Iowa high school football Week 3: Who the ranked teams face

District play begins for most Iowa high school football teams this week (3A, 2A, 1A and A). Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll face.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (2-0) at Johnston (1-1)

No. 2 Southeast Polk (2-0) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-2)

No. 3 Cedar Falls (2-0) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-2)

No. 4 West Des Moines Valley (1-1) is idle

No. 5 Urbandale (2-0) vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln (2-0)

No. 5 Waukee (1-1) at Ankeny Centennial (0-2)

No. 7 Ankeny (1-1) at Fort Dodge (2-0)

No. 8 Iowa City West (2-0) is idle

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0) at Marshalltown (1-1)

No. 9 Pleasant Valley (2-0) vs. Muscatine (0-2)

CLASS 3A

No.. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (2-0) vs. Perry (0-2)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0) vs. Clear Creek Amana (1-1)

No. 2 Harlan (2-0) vs. Glenwood (2-0)

No. 4 Lewis Central (2-0) vs. Creston/O-M (1-1)

No. 5 Washington (2-0) vs. Fort Madison (2-0)

No. 6 West Delaware (3-0) at Decorah (2-0)

No. 7 Davenport Assumption beat Marion, 42-0 (Thursday)

No. 8 Ballard (2-0) at Webster City (2-0)

No. 8 Grinnell (1-1) at Newton (0-2)

No. 10 North Scott (1-1) at DeWitt Central (2-0)

No. 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-1)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Monroe PCM (2-0) at Chariton (0-2)

No. 2 Williamsburg (2-0) at Davis County (2-0)

No. 3 West Lyon (2-0) vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (0-2)

No. 4 Waukon (1-1) at New Hampton (1-1)

No. 5 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0) at No. 7 Unity Christian (2-0)

No. 6 Sioux Center (2-0) vs. Sheldon (1-1)

No. 7 Unity Christian (2-0) vs. No. 5 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0)

No. 8 Clear Lake (1-1) vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1)

No. 9 Mount Vernon (2-0) at Center Point-Urbana (0-2)

No. 10 Des Moines Christian (2-0) vs. Shenandoah (2-0)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (2-0) vs. Missouri Valley (0-2)

No. 2 South Central Calhoun (2-0) vs. Clarion CGD/CAL (1-1)

No. 3 Underwood (2-0) vs. Mapleton MVAOCOU (0-2)

No. 4 Van Meter (2-0) at No. 7 Panorama (1-1)

No. 5 Sigourney-Keota (2-0) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-2)

No. 6 South Hamilton (2-0) at No. 9 Dike-New Hartford (1-1)

No. 7 Emmetsburg (2-0) vs. Hinton (0-1)

No. 7 Panorama (1-1) vs. No. 4 Van Meter (2-0)

No. 9 Dike-New Hartford (1-1) vs. No. 6 South Hamilton (2-0)

No. 9 West Branch (1-1) vs. Cascade (1-1)

CLASS A

No. 1 Grundy Center (2-0) vs. North Mahaska (1-1)

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (1-1) at North Cedar (0-2)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (2-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (1-1)

No. 4 Wapsie Valley (2-0) at No. 7 MFL MarMac (2-0)

No. 5 South Winneshiek (2-0) at Clayton Ridge (0-2)

No. 6 Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0) at Alburnett (1-1)

No. 7 MFL MarMac (2-0) vs. No. 4 Wapsie Valley (2-0)

No. 8 Logan-Magnolia (2-0) at Westwood (2-0)

No. 9 Lisbon (2-0) vs. Columbus Community (1-1)

No. 10 Southwest Valley (2-0) vs. Avoca AHSTW (1-1)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (1-0) at Central City (0-2)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0) is idle

No. 3 Audubon (2-0) at West Harrison/Whiting (1-1)

No. 4 Anita CAM (2-0) vs. East Union (0-2)

No. 5 Fremont-Mills (2-0) at East Mills (1-1)

No. 6 Easton Valley (2-0) at Lansing Kee (2-0)

No. 7 Montezuma (2-0) at New London (2-0)

No. 8 Newell-Fonda (2-0) vs. West Bend-Mallard (1-1)

No. 8 Springville (2-0) vs. Clarksville (0-2)

No. 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0) vs. Boyer Valley (1-1)