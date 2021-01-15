Prep Football

Jeff Gordon steps down as Iowa City Liberty football coach

Iowa City Liberty head coach Jeff Gordon congratulates Jack Ankenbauer (14) as he comes off the field after a touchdown
Iowa City Liberty head coach Jeff Gordon congratulates Jack Ankenbauer (14) as he comes off the field after a touchdown against Iowa City High at Bates Field in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Justin Torner/Freelance for the Gazette)

Iowa City Liberty announced Friday that head varsity football coach Jeff Gordon has stepped down from his position.

Gordon had varsity assistant stints with Iowa City High and Cedar Rapids Prairie and began coaching the Lightning before the school even opened in 2018, mentoring the freshman and sophomore teams. He was named Liberty’s first varsity head coach in 2018.

Liberty advanced to the Class 3A state playoffs in 2019, finishing with a 7-3 record. The Lightning were 2-3 in 2020, their first season as a Class 4A school.

“We want to thank head coach Jeff Gordon for the time, passion and energy he has put into the Liberty football program for the past five years,” Liberty Activities Director Mike Morrison said in a statement. “He has laid the foundation for Liberty football. Coach Gordon has resigned his position as head football coach and is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He has built life-long memories and relationships in the Liberty football program.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

