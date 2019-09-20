Turkey Valley scores on every possession in claiming battle of unbeatens with Springville

SPRINGVILLE — Right before halftime the Springville scoreboard went blank.

The culprit was likely a fuse or a disconnected power line. The way Turkey Valley and Springville tallied points — they combined for 72 before the break — it could have been overuse. Most of those came from the third-ranked Trojans.

Turkey Valley was literally unstoppable on offense, scoring on all 10 of its possessions and defeating Springville, 84-39, in an 8-Player District 3 game Friday night at Springville Elementary.

The Trojans recognized a size advantage up front and exploited it, rushing for 454 yards on 54 carries.

“They got after it,” Turkey Valley Coach Mark Scott said. “Offensively, we ran the ball hard. The kids run very hard. We executed pretty well most of the night.

“Overall, I thought we played very well.”

Dylan Elsbernd led the way with 197 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He scored on a 10-yard run for his first TD with eight minutes to go in the opening quarter. He broke a 65-yarder midway through the second. Right after the lights went out on the scoreboard, Elsbernd plunged in from 3 yards out in the waning seconds of the first half, giving the Trojans a 48-24 lead.

“I was happy with the production all night,” Elsbernd said. “The offensive linemen made big holes and kept pushing me to do better.

“My teammates were cheering me on and things couldn’t have gone better.”

Eli Reicks emerged as the main scoring threat in the second half. The senior scored four TDs, including runs of 27 and 2 yards. He also hauled in a 29-yard scoring strike from Ethan Leibold and returned a kickoff about 68 yards to cap the points with a little more than a minute left.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a solid team and we’ve been playing since fourth grade,” Reicks said. “We’ve had some ups and downs, but we’re rolling pretty good now.”

Reicks finished with 161 yards of offense, including 132 rushing.

Turkey Valley (4-0) wasn’t one-dimensional. Leibold threw for 103 yards and three TDs, hitting Elijah Nymeyer twice for scores.

The Trojans defense contributed as well. After allowing a 40-yard TD pass from Kyle Koppes to Luke Menster on Springville’s first possession of the game and tying it with Elsbernd’s first score, Marcus Herold tipped a screen pass, hauled it in and ran 6 yards for a score and the lead for good.

“I think that was the first time we’ve scored other than offense all year,” Scott said. “It was a nice addition.”

Springville Coach Joe Martin said the 16-point swing in the matter of eight seconds hurt.

“We came out right away and took the lead,” Martin said. “I thought we had momentum. Then, they got the pick-6 and squashed things. We were playing catch-up from there. Unfortunately, with a team that good you can’t play catch-up often.”

The Orioles offense put up more points than Turkey Valley’s first three foes combined. Koppes passed for 193 yards and Spencer DeMean ran for 80. Koppes threw for four TDs, including one to DeMean, who ran for another.

Springville’s Luke Menster had 101 receiving yards on three catches.

“I kept telling the kids don’t look at the scoreboard,” Martin said about his postgame speech. “There were a lot of things we did well. If we get a couple stops it’s a different game. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that tonight.”

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com