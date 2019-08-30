Prep Football

Washington shuts down Marion in prep football season-opener

Demons hold Indians to 88 total yards in 27-6 win

Washington’s Luke Turner throws a pass during a game at Solon last season. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Washington’s Luke Turner throws a pass during a game at Solon last season. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

MARION — One team brought back its really good quarterback and its leading receiver. The other team is trying to break in a brand new offense.

Guess which one won.

Yeah, it was that first team, Washington, that ran away in the second half to beat Marion, 27-6, in the season opener for both teams on a perfect Friday night, weather wise, at Thomas Park.

The Demons turned around last year’s opener, a 40-14 Marion win, thanks to three unanswered touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Luke Turner, that aforementioned fine returning QB, had two of those scores on runs of 3 and 55 yards.

The senior rushed for 64 yards and threw for 105, leading Washington’s spread attack deftly. Running back Wyatt Stout had the Demons’ other two TDs.

“In the first half, I felt like I was trying to force things,” Turner said. “But the offensive line did a great job of just grinding away. Wyatt ran really hard and finally we kind of opened the way. We were able to get the juices flowing again.”

Washington’s defense was able to totally nullify Marion’s new option offense. The Indians were limited to just 88 total yards, including 59 on the ground on 42 attempts.

The Indians also put the ball on the ground seven times, turning it over twice. Marion’s deepest penetration was to the Washington 41 in the first half.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I think our guys were thinking a little too much,” said Marion Coach Tim Lovell. “They brought basically nine in the box (defensively), six on the line with a couple of overhangs. Our kids were scrambling a little bit. When a team is big and physical and playing fast, your mind starts to go a little haywire. We’ll be able to fix some things. Sometimes this is the best thing that could happen for you. That’s what I told the team. A loss doesn’t feel good, but it helps you correct your direction.” Washington took a 7-0 halftime lead on Stout’s 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Defensive back Connor Whalen got Marion’s lone touchdown early in the third by picking off Turner over the middle and running 50 yards for a score.

A two-point pass fell incomplete.

Washington immediately responded, with Stout breaking loose for 47 yards and a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Turner broke his long run on an option play three minutes later to make it 20-6.

A 3-yard Turner run on the first play of the fourth quarter completed the scoring.

“That’s a good football team,” Lovell said. “They played really hard, out-physicaled us. Our defense played for a half. I’m really proud of the defense, they hung in there. But we gave them too many opportunities.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy football runs past Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-10

New-look, balanced Cedar Rapids Prairie blasts Cedar Rapids Washington

Photos: Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Week 1 Iowa high school football

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Week 1 Iowa high school football

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Looking for things to do this Labor Day weekend? We have you covered

Electric scooters join Cedar Rapids bike share

Actress Valerie Harper of 'Mary Tyler Moore show' dies at 80

From historic CSPS Hall, a cultural hub was born

Struggling with debt, NewBo icon Legion Arts charts path forward

Trending

    Give us feedback

    We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

    Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.