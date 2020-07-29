Mississippi Valley Conference football returns for 2020 season

CEDAR RAPIDS — And here you thought Mississippi Valley Conference football was permanently gone.
All it took was COVID-19 to reinstitute it. The 12 MVC schools that play in Class 4A announced their 2020 schedules Wednesday, and it’s a return to conference play.
The six schools in the Mississippi Division (Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty) play each other in Weeks 3 through 7 of the regular season. It’s the same for the six 4A schools in the Valley Division (Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Waterloo West, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City West).
There will be true division champions if those games all are played.
The first two weeks of the season are slated to be mostly cross-divisional games. For instance, Kennedy and Prairie play Aug. 28, as do Washington and Jefferson, Iowa City West and Iowa City Liberty, Linn-Mar and Hempstead and Cedar Falls and Senior.
Waterloo East and Waterloo West continue their longstanding rivalry in Week 1, though East is a Class 3A school. Iowa City High’s first game is against Davenport Central.
In Week 2 (Sept. 3 and 4), Kennedy and Washington play, as do City High and Liberty, Waterloo West and Cedar Falls, and Senior and Prairie.
Linn-Mar will play 3A Cedar Rapids Xavier, with those schools, obviously, being MVC members in every other sport. Western Dubuque (also a 3A MVC member) plays Hempstead.
Western Dubuque and Xavier are scheduled for Week 1 in a battle of the last two 3A state champs.
The IHSAA also released COVID-19 guidelines for all of its fall sports (football, cross country and golf). In football, guidelines and recommendations include expanding sideline team boxes for players only during games to the 10-yard line, no handshakes during the pregame coin toss or postgame, an encouragement to use masks and mandatory timeouts for sanitization and hydration every four minutes.
Preseason scrimmages will be allowed.
You can view all of the football guidelines here. Guidelines for cross country can be viewed here and for golf here.
Class 4A MVC football schedules
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
Cedar Falls
Aug. 28 — Dubuque Senior
Sept. 4 — at Waterloo West
Sept. 11 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 18 — Iowa City Liberty
Sept. 25 — at Iowa City High
Oct. 1 — at Cedar Rapids Washington
Oct. 9 — Linn-Mar
Cedar Rapids Prairie
Aug. 28 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 4 — at Dubuque Senior
Sept. 11 — Cedar Falls
Sept. 18 — at Iowa City High
Sept. 25 — Linn-Mar
Oct. 2 — at Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 9 — Cedar Rapids Washington
Cedar Rapids Washington
Aug. 28 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 4 — at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 10 — Iowa City High
Sept. 18 — at Linn-Mar
Sept. 25 — at Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 1 — Cedar Falls
Oct. 9 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Iowa City High
Aug. 28 — Davenport Central
Sept. 4 — at Iowa City West
Sept. 10 — at Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 18 — Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 25 — Cedar Falls
Oct. 2 — at Linn-Mar
Oct. 9 — Iowa City Liberty
Iowa City Liberty
Aug. 28 — Iowa City West
Sept. 3 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 11 — Linn-Mar
Sept. 18 — at Cedar Falls
Sept. 25 — Cedar Rapids Washington
Oct. 2 — Cedar Rapids Prairie
Oct. 9 — at Iowa City High
Linn-Mar
Aug. 28 — at Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 4 — Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 11 — at Iowa City Liberty
Sept. 18 — Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 25 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Oct. 2 — Iowa City High
Oct. 9 — at Cedar Falls
VALLEY DIVISION
Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Aug. 28 — at Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 3 — Iowa City Liberty
Sept. 11 — at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 18 — Waterloo West
Sept. 25 — Iowa City West
Oct. 2 — at Dubuque Hempstead
Oct. 9 — Dubuque Senior
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Aug. 28 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 4 — Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 11 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 18 — at Dubuque Senior
Sept. 25 — at Dubuque Hempstead
Oct. 2 — Waterloo West
Oct. 9 — at Iowa City West
Dubuque Hempstead
Aug. 28 — Linn-Mar
Sept. 4 — at Western Dubuque
Sept. 11 — at Dubuque Senior
Sept. 18 — at Iowa City West
Sept. 25 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 2 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 9 — at Waterloo West
Dubuque Senior
Aug. 28 — at Cedar Falls
Sept. 4 — Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 11 — Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 18 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 25 — at Waterloo West
Oct. 2 — Iowa City West
Oct. 9 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Iowa City West
Aug. 28 — at Iowa City Liberty
Sept. 4 — Iowa City High
Sept. 11 — at Waterloo West
Sept. 18 — Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 25 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 2 — at Dubuque Senior
Oct. 9 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Waterloo West
Aug. 28 — at Waterloo East
Sept. 4 — Cedar Falls
Sept. 11 — Iowa City West
Sept. 18 —at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 25 — Dubuque Senior
Oct. 2 — at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 9 — Dubuque Hempstead