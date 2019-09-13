Cam Miller and company lead Solon to another blowout win

MARION — A veteran quarterback is a luxury every coach wants to have.

Solon is blessed with a four-year regular in Cam Miller. His poise and leadership were on full display here Friday night.

Miller completed 10 of 16 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores as the Spartans (3-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, dominated from start to finish en route to a 44-0 win over Marion (0-3) at Thomas Park.

The son of Spartans head coach Kevin Miller did all of his damage in the first half, accounting for five touchdowns. He scored on runs of 11 and 10 yards, hit Jace Andregg on a 32-yard scoring pass and connected twice with AJ Coons on strikes of 44 and 11 yards.

The final TD pass to Coons came as time expired in the first half. The senior scrambled around in the pocket, then threw across the field to a diving Coons, who hauled it in in front of a pair of Marion defenders.

“That play just kind of broke down,” said Coons, who finished with six catches for 84 yards. “Cam and I just made eye contact and we had a really good idea of what we were going to do. He put it out there and we executed it to perfection.”

Coach Miller was pleased with his son’s performance overall.

“Cam can ad-lib and make plays,” said Coach Miller. “We give him a lot of freedom to do those kind of things. He will be the first one to tell you that he has a ways to go yet as far as his improvements and reads. Those are things we can still improve upon. I thought he kind of got out of the pocket and had some happy feet there rather than sitting in there and delivering the football when he needed to.”

The Solon defense was equally as impressive, holding Marion to 84 total yards. The Indians managed only three first downs and never really threatened the end zone.

“I thought defensively, we were really good,” Coach Miller said. “Marion runs the triple option and you have to be disciplined. We did a nice job of taking away the dive and the quarterback with the pitch. I thought we were tough and physical on defense.”

Marion Coach Tim Lovell said the Indians simply have to put the loss behind them and prepare for next week.

“We knew Solon was going to be a tough team,” he said. “This is one we’re going to flush and forget and move forward.”

Solon will host No. 10 Davenport Assumption next Friday at Spartan Stadium while the Indians hit the road to play Clear Creek-Amana.