MFL MarMac football wins six games for first time in school history, guarantees first winning season since 1993

DELHI — The dream season rolls on for MFL MarMac football.

A program that won more than two games just three times in the last decade is now ensured of its first winning season since 1993. If that was not enough, the Bulldogs have won six games in one season for the first time in school history.

“It is amazing,” said MFL MarMac senior tailback Kutter Anderson, who ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns as the Class A seventh-ranked Bulldogs defeated Maquoketa Valley, 31-16, last night in a District 5 game. “We are making history and we are doing something that has never been done here before. Honestly, it means the world to us. Especially us seniors. Coming in as freshmen, going through all the things we went through and now to be here, it is honestly bittersweet. It is amazing and I just hope that the guys below us can keep it going after we are gone.”

MFL MarMac (6-0, 2-0 District 5) passed its biggest test since the season-opening win over South Winneshiek. The Bulldogs scored a season-low 31 points against Maquoketa Valley (0-6, 0-2), but their opportunistic defense forced three turnovers to stifle the winless WIldcats.

Seniors Ethan Stubbs and Cedrick Drahn each corralled interceptions for MFL MarMac.

“They have been doing that,” second-year MFL MarMac Coach Dan Anderson said. “It has been unbelievable. … We were tied for the lead in the state with interceptions, and we got two more tonight. … The guys are flying to the ball. They are doing their job.”

Anderson helped the Bulldogs to a 14-8 haltime lead with TD runs of five and 41 yards. Maquoketa Valley got as close as 17-16 near the end of the third quarter, but Anderson added his third score on the final play of the frame. Sophomore tailback Cullen McShane put the game out of reach with 23-yard scamper for the Bulldogs.

MFL MarMac finished the game with over 250 rushing yards.

“Once we got the ground game going, I think it really changed the momentum of the game,” Anderson said. “We were able to hang points on the board and get a lot of yards and I think it really shifted things in our favor.”

Prep football

AT DELHI

Class A No. 7 MFL MarMac 31, Maquoketa Valley 16

MFL MarMac 7 7 10 7—31

Maquoketa Valley 8 0 8 0—16

MFL — Kutter Anderson 5 run (Jackson Landt kick)

MV — Derek Becker 11 run (Parker Sternhagen run)

MFL — Kutter Anderson 41 run (Jackson Landt kick)

MFL — FG Jackson Landt 30

MV — Parker Sternhagen 5 run (Parker Sternhagen run)

MFL — Kutter Anderson 5 run (Jackson Landt kick)

MFL — Cullen McShane 23 run (Jackson Landt kick)

RUSHING — MFL: Kutter Anderson 18-107, Ethan Stubbs 9-46, Cullen McShane 5-51, J.T. Stocker 12-57, Cedrick Drahn 2-(-8); MV: Zach Digman 8-43, Parker Sternhagen 9-42, Derek Becker 12-113, Trent Koopmann 2-13, A.J. Ambundo 1-2.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

PASSING — MFL: Cedrick Drahn 14-24-1-154; MV: Parker Sternhagen 8-28-2-106.

RECEIVING — MFL: Max Havlicek 2-26, Spencer Larson 1-12, Cayden Ball 1-11, Kutter Anderson 2-19, Ethan Stubbs 6-65, Cullen McShane 2-21; MV: Trent Koopmann 3-40, A.J. Ambundo 2-51, Andrew Holtz 3-15.

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com