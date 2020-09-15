Trash talk at Solon-Union football game led to weekend investigation

Officials from Solon and Union Community high schools spent much of the weekend investigating “inappropriate comments” directed toward Union players during Friday night’s football game in LaPorte City.

“It was a pretty intense investigation,” Solon athletics director Casey Hack said. “There was some trash talk. It’s not what we want out of our football players, and it has been addressed internally.”

According to a letter written by Union officials Jason Toenges (principal) and Wayne Slack (AD), Union football coaches and administrators were made aware following the game of “multiple inappropriate statements” that were directed toward the Knights.

Slack said Tuesday the statements were not race-based.

“It was just a lot of trash-talking,” he said. “Nothing different than a normal Friday night.”

An investigation began Saturday and concluded Monday.

“Many things were shared on social media that needed to be addressed,” according to a statement released jointly by Hack and Solon principal Zach Wigle.

“Solon High School, along with its football program, does not tolerate any type of behavior that condemns, belittles or treats others in a way that represents our school or community in a negative way. We have addressed the inappropriate language that was used on the field that evening.”

Hack could not say what disciplinary measures have been made toward any players.

“It’s an internal thing,” he said. “We feel bad for the situation of the young man” from Union.

Hack said some of the preliminary accusations toward the Spartans “are not true,” and the Union statement seems to support that.

“We believe that the statements released online were not completely accurate,” it said. “Inappropriate language was expressed by the Solon team, and that incident has been addressed.

“We want to express our thanks to the Solon administration and staff for their continued support during this incident.”

