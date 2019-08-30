Solon cruises to another Highway 1 rivalry win over Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Class 3A No. 3 Solon struck early and often en route to a 35-7 victory, its 17th straight in the Highway 1 rivalry, over Class 2A Mount Vernon Friday night.

The Spartans were led by senior quarterback Cam Miller, who completed 13 of 21 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown. Miller added 63 rushing yards and had a TD on the ground as well. Miller’s versatility kept Mount Vernon’s defense guessing all night.

“Cam does a nice job of managing the football and getting it to our playmakers,” Solon Coach Kevin Miller said. “We’ve given him a lot more responsibility to control our offense as far as distributing the ball wherever he needs to get it to guys that can make plays. And fortunately, we’ve got a few of those guys.”

One of those playmakers is senior running back Seamus Poynton. Poynton got the scoring started for the Spartans as he ran the ball in from 10 yards out to cap an opening six-play, 50-yard drive.

Next in line for a score was Cam Miller, who dove into the end zone from 5 yards out to cap another six-play scoring drive, this one starting from 61 yards out.

Jace Andregg, a Cedar Rapids Prairie transfer, then recorded his first touchdown as a Spartan on Solon’s next possession, dashing into the end zone from 11 yards out to give Solon a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“It feels pretty good,” Andregg said. “The excitement was there, and my teammates were supportive. I think the atmosphere today was amazing.”

The only score in the second quarter came on a third-and-10 as Miller, with defenders in his face, threw a strike to A.J. Coons, who hauled in the pass and ran into the end zone for a 23-yard TD connection. Coons’ score gave Solon a 28-0 lead at half.

“Me and Cam have always had that connection,” Coons said.

Coons finished the game with six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.