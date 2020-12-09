Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Max White accepts preferred walk-on role at Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS — Maybe he’ll be a slot receiver. Maybe a defensive back.

For now, he’s projected as a running back. And definitely, a Hawkeye.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Max White has committed to the University of Iowa football team, as a preferred walk-on.

Very excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Iowa. #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/iMlZT8YB9y — Max White (@max_white21) December 9, 2020

“I’m really excited,” he told The Gazette on Wednesday. “I’ve wanted to be a Hawkeye for a while now.”

White, who served as a run-first quarterback at Kennedy, chose Iowa over similar offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

“When I started the process, I threw out all biases,” he said. “But when I went down to Iowa, it felt like home. I think they realize I’m a versatile player, so who knows where I’ll end up (as far as position).”

White rushed for 1,400 yards (6.7 per carry) and 17 touchdowns as the Cougars finished 4-4 and reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. He also passed for 554 yards and four scores.

As a preferred walk-on, White is automatically invited to camp, along with the scholarship players, next summer instead of waiting to join the team when classes begin.

