Iowa high school football rewind: Washington wins a wild, wild one to advance to 3A playoffs

Wild game. Wild finish.
And for the Washington Demons, wild card.
In a make-or-break game for both teams’ postseason hopes, Washington had the ball last, and laughed last.
Luke Turner scored on a 1-yard quarterback draw with 12 seconds left to give the Demons a 64-61 victory over Mount Pleasant in a 3 1/2-hour Class 3A District 6 football game Friday night at Washington.
“I was probably just saying an ‘Our Father’ or a ‘Hail Mary,’” Washington Coach James Harris told the Southeast Iowa Union after the game. “I guess I had faith, for lack of a better term. I truly believe in Luke, and I believe in our offense.”
The victory put the Demons (7-2) into the 3A playoffs and put Mount Pleasant (6-3) on the wrong side of the postseason bubble.
“It was a sigh of relief,” Turner said of the late touchdown. “It’s awesome.”
Turner’s TD was the last momentum swing of a head-spinning final stretch. The teams combined for four touchdowns in the final 4:40.
After Mount Pleasant went ahead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Logan Bass, Washington’s Spencer Sotelo returned the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
Brevin Wilson’s TD reception made it 61-57 Panthers with 1:34 left, which turned out to be more than enough time for the Demons to answer one last time.
One play after sitting out a play with leg cramps, Turner set the Demons up with a 35-yard run to the 5-yard line.
Washington plays at No. 1 Western Dubuque (9-0) in the first round next Friday.
Hey, you look familiar
Solon (9-0) has qualified for the 15th consecutive year, the longest current streak among area schools. The Spartans face Iowa City Liberty (7-2) in the first round.
Liberty is making its first playoff appearance. The school is in its third year of existence; the football program is in its second year at the varsity level.
Other playoff streaks: Cedar Rapids Xavier — the two-time defending 3A champion — has qualified for the 14th straight year. West Branch and Williamsburg are in for the 12th year in a row.
Union Community’s playoff streak ended at 11.
The state’s longest active streak is 28 years, by West Des Moines Valley.
Life on the bubble
North Linn (7-2) earned its first postseason bid since 2015, claiming the final Class 1A at-large berth after defeating South Hardin, 14-6.
Meanwhile, Springville (7-3) was the first team out in 8-Player, and Sigourney-Keota — despite an 8-1 record — was the second team out in Class 1A after losing, 28-6, to Mediapolis.
The Cobras became the first 8-1 team to miss the playoffs since the new RPI system was implemented. They were hurt by their schedule; seven opponents were 3-6 or worse, and their nine foes sported a combined mark of 25-57.
Chaos averted
Entering Week 9, the 8-Player District 4 race had many scenarios that involved five teams.
But HLV (7-2, 6-1) simplified everything by thumping Iowa Valley, 52-6, and winning the title solo.
Defending state champion New London (7-2, 5-2) also qualified for the playoffs.
Historic explosion
It was a game that had no playoff implications, but Baxter outscored Meskwaki, 90-88, Friday night, becoming the highest-scoring 8-Player game in state history.
Playoff pairings
CLASS 4A
Bracket A
Indianola (6-3) at West Des Moines Valley (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at Waukee (6-3)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (5-4) at Cedar Falls (9-0)
Bettendorf (7-2) at Linn-Mar (6-3)
Bracket C
Urbandale (6-3) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (6-3) at C.R. Kennedy (8-1)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at West Des Moines Dowling (8-1)
Ankeny (6-3) at Southeast Polk (7-2)
CLASS 3A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at Solon (9-0)
Independence (9-0) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (7-2) at Western Dubuque (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)
Bracket C
Carlisle (7-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (7-2) at Norwalk (8-1)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (6-3) at Lewis Central (8-1)
Harlan (7-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)
CLASS 2A
Bracket A
Tipton (6-3) at Waukon (9-0)
Monticello (6-3) at West Liberty (6-3)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (6-3) at Clear Lake (9-0)
Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at Williamsburg (6-3)
Bracket C
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4) at Algona (9-0)
Greene County (8-1) at Des Moines Christian (8-1)
Bracket D
West Marshall (6-3) at Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0)
Monroe PCM (7-2) at Benton Community (8-1)
CLASS 1A
Bracket A
Pella Christian (5-4) at Van Meter (9-0)
Mount Ayr (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)
Bracket B
North Linn (7-2) at West Branch (9-0)
Iowa City Regina (7-2) at Mediapolis (8-1)
Bracket C
Panorama (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
West Lyon (8-1) at Osage (5-4)
Bracket D
Underwood (8-1) at West Sioux (8-1)
Western Christian (8-1) at Treynor (9-0)
CLASS A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (9-0)
Tri-Center (6-3) at South O’Brien (8-1)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (7-2) at MFL MarMac (9-0)
Grundy Center (8-1) at Belle Plaine (7-2)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (5-4) at North Tama (9-0)
Westwood (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at Saint Ansgar (9-0)
BGM (8-1) at Earlham (8-1)
8-PLAYER
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at Audubon (9-1)
Anita CAM (7-2) at Lamoni (8-1)
Bracket B
Rockford (7-2) at Turkey Valley (9-0)
Midland (7-2) at HLV (7-2)
Bracket C
East Mills (7-2) at Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)
Bracket D
New London (7-2) at Don Bosco (9-0)
Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
Final area regular-season standings
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 3 Dist. All
x-Cedar Falls 5-0 9-0
y-Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-1 6-3
y-Dubuque Senior 2-3 5-4
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-3 4-5
Dubuque Hempstead 2-3 4-5
Waterloo West 0-5 3-6
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 4 Dist. All
x-Linn-Mar 4-1 6-3
Iowa City West 4-1 4-5
Davenport North 3-2 6-3
Pleasant Valley 3-2 4-5
Iowa City High 1-4 2-7
Muscatine 0-5 1-8
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 5 Dist. All
x-Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-0 8-1
y-Bettendorf 4-1 7-2
Cedar Rapids Washington 3-2 3-6
Davenport Central 2-3 3-6
Davenport West 1-4 3-6
Burlington 0-5 1-8
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3 Dist. All
x-Independence 5-0 9-0
West Delaware 3-2 5-4
Decorah 3-2 4-5
Waterloo East 2-3 3-6
Waverly-Shell Rock 2-3 3-6
Charles City 0-5 2-7
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4 Dist. All
x-Western Dubuque 5-0 9-0
y-Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-1 8-1
Center Point-Urbana 3-2 4-5
Maquoketa 2-3 4-5
Dubuque Wahlert 1-4 3-6
Marion 0-5 0-7
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5 Dist. All
x-North Scott 5-0 8-1
y-Iowa City Liberty 4-1 7-2
Davenport Assumption 3-2 5-4
Clear Creek Amana 2-3 5-4
DeWitt Central 1-4 3-6
Clinton 0-5 0-9
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 Dist. All
x-Solon 5-0 9-0
y-Washington 4-1 7-2
Mount Pleasant 3-2 6-3
Keokuk 2-3 6-3
Fort Madison 1-4 4-5
Fairfield 0-5 0-9
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 7 Dist. All
x-Pella 5-0 7-2
y-Oskaloosa 4-1 6-3
Grinnell 3-2 6-3
Knoxville 2-3 6-3
Newton 1-4 3-6
South Tama 0-5 0-9
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4 Dist. All
x-Waukon 5-0 9-0
y-Waterloo Columbus 4-1 8-1
y-Monticello 2-3 6-3
North Fayette Valley 2-3 4-5
Anamosa 2-3 2-7
Oelwein 0-5 2-7
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 5 Dist. All
x-West Liberty 4-1 6-3
y-Tipton 4-1 6-3
Camanche 3-2 6-3
Mount Vernon 3-2 4-5
Louisa-Muscatine 1-4 4-5
West Burlington-Notre Dame 0-5 1-8
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 6 Dist. All
x-Williamsburg 5-0 6-3
Mid-Prairie 4-1 6-3
Eddyville EBF 2-3 3-6
Central Lee 2-3 2-7
Davis County 1-4 2-7
Albia 1-4 1-8
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7 Dist. All
x-Benton Community 4-1 8-1
Nevada 4-1 7-2
y-West Marshall 4-1 6-3
Union Community 2-3 2-7
Vinton-Shellsburg 1-4 3-6
Roland-Story 0-5 1-8
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4 Dist. All
x-West Branch 5-0 9-0
Bellevue 4-1 5-4
Dyersville Beckman 2-3 5-4
Cascade 2-3 3-6
North Cedar 1-4 4-5
Northeast 1-4 2-7
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 Dist. All
x-Mediapolis 5-0 8-1
Sigourney-Keota 4-1 8-1
Wapello 3-2 5-4
Wilton 2-3 3-6
Van Buren 1-4 1-8
Columbus Community 0-5 1-9
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 Dist. All
x-Dike-New Hartford 5-0 9-0
y-Iowa City Regina 4-1 7-2
y-North Linn 3-2 7-2
South Hardin 2-3 5-4
Jesup 1-4 3-6
East Marshall 0-5 1-8
CLASS A DISTRICT 4 Dist. All
x-Saint Ansgar 6-0 9-0
y-South Winneshiek 5-1 7-2
Postville 4-2 4-5
Central Springs 2-4 3-6
Mason City Newman 2-4 2-7
Nashua-Plainfield 1-5 1-8
Starmont 1-5 1-8
CLASS A DISTRICT 5 Dist. All
x-MFL MarMac 5-0 9-0
y-Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1 7-2
Maquoketa Valley 3-2 3-6
Lisbon 2-3 4-5
Alburnett 1-4 1-8
Clayton Ridge 0-5 0-9
CLASS A DISTRICT 6 Dist. All
x-Belle Plaine 5-0 7-2
y-BGM 4-1 8-1
Durant 3-2 5-4
Highland 2-3 5-4
Pekin 1-4 2-7
Cardinal 0-5 4-5
CLASS A DISTRICT 7 Dist. All
x-North Tama 6-0 9-0
y-Grundy Center 5-1 8-1
Hudson 4-2 4-5
Wapsie Valley 3-3 5-4
East Buchanan 2-4 4-5
Conrad BCLUW 1-5 1-8
Garwin GMG 0-6 1-8
8-PLAYER DISTRICT 3 Dist. All
x-Turkey Valley 7-0 9-0
y-Easton Valley 6-1 8-1
y-Midland 5-2 7-2
Springville 4-3 7-3
Central City 3-4 4-5
Lansing Kee 2-5 2-7
West Central 1-6 1-8
Elkader Central 0-7 0-9
8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4 Dist. All
x-HLV 6-1 7-2
y-New London 5-2 7-2
Lone Tree 5-2 5-4
Montezuma 4-3 6-3
Iowa Valley 3-4 5-4
WACO 3-4 4-5
English Valleys 2-5 4-5
Winfield-Mount Union 0-7 1-8
x — clinched district title
y — at-large playoff qualifier
