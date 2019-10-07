Iowa high school football rankings: Western Dubuque, Xavier will settle 3A No. 1 debate Friday

It’s Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier. It’s 1 vs. 2. It’s a rematch from last year’s state final.
And Friday night, it’s on.
As expected, Western Dubuque and Xavier remained the top two teams in this week’s Class 3A portion of the Gazette/KGYM football. Both teams are 6-0.
The Bobcats will host the Saints in their long-awaited 3A District 4 showdown Friday at Epworth.
Xavier is the two-time defending 3A state champion and carries a 32-game winning streak. The Saints beat Western Dubuque in last year’s 3A final, 34-20.
There is a change at the top of Class 1A, with Dike-New Hartford the new No. 1. The Bobcats climbed after West Sioux suffered a 25-21 loss to Western Christian.
West Sioux dropped all the way to No. 8. Western Christian moved up to fifth.
West Des Moines Valley (4A), Waukon (2A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player stayed on top of their respective classes.
Valley rolled at Urbandale, 52-13, and leads 4A for the fifth straight week. West Des Moines Dowling and Cedar Falls share the No. 2 slot, followed by Ankeny Centennial and Bettendorf.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Bettendorf travels to Kingston Stadium to face No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, with the District 5 lead at stake.
After Western Dubuque and Xavier, it’s Lewis Central third in 3A and Solon fourth. Independence and North Scott are tied for fifth.
Waukon remains a unanimous No. 1 in 2A, but the Indians face a tough challenge this week at No. 5 Waterloo Columbus.
Clear Lake, Algona and Greene County are 2-3-4.
Dike-New Hartford picked up five of seven first-place votes in 1A after blanking East Marshall, 49-0, Friday. Van Meter moves up to second, West Branch and West Lyon are tied for third.
The top four are unchanged in Class A and 8-Player. West Hancock is followed by Saint Ansgar, North Tama and South O’Brien in Class A, with MFL MarMac moving up two spots to No. 5.
In 8-Player, it’s Don Bosco, Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and Audubon. Anita CAM is up three rungs to No. 5.
Class 4A
|1.
|
West Des Moines Valley
6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Urbandale, 52-13
This week: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln
|2.
|
Cedar Falls
6-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 28-0
This week: vs. Waterloo West
|2.
|
West Des Moines Dowling
5-1, 60 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Des Moines Lincoln, 61-7
This week: at Sioux City East
|4.
|
Ankeny Centennial
5-1, 47 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 5 Southeast Polk, 20-17
This week: vs. Fort Dodge
|5.
|
Bettendorf
5-1, 40 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Burlington, 48-13
This week: at No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|6.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
5-1, 34 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-14
This week: vs. No. 5 Bettendorf
|7.
|
Southeast Polk
4-2, 24 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 4 Ankeny Centennial, 20-17
This week: vs. Sioux City West
|8.
|
Ankeny
3-3, 17 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Des Moines Hoover, 63-0
This week: at Des Moines Lincoln
|9.
|
Johnston
4-2, 16 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Ottumwa, 45-7
This week: at Indianola
|10.
|
Des Moines Roosevelt
5-1, 9 points
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Fort Dodge, 16-14
This week: vs. Marshalltown
Dropped out: Fort Dodge (8)
Others receiving votes: Waukee 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1
Class 3A
|1.
|
Western Dubuque
6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 41-7
This week: vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
6-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 42-0
This week: at No. 1 Western Dubuque
|3.
|
Lewis Central
6-0, 56 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Winterset, 28-0
This week: at Harlan
|4.
|
Solon
6-0, 48 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 8 Washington, 35-20
This week: at Mount Pleasant
|5.
|
Independence
6-0, 38 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Waterloo East, 35-14
This week: vs. Charles City
|5.
|
North Scott
5-1, 38 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Iowa City Liberty, 24-10
This week: at Clinton
|7.
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5-1, 31 points
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Le Mars, 38-18
This week: vs. Spencer
|8.
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
5-1, 18 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Humboldt, 17-12
This week: vs. Boone
|9.
|
Norwalk
5-1, 14 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat North Polk, 45-7
This week: vs. Bondurant-Farrar
|10.
|
Washington
4-2, 8 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Lost to No. 4 Solon, 35-20
This week: at Fort Madison
Dropped out: none
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 3, Carlisle 1
Class 2A
|1.
|
Waukon
6-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Oelwein, 55-14
This week: at No. 5 Waterloo Columbus
|2.
|
Clear Lake
6-0, 61 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Crestwood, 35-0
This week: at Forest City
|3.
|
Algona
6-0, 52 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Clarion CGD, 41-8
This week: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|4.
|
Greene County
6-0, 47 points
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 45-22
This week: at Atlantic
|5.
|
Waterloo Columbus
6-0, 44 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Anamosa, 42-0
This week: vs. No. 1 Waukon
|6.
|
Des Moines Christian
6-0, 38 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Clarke, 56-0
This week: vs. No. 9 Monroe PCM
|7.
|
Ida Grove OABCIG
6-0, 27 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Atlantic, 28-7
This week: at Shenandoah
|8.
|
Nevada
5-1, 19 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 6 Benton Community, 17-3
This week: at West Marshall
|9.
|
Monroe PCM
5-1, 11 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Saydel, 53-7
This week: at No. 6 Des Moines Christian
|10.
|
Sioux Center
4-2, 8 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Sheldon, 54-14
This week: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Dropped out: Benton Community (6), Southeast Valley (9)
Others receiving votes: Benton Community 6, Monticello 1
Class 1A
|1.
|
Dike-New Hartford
6-0, 65 points (5 No. 1 votes)
ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat East Marshall, 49-0
This week: at Jesup
|2.
|
Van Meter
6-0, 58 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat West Central Valley, 48-6
This week: at Panorama
|3.
|
West Branch
6-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat North Cedar, 42-21
This week: vs. Northeast
|3.
|
West Lyon
6-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Unity Christian, 62-14
This week: at No. 8 West Sioux
|5.
|
Western Christian
6-0, 41 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 1 West Sioux, 25-21
This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan
|6.
|
South Central Calhoun
6-0, 39 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat South Hamilton, 21-6
This week: at Madrid
|7.
|
Treynor
6-0, 33 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 10 Underwood, 24-20
This week: at Missouri Valley
|8.
|
West Sioux
5-1, 27 points
|Last week: No. 1 | Lost to No. 9 Western Christian, 25-21
This week: vs. No. 3 West Lyon
|9.
|
Sigourney-Keota
6-0, 11 points
ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: NR | Beat Van Buren, 60-0
This week: vs. Columbus Community
|10.
|
Iowa City Regina
5-1, 10 points
|Last week: NR | Beat South Hardin, 30-7
This week: vs. North Linn
Dropped out: Mount Ayr (8), Underwood (10)
Others receiving votes: Panorama 3, Underwood 2
Class A
|1.
|
West Hancock
6-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Union, 62-8
This week: vs. West Fork
|2.
|
Saint Ansgar
6-0, 60 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Hudson, 56-6
This week: at No. 9 South Winneshiek
|3.
|
North Tama
6-0, 55 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 6 Grundy Center, 14-13
This week: vs. Garwin GMG
|4.
|
South O'Brien
6-0, 52 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Marcus MMCRU, 46-0
This week: vs. Le Mars Gehlen
|5.
|
MFL MarMac
6-0, 37 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 31-16
This week: at Lisbon
|6.
|
Grundy Center
5-1, 29 points
ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 3 North Tama, 14-13
This week: at Mason City Newman
|7.
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
5-1, 25 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Lisbon, 44-26
This week: vs. Alburnett
|8.
|
Earlham
5-1, 19 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Avoca AHSTW, 47-10
This week: vs. Southwest Valley
|9.
|
South Winneshiek
5-1, 16 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 42-6
This week: vs. No. 2 Saint Ansgar
|10.
|
Woodbury Central
5-1, 10 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 5 Westwood, 36-16
This week: vs. Logan-Magnolia
Dropped out: Westwood (5), BGM (8)
Others receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia 5, Westwood 5, Lawton-Bronson 1, Wapsie Valley 1
8-Player
|1.
|
Don Bosco
6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Northwood-Kensett, 56-6
This week: vs. Dunkerton
|2.
|
Remsen St. Mary's
6-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 7 Harris-Lake Park, 54-34
This week: at West Bend-Mallard
|3.
|
Turkey Valley
6-0, 55 points
ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Lansing Kee, 60-0
This week: at West Central
|4.
|
Audubon
6-1, 51 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 37-12
This week: at West Harrison
|5.
|
Anita CAM
6-0, 38 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Woodbine, 52-12
This week: vs. Boyer Valley
|6.
|
Easton Valley
6-0, 34 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Central City, 52-6
This week: vs. Lansing Kee
|7.
|
Fremont-Mills
3-1, 19 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Bedford, 58-42
This week: vs. East Mills
|8.
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
5-1, 15 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 4 Audubon, 37-12
This week: vs. Glidden-Ralston
|9.
|
Harris-Lake Park
5-1, 14 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's, 54-34
This week: at No. 10 Newell-Fonda
|10.
|
Newell-Fonda
5-1, 12 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Ar-We-Va, 32-8
This week: vs. No. 9 Harris-Lake Park
Dropped out: Lenox (6)
ADVERTISEMENT
Others receiving votes: East Mills 9, HLV 3, Iowa Valley 3, Ackley AGWSR 1, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1