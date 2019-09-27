Waukon sails past Monticello in battle of Class 2A unbeatens

MONTICELLO — There was 4-0. And there was FOUR-AND-OH.

Waukon was the latter.

Creed Welch contributed in virtually way imaginable, and top-ranked Waukon smacked No. 10 Monticello, 52-7, in a Class 2A District 4 football game Friday night at Dean Nelson Field.

“We’ve been getting closer to what we want to be,” Waukon Coach Chad Beermann said.

The Indians zipped to a 36-0 halftime lead, kept the continuous clock ticking the rest of the way and improved to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the district.

Welch, a junior quarterback, lent a hand in all five of the Indians’ first-half touchdown.

He started the scoring with an 11-yard scoring reception (Dawson Baures took the snap the hit Welch in the right flat).

“We run that once or twice a game,” Welch said. “Baures made a good read and just flipped it to me.”

The next three scores came on quarterback keepers, scrambles in which he broke tackles galore.

Welch tallied on runs of 38, 27 and 5 yards as Waukon extended the margin to 28-0.

Then, with 3 seconds left in the half, he ran right, then threw across the field to an open Brady Behrend in the left corner of the end zone.

Welch also intercepted a pass to stifle a Monticello drive.

The Panthers (4-1, 0-1) had won each of their first four games by eight points or less, but Waukon was another animal completely. The Indians racked up 310 yards — 160 rushing, 150 passing — in the first half, and owned a 14-2 advantage in first downs.

Originally slated for a 7:30 p.m. start, the game kicked off at 8:30.

“We were all just chilling out, listening to country music in the gym,” Welch said. “Once we got to the field, we were ready to battle.”

Waukon hosts Oelwein next week; Monticello is at North Fayette Valley.

