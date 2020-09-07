Iowa high school football rankings: Showdowns begin in power-packed 2A District 1

District play begins in four football classes this week, and that means an adventure every week in Class 2A District 1.

Four teams from that district are ranked in the 2A top seven of this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll, led by third-rated West Lyon. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is fifth, Sioux Center sixth, Unity Christian seventh.

Let the showdowns begin, and they begin Friday at Orange City, where Unity hosts CL-GLR.

Sioux Center faces each of the other contenders in the final three weeks of the season.

The strength of 2A District 1 is the big storyline in this week’s poll. There was no shakeup at the top of any of the six classes.

Fueled by a 22-0 romp over archrival West Des Moines Valley and a loss by Ankeny, seven-time defending champion West Des Moines Dowling is a unanimous No. 1 in 4A.

Southeast Polk leaps four spots to No. 2, then Cedar Falls and Valley are third and fourth, with Urbandale and Waukee sharing the No. 5 spot. With Ankeny at No. 7, that means six of the top seven 4A are from central Iowa. Cedar Rapids Washington enters this week at No. 9.

Dallas Center-Grimes keeps a stronghold on the top spot in 3A with a 35-14 victory over North Polk, and the Mustangs are heavy favorites this week against Perry.

The race for the second slot in 3A remains tight, with Cedar Rapids Xavier and Harlan sharing it with 41 poll points. No. 4 Lewis Central and No. 5 Washington have 40 and 39 points, respectively.

Monroe PCM is No. 1 in 2A for the second straight week after whipping Pella Christian, 42-7, Friday. The Mustangs figure to roll through district play; their five remaining opponents are a combined 1-9.

Williamsburg is No. 2 and earned a pair of first-place votes, then it’s West Lyon, Waukon and CL-GLR.

University of Iowa commit Cooper DeJean and Ida Grove OABCIG remain a unanimous No. 1 in 1A despite a close call last week against Spirit Lake, 27-21. South Central Calhoun and Underwood still are second and third, with Van Meter and Sigourney-Keota entering the top five this week.

Grundy Center maintains a slim poll lead (56-54) over Iowa City Regina in Class A after both teams posted impressive wins last week. Grundy blanked county rival Dike-New Hartford, 35-0, and Regina made the 170-mile trip to last-minute 2A foe Clear Lake and won, 21-20.

The top six remain in the same order in 8-Player team. Don Bosco stays at No. 1 despite being idle last week, then it’s Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills.

Class 4A

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6), Dubuque Hempstead (8)

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Dubuque Senior 2

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Polk, 35-14

This week: vs. Perry 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0, 41 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Linn-Mar, 24-20

This week: vs. Clear Creek Amana 2. Harlan 2-0, 41 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 10 Pella, 21-18

This week: vs. Glenwood 4. Lewis Central 2-0, 40 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 49-28

This week: vs. Creston/O-M 5. Washington 2-0, 39 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat 2A No. 9 Solon, 33-18

This week: vs. Fort Madison 6. West Delaware 3-0, 32 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Clinton, 55-6

This week: at Decorah 7. Davenport Assumption 2-0, 16 points Last week: NR | Beat Davenport Central, 48-14

This week: vs. Marion (Thursday) 8. Ballard 2-0, 11 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: NR | Beat No. 9 Carlisle, 28-14

This week: at Webster City 8. Grinnell 1-1, 11 points Last week: NR | Beat South Tama, 48-13

This week: at Newton 10. North Scott 1-1, 5 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to Pleasant Valley, 24-10

This week: at DeWitt Central 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1, 10 points Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 6 Lewis Central, 49-28

This week: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Dropped out: Carlisle (9), Pella (10)

Others receiving votes: Western Dubuque 6, Webster City 5, Pella 4, Nevada 3, Carlisle 1, Decorah 1

Class 2A

1. Monroe PCM 2-0, 56 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Pella Christian, 42-7

This week: at Chariton 2. Williamsburg 2-0, 52 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Benton Community, 40-22

This week: at Davis County 3. West Lyon 2-0, 47 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 28-0

This week: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley 4. Waukon 1-1, 38 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 45-10

This week: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley 4. Waukon 1-1, 38 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 45-10

This week: at New Hampton 5. Central Lyon-GLR 2-0, 30 points Last week: NR | Beat 1A No. 7 West Sioux, 40-0

This week: at No. 7 Unity Christian 6. Sioux Center 2-0, 29 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Western Christian, 20-14

This week: vs. Sheldon 7. Unity Christian 2-0, 21 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat A No. 7 Woodbury Central, 27-13

This week: vs. No. 5 Central Lyon-GLR 8. Clear Lake 1-1, 16 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to A No. 2 Iowa City Regina, 21-20

This week: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden 9. Mount Vernon 2-0, 12 points Last week: NR | Beat Oelwein, 41-20

This week: at Center Point-Urbana 10. Des Moines Christian 2-0, 10 points Last week: NR | Beat Chariton, 36-0

This week: vs. Shenandoah

Dropped out: Independence (8), Solon (9), Spirit Lake (10)

Others receiving votes: Monticello 7, Solon 5, Estherville Lincoln Central 4, West Liberty 3

Class 1A

1. Ida Grove OABCIG 2-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat 2A No. 10 Spirit Lake, 27-21

This week: vs. Missouri Valley 2. South Central Calhoun 2-0, 50 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Greene County, 34-7

This week: vs. Clarion CGD/CAL 3. Underwood 2-0, 46 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Tri-Center, 41-8

This week: vs. Mapleton MVAOCOU 4. Van Meter 2-0, 44 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Earlham, 40-0

This week: at No. 7 Panorama 5. Sigourney-Keota 2-0, 37 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Union Community, 48-14

This week: at Louisa-Muscatine 6. South Hamilton 2-0, 13 points Last week: NR | Beat Madrid, 45-6

This week: at No. 9 Dike-New Hartford 7. Emmetsburg 2-0, 11 points Last week: NR | Beat Algona, 34-27

This week: vs. Hinton 7. Panorama 1-1, 10 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 10 | Beat Clarinda, 41-31

This week: vs. No. 4 Van Meter 9. Dike-New Hartford 1-1, 10 points Last week: No. 4 | Lost to A No. 1 Grundy Center, 35-0

This week: vs. No. 6 South Hamilton 9. West Branch 1-1, 10 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to West Liberty, 20-7

This week: vs. Cascade

Dropped out: West Sioux (7), Waterloo Columbus (9)

Others receiving votes: Interstate 35 9, Mount Ayr 8, Woodward-Granger 8, Southeast Valley 5, West Sioux 4, Durant 3, Belmond-Klemme 1

Class A

1. Grundy Center 2-0, 56 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat 1A No. 4 Dike-New Hartford, 35-0

This week: vs. North Mahaska 2. Iowa City Regina 1-1, 54 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat 2A No. 3 Clear Lake, 21-20

This week: at North Cedar 3. Saint Ansgar 2-0, 46 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat Garner GHV, 23-6

This week: at Nashua-Plainfield 4. Wapsie Valley 2-0, 39 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 4 | Beat East Buchanan, 33-8

This week: at No. 7 MFL MarMac 5. South Winneshiek 2-0, 35 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat North Tama, 33-6

This week: at Clayton Ridge 6. Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0, 28 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Starmont, 14-0

This week: at Alburnett 7. MFL MarMac 2-0, 21 points Last week: NR | Beat Alburnett, 35-13

This week: vs. No. 4 Wapsie Valley 8. Logan-Magnolia 2-0, 20 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 9 Council Bluffs St. Albert, 28-7

This week: at Westwood 9. Lisbon 2-0, 16 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Wilton, 26-20

This week: vs. Columbus Community 10. Southwest Valley 2-0, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat Red Oak, 46-7

This week: vs. Avoca AHSTW

Dropped out: Woodbury Central (7), Council Bluffs St. Albert (9), Fort Dodge St. Edmond (10)

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4, West Hancock 2, Westwood 2, Woodbury Central 2

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 1-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes) ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 1 | Idle

This week: at Central City 2. Remsen St. Mary's 2-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Harris-Lake Park, 52-0

This week: No game scheduled 3. Audubon 2-0, 42 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Ar-We-Va, 49-6

This week: at West Harrison/Whiting 4. Anita CAM 2-0, 39 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Bedford, 48-8

This week: vs. East Union 5. Fremont-Mills 2-0, 34 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Griswold, 74-16

This week: at East Mills 6. Easton Valley 2-0, 21 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Central City, 85-0

This week: at Lansing Kee 7. Montezuma 2-0, 17 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Winfield-Mount Union, 73-32

This week: at New London 8. Newell-Fonda 2-0, 15 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat River Valley, 42-26

This week: vs. West Bend-Mallard 8. Springville 2-0, 15 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 8 | Beat Elkader Central, 88-0

This week: vs. Clarksville 10. Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0, 10 points Last week: NR | Beat Exira-EHK, 66-19

This week: vs. Boyer Valley

Dropped out: Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10)

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Janesville 6, BGM 4, Martensdale-St. Marys 2, Southeast Warren 2, Tripoli 2