Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Max White accepts preferred walk-on role at Iowa

Running QB accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of total offense last season

Max White of Cedar Rapids Kennedy runs past Cedar Rapids Prairie defenders during the second half of their Class 4A play
Max White of Cedar Rapids Kennedy runs past Cedar Rapids Prairie defenders during the second half of their Class 4A playoff game at Kingston Stadium on Oct. 30. White will attend the University of Iowa as a preferred walk-on.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Maybe he’ll be a slot receiver. Maybe a defensive back.

For now, he’s projected as a running back. And definitely, a Hawkeye.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Max White has committed to the University of Iowa football team, as a preferred walk-on.

“I’m really excited,” he told The Gazette on Wednesday. “I’ve wanted to be a Hawkeye for a while now.”

White, who served as a run-first quarterback at Kennedy, chose Iowa over similar offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

“When I started the process, I threw out all biases,” he said. “But when I went down to Iowa, it felt like home. I think they realize I’m a versatile player, so who knows where I’ll end up (as far as position).”

White rushed for 1,400 yards (6.7 per carry) and 17 touchdowns as the Cougars finished 4-4 and reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. He also passed for 554 yards and four scores.

As a preferred walk-on, White is automatically invited to camp, along with the scholarship players, next summer instead of waiting to join the team when classes begin.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

