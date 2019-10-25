Prep Football

Linn-Mar falls 1 yard and 1 point short in regular-season finale against Pleasant Valley

Lions still head to playoffs with district title despite 29-28 loss

Linn-Mar head coach Paul James talks to his team after a game earlier this season. (Justin Torner/Freelance)
Linn-Mar head coach Paul James talks to his team after a game earlier this season. (Justin Torner/Freelance)
Mike Condon, correspondent

MARION — One yard short.

Senior quarterback Marcus Orr took off for the goal line on a third-and-goal play with 14 seconds remaining. He was stopped just short of the goal line and, with no time outs, the Lions couldn’t run their field goal team out fast enough, allowing Pleasant Valley to escape Friday night with a 29-28 victory at Linn-Mar Stadium.

Despite the loss, the Lions (6-3, 4-1 Class 4A District 4) have the automatic playoff berth that goes to the district winner. Even though they finished tied with Iowa City West, Linn-Mar beat West head-to-head to earn the tiebreaker.

Friday night’s game was tied 14-14 at halftime. Linn-Mar got a pair of scoring passes from Orr while Ryan Mumey connected on a pair of scores, the second TD a 32-yarder that Ben Wilson went up and grabbed just before the halftime to tie the game.

It looked like the Spartans had control of the game in the fourth quarter. Mumey hit Matthew Meyer on an 11-yard scoring toss to give PV a 21-20 lead. The Spartans then held and forced a Linn-Mar punt with just over eight minutes to play. However, on the first play after the punt, Linn-Mar’s Cam Guenther picked off a halfback pass and returned it into Spartan territory.

The Lions cashed in with Bricen White taking it in and Orr hitting Jeron Senters on a two-point pass for a 28-20 lead with 5:07 remaining. The Spartans scored with 2:02 remaining on an 11-yard run from Caden Kipper. PV went for the win and took the lead on Mumey’s option run.

Linn-Mar started from its own 13 and drove the ball down the field, helped out by a pair of Spartan penalties. It got the ball to the 6 with 14 seconds left. Linn-Mar opted not to kick a field goal at that point.

Orr completed 25 of 39 passes for 284 yards and three scores. Will Zahradnik had nine catches for 95 yards and two scores.

Mike Condon, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City West keeps The Boot with a back-and-forth win over City High

Independence edges Decorah to clinch first district championship

No. 2 Cedar Falls outscores No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 56-42

Photos: Iowa City West vs. Iowa City High, 2019 Battle for the Boot

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This is who the University of Iowa calls when it needs 250 pounds of local onions

Linn County landfill has only 25-year capacity left

This Cedar Rapids family goes all-in decorating house for Halloween

Fire causes heavy damage to 2nd Street house in Marion

Federal deficit hits nearly $1 trillion for this fiscal year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.