Linn-Mar prevails against Iowa City High after wild second half, 50-36

MARION — After a quiet first half, Linn-Mar and Iowa City High more than made up for it in the second.

The Lions led 14-7 at the break, then exploded for 36 second-half points to outlast the Little Hawks, 50-36, Friday night at Linn-Mar Stadium.

Junior McKade Jelinek threw for a modest 110 yards, but four of his 12 completions went for touchdowns as Linn-Mar got its first win of the season after three losses and a two-week layoff due to COVID-19.

City High was playing its first game since Sept. 4 due to Iowa City opting for 100 percent online classes for three weeks. The Little Hawks fell to 1-2.

The Lions may have found a new receiving weapon in junior Jack Robertson. Two of his three catches went for touchdowns, both of them coming on fade routes that saw him keep his feet inbounds while making the catch.

Robertson’s first TD came with 20 seconds left in the first half to give the Lions a 14-7 lead at the break.

On the first play of the third quarter, City tied the game when Gable Mitchell hit a wide-open Jovan Harris on a 71-yard scoring strike.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Lions got the next three scores. Robertson hauled in his second TD, a 14-yard strike from Jelinek. After a punt snap went out of the end zone, Bricen White scored his second TD of the game, putting Linn-Mar up 30-14.

City came back with Mitchell scoring his second of the night on a 45-yard pass from Raph Hamilton to make it 30-22. Linn-Mar then put the game away on a 14-yard pass from Jelinek to Jeron Senters followed by a 20-yard Mac Watts fumble return for a score. That put the Lions up 44-22 with nine minutes remaining.

White carried 17 times for 107 yards to lead the Lions. Hamilton passed for 218 yards for the Little Hawks while Mitchell had 213 yards of total offense.

Both teams close the regular season next week. Linn-Mar travels to Cedar Falls to play the Tigers at the UNI-Dome while City High plays host to Iowa City Liberty at Bates Field.

AT LINN-MAR STADIUM

ICH LM

First downs 17 18

Rushes-yards 37-94 32-223

Passing yards 297 110

Comp-Att-Int 12-32-0 12-21-2

Punts-Avg. 0-0.00 3-39.0

Fumbles-lost 5-4 2-0

Penalties-Yards 5-57 8-96

Iowa City High 7 0 14 15 — 36

Linn-Mar 0 14 16 20 — 50

ICH — Gable Mitchell 15 run (Kongalo Mwenemkamba kick)

LM — Bricen White 31 pass from McKade Jelinek (Micah Baumhoefener kick)

LM — Jack Robertson 25 pass from Jelinek (Baumhoefener kick)

ICH — Jovan Harris 71 pass from Mitchell (Mwenemkamba kick)

LM — Robertson 14 pass from Jelinek (Alejandro Archila Notch kick)

LM — Safefy, punt snap out of the end zone

LM — White 28 run (Baumhoefener kick)

ICH — Mitchell 45 pass from Ralph Hamilton (Hamilton run)

LM — Jeron Senters 14 pass from Jelinek (Baumhoefener kick)

LM — Mac Watts 20 fumble return (Baumhoefener kick)

ICH — Will Larson 31 pass from Hamilton (pass failed)

ICH — Hamilton 1 (Hamilton run)

LM — Clayton Muszynski 50 kickoff return (no PAT attemptedBaumhoefener kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - IC High: Ralph Hamilton 15-78, Darren Richardson 10-21, Gable Mitchell 4-14, Ben Kueter 10-21, Team 2-(minus 34). Linn-Mar: Bricen White 17-107, McKade Jelinek 8-42, Jaron Senters 2-64, Mehki Jackson 2-12, Jack Robertson 1-(minus 4), Clayton Muszynski 1-(minus 2) .

PASSING - IC High: Ralph Hamilton 11-29-0-218, Gable Mitchell 1-3-0-71. Linn-Mar: McKade Jelinek 12-20-1-110 Andrew Knipper 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING - IC High: Gable Mitchell 4-108, Kolby Kucera 4-59, Will Larson 1-31, Ben Kueter 1-12, Jovan Harris 1-71, Jacob Means 1-5. Linn-Mar: Bricen White 3-35, Jeron Senters 1-14, Jack Robertson 3-49, Mehki Jackson 2-4, Andrew Knipper 1-4, Clayton Read 1-4, Clayton Muszynski 1-3.