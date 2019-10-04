Prep Football

No. 4 Solon scores final 28 points to beat No. 8 Washington on the road

Halftime adjustments carry Spartans to 35-20 victory

Solon's Camden Miller (left) rushes for a first down under pressure from Washington's Ethan Hunt (84) in the first quarter at a high school football game between Solon High School and Washington High School in Washington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
WASHINGTON — Only the players and the coaches know what gets said in the locker room at halftime of a high school football game.

The crowd at Case Field Friday sure saw the effect of what was said in the Solon locker room at halftime. Trailing 20-7 after giving up a 41-yard run on the final play of the first half to Washington quarterback Luke Turner, the No. 4-ranked Spartans came out inspired in the second half, outscoring No. 8 Washington 28-0 for a 35-20 win in a Class 3A District 6 game.

Solon, known for its passing attack, had quarterback Cam Miller rush for 173 yards and a touchdown. He did throw three touchdown passes, accumulating 70 of his 122 yards through the air on those three scores.

“I don’t even know that I have 173 yards rushing total this season,” Miller said. “My dad (Solon head coach Kevin Miller) rode me after the first half and said I needed to step up. We all needed to step up. I thought my offensive line did that and that helped me get all those rushing yards.”

“It wasn’t the plan coming in to do that, but he audibled in to some things when I made the wrong calls and that’s what you want your senior quarterback to do,” Coach Miller said.

The Solon defense stepped up as well, holding Washington to minus-11 yards in the second half until its final drive.

“We weren’t executing at a high level and left some plays out there in the first half,” Coach Miller said. “We had a lot of miscues in the first half, but we got back to assignment football in the second half.”

AJ Coons caught a pass over the middle behind the Demons defense to make it a 20-14 deficit with 5:39 remaining in the third quarter. A 28-yard reception by Joseph Stahle down the sideline gave the Spartans a 21-20 lead with 2:07 to go in the third. Coons went airborne in the corner of the end zone and pulled a pass off the defender’s back for a 28-20 lead on the second play of the fourth quarter.

“I have been playing with AJ for six years and I don’t think I have ever seen a catch that impressive,” Cam Miller said. “The offensive line just came out and mashed everyone in the second half.”

Washington scored on a fourth-and-goal when Wyatt Stout went in from the 2 to cap a 16-play drive for a 7-0 lead. An Ethan Hunt 30-yard TD reception made it a 14-0 lead for the Demons early in the second quarter.

