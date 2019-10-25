Iowa high school football Week 9: Who the ranked teams face

In another week, these rankings won’t matter much. It’s win or go home in the Iowa high school football postseason.

Here’s who the Top 10 teams face in every class in the final week of the regular season.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (8-0) vs. Des Moines North (0-8)

No. 2 Cedar Falls (8-0) vs. No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2)

No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (7-1) at Sioux City North (1-7)

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial beat Sioux City West, 63-14 (Thursday)

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy beat Burlington, 56-0 (Thursday)

No. 6 Southeast Polk (6-2) at Des Moines Roosevelt (6-2)

No. 7 Bettendorf (6-2) vs. Davenport Central (3-5)

No. 8 Ankeny (5-3) vs. Sioux City East (6-2)

No. 9 Waukee (5-3) at Johnston (5-3)

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (8-0) vs. Maquoketa (4-4)

No. 2 Solon (8-0) at Fairfield (0-8)

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-1) vs. Marion (0-8)

No. 4 North Scott beat Davenport Assumption, 21-0 (Thursday)

No. 5 Independence (8-0) vs. Decorah (4-4)

No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1) vs. Storm Lake (5-3)

No. 7 Lewis Central (7-1) vs. Adel ADM (5-3)

No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (7-1) vs. Carroll (5-3)

No. 9 Norwalk (7-1) at Gilbert (2-6)

No. 10 Washington (6-2) vs. Mount Pleasant (6-2)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (8-0) at North Fayette Valley (4-4)

No. 2 Clear Lake (8-0) vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (6-2)

No. 3 Algona (8-0) vs. Southeast Valley (5-3)

No. 4 Greene County (8-0) at No. 5 Ida Grove OABCIG (8-0)

No. 6 Waterloo Columbus (7-1) at Monticello (6-2)

No. 7 Benton Community (7-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (3-5)

No. 8 Des Moines Christian (7-1) vs. Saydel (0-8)

No. 9 Williamsburg (5-3) vs. Eddyville EBF (3-5)

No. 10 Nevada (6-2) vs. Roland-Story (1-7)

No. 10 West Marshall (5-3) at Union Community (2-6)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (8-0) vs. No. 10 Iowa City Regina (7-1)

No. 2 Van Meter (8-0) vs. Clarinda (5-3)

No. 3 Western Christian (8-0) at No. 8 West Lyon (7-1)

No. 4 West Branch (8-0) vs. Dyersville Beckman (5-3)

No. 5 South Central Calhoun (8-0) vs. Pocahontas Area (5-3)

No. 6 West Sioux (7-1) at Emmetsburg (3-5)

No. 7 Treynor (8-0) vs. Cherokee (2-6)

No. 9 Sigourney-Keota (8-0) vs. Mediapolis (7-1)

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (8-0) vs. Belmond-Klemme (6-2)

No. 2 Saint Ansgar (8-0) at Central Springs (3-5)

No. 3 North Tama (8-0) vs. Conrad BCLUW (1-7)

No. 4 MFL MarMac (8-0) at Alburnett (1-7)

No. 5 Grundy Center (7-1) at Wapsie Valley (5-3)

No. 6 Earlham (7-1) vs. Nodaway Valley (3-6)

No. 7 Woodbury Central (7-1) at West Monona (2-6)

No. 8 Hinton (6-2) vs. No. 9 South O’Brien (7-1)

No. 10 Edgewood-Colesburg (6-2) vs. Clayton Ridge (0-8)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (8-0) vs. Riceville (4-4)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0) at Siouxland Christian (0-7)

No. 3 Turkey Valley (8-0) at Elkader Central (0-8)

No. 4 Audubon (8-1) vs. No. 8 Anita CAM (7-1)

No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-1) at Exira-EHK (4-4)

No. 6 Fremont-Mills (5-1) at Stanton-Essex (4-4)

No. 7 Harris-Lake Park (7-1) at Kingsley-Pierson (4-4)

No. 9 Easton Valley (7-1) vs. West Central (1-7)

No. 10 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-2) at Colo-Nesco (3-6)

No. 10 Lamoni (7-1) vs. Southeast Warren (7-2)