followed by West Branch and Van Meter, then South Central Calhoun and West Lyon are tied for fifth.

In 1A, West Hancock and Wapsie Valley are followed by Saint Ansgar, Edgewood-Colesburg and North Tama.

Don Bosco and Fremont-Mills remain 1-2 in 8-Player. Remsen St. Mary’s climbs four spots to No. 3 after edging former No. 3 Audubon (now eighth), 26-25. Turkey Valley and defending champion New London are fourth and fifth.

THE GAZETTE/KGYM FOOTBALL POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

CLASS 4A W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Des Moines Dowling (5) 1-0 58 1

2. West Des Moines Valley (1) 1-0 51 2

3. Cedar Falls 1-0 44 3

4. Ankeny Centennial 1-0 43 5

5. Waukee 0-1 35 3

6. Bettendorf 1-0 20 8

7. Fort Dodge 1-0 19 10

8. Johnston 1-0 17 —

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 16 9

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 12 —

Dropped out: Iowa City West (6), Ankeny (7).

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 11, Iowa City West 2, Southeast Polk 2.

CLASS 3A W-L Pts Pvs

1. Western Dubuque (5) 1-0 59 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 1-0 52 2

3. North Scott 1-0 45 5

4. Lewis Central 1-0 43 7

5. Solon 1-0 36 3

6. Pella 1-0 24 6

7. Independence 1-0 18 —

8. Harlan 1-0 15 9

9. Iowa City Liberty 1-0 8 —

(tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1 8 4

Dropped out: Spencer (8), Clear Creek Amana (10).

Others receiving votes: Oskaloosa 7, Bondurant-Farrar 6, Norwalk 3, Mount Pleasant 2, Washington 2, Glenwood 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

CLASS 2A W-L Pts Pvs

1. Waukon (6) 1-0 60 1

2. Clear Lake 1-0 47 2

3. Algona 1-0 38 4

4. Greene County 1-0 32 6

(tie) Spirit Lake 1-0 32 9

6. Monroe PCM 1-0 22 9

7. Waterloo Columbus 1-0 21 8

8. Crestwood 1-0 20 7

9. Benton Community 1-0 18 —

10. Southeast Valley 1-0 16 —

Dropped out: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3), Chariton (5), West Liberty (9).

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 9, Williamsburg 7, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6.

CLASS 1A W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Sioux (4) 1-0 54 1

2. Dike-New Hartford 1-0 50 2

3. West Branch (1) 1-0 48 4

4. Van Meter 1-0 43 3

5. South Central Calhoun 1-0 35 6

(tie) West Lyon (1) 1-0 35 5

7. Treynor 1-0 25 8

8. Interstate 35 1-0 13 9

9. Mount Ayr 1-0 7 —

10. Underwood 1-0 6 —

Dropped out: Pella Christian (7), Bellevue (10), Osage (10).

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 5, Pella Christian 4, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Dyersville Beckman 1, Iowa City Regina 1, Sigourney-Keota 1.

CLASS A W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Hancock (6) 1-0 60 1

2. Wapsie Valley 1-0 46 3

3. Saint Ansgar 1-0 38 4

4. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 34 5

5. North Tama 1-0 32 6

6. Alta-Aurelia 1-0 26 6

7. Westwood 1-0 24 10

8. Durant 1-0 14 —

9. Hinton 1-0 12 —

10. South O’Brien 1-0 9 —

Dropped out: Hudson (2), Algona Garrigan (8), Council Bluffs St. Albert (9), Avoca AHSTW (10).

Others receiving votes: BGM 8, Grundy Center 8, Wayne 6, Belmond-Klemme 5, Hudson 4, Manson-NW Webster 2, Alburnett 1, Highland 1.

8-PLAYER W-L Pts Pvs

1. Don Bosco (3) 1-0 56 1

2. Fremont-Mills (1) 1-0 44 2

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 1-0 40 7

4. Turkey Valley 1-0 36 5

5. New London (1) 1-0 33 6

6. Iowa Valley 1-0 28 8

7. Newell-Fonda 1-0 24 4

8. Audubon 1-1 16 3

9. Central City 1-0 13 —

10. Northwood-Kensett 1-0 10 —

Dropped out: Southeast Warren (9), Glidden-Ralston (10).

Others receiving votes: Glidden-Ralston 9, HLV 6, Lenox 5, Midland 4, Montezuma 4, Lamoni 1.

