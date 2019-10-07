Iowa high school football rankings: Western Dubuque, Xavier will settle 3A No. 1 debate Friday

It’s Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier. It’s 1 vs. 2. It’s a rematch from last year’s state final.

And Friday night, it’s on.

As expected, Western Dubuque and Xavier remained the top two teams in this week’s Class 3A portion of the Gazette/KGYM football. Both teams are 6-0.

The Bobcats will host the Saints in their long-awaited 3A District 4 showdown Friday at Epworth.

Xavier is the two-time defending 3A state champion and carries a 32-game winning streak. The Saints beat Western Dubuque in last year’s 3A final, 34-20.

There is a change at the top of Class 1A, with Dike-New Hartford the new No. 1. The Bobcats climbed after West Sioux suffered a 25-21 loss to Western Christian.

West Sioux dropped all the way to No. 8. Western Christian moved up to fifth.

West Des Moines Valley (4A), Waukon (2A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player stayed on top of their respective classes.

Valley rolled at Urbandale, 52-13, and leads 4A for the fifth straight week. West Des Moines Dowling and Cedar Falls share the No. 2 slot, followed by Ankeny Centennial and Bettendorf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Bettendorf travels to Kingston Stadium to face No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, with the District 5 lead at stake.

After Western Dubuque and Xavier, it’s Lewis Central third in 3A and Solon fourth. Independence and North Scott are tied for fifth.

Waukon remains a unanimous No. 1 in 2A, but the Indians face a tough challenge this week at No. 5 Waterloo Columbus.

Clear Lake, Algona and Greene County are 2-3-4.

Dike-New Hartford picked up five of seven first-place votes in 1A after blanking East Marshall, 49-0, Friday. Van Meter moves up to second, West Branch and West Lyon are tied for third.

The top four are unchanged in Class A and 8-Player. West Hancock is followed by Saint Ansgar, North Tama and South O’Brien in Class A, with MFL MarMac moving up two spots to No. 5.

In 8-Player, it’s Don Bosco, Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and Audubon. Anita CAM is up three rungs to No. 5.

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley 6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Urbandale, 52-13

This week: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Cedar Falls 6-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Everyday Heroes Luncheon Honorees for the Everyday Heroes program will be celebrated at an awards breakfast scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7am-9am at the Hotel Kirkwood. Tickets are now available. Purchase Your Ticket Here HER Women in Business Luncheon Series Join us in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, October 10, 2019 for the Fall HER Women in Business Luncheon featuring keynote speaker Courtney Smock Get your ticket now Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now Last week: No. 2 | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 28-0

This week: vs. Waterloo West 2. West Des Moines Dowling 5-1, 60 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Des Moines Lincoln, 61-7

This week: at Sioux City East 4. Ankeny Centennial 5-1, 47 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 5 Southeast Polk, 20-17

This week: vs. Fort Dodge 5. Bettendorf 5-1, 40 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Burlington, 48-13

This week: at No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1, 34 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-14

This week: vs. No. 5 Bettendorf 7. Southeast Polk 4-2, 24 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 4 Ankeny Centennial, 20-17

This week: vs. Sioux City West 8. Ankeny 3-3, 17 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Des Moines Hoover, 63-0

This week: at Des Moines Lincoln 9. Johnston 4-2, 16 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Ottumwa, 45-7

This week: at Indianola 10. Des Moines Roosevelt 5-1, 9 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Fort Dodge, 16-14

This week: vs. Marshalltown

Dropped out: Fort Dodge (8)

Others receiving votes: Waukee 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque 6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 41-7

This week: vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 42-0

This week: at No. 1 Western Dubuque 3. Lewis Central 6-0, 56 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Winterset, 28-0

This week: at Harlan 4. Solon 6-0, 48 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 8 Washington, 35-20

This week: at Mount Pleasant 5. Independence 6-0, 38 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Waterloo East, 35-14

This week: vs. Charles City 5. North Scott 5-1, 38 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Iowa City Liberty, 24-10

This week: at Clinton 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1, 31 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 7 | Beat Le Mars, 38-18

This week: vs. Spencer 8. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1, 18 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Humboldt, 17-12

This week: vs. Boone 9. Norwalk 5-1, 14 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat North Polk, 45-7

This week: vs. Bondurant-Farrar 10. Washington 4-2, 8 points Last week: No. 8 | Lost to No. 4 Solon, 35-20

This week: at Fort Madison

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 3, Carlisle 1

Class 2A

1. Waukon 6-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Oelwein, 55-14

This week: at No. 5 Waterloo Columbus 2. Clear Lake 6-0, 61 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Crestwood, 35-0

This week: at Forest City 3. Algona 6-0, 52 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Clarion CGD, 41-8

This week: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central 4. Greene County 6-0, 47 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 4 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 45-22

This week: at Atlantic 5. Waterloo Columbus 6-0, 44 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Anamosa, 42-0

This week: vs. No. 1 Waukon 6. Des Moines Christian 6-0, 38 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Clarke, 56-0

This week: vs. No. 9 Monroe PCM 7. Ida Grove OABCIG 6-0, 27 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Atlantic, 28-7

This week: at Shenandoah 8. Nevada 5-1, 19 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 6 Benton Community, 17-3

This week: at West Marshall 9. Monroe PCM 5-1, 11 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Saydel, 53-7

This week: at No. 6 Des Moines Christian 10. Sioux Center 4-2, 8 points Last week: NR | Beat Sheldon, 54-14

This week: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Dropped out: Benton Community (6), Southeast Valley (9)

Others receiving votes: Benton Community 6, Monticello 1

Class 1A

1. Dike-New Hartford 6-0, 65 points (5 No. 1 votes) ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 2 | Beat East Marshall, 49-0

This week: at Jesup 2. Van Meter 6-0, 58 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat West Central Valley, 48-6

This week: at Panorama 3. West Branch 6-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 4 | Beat North Cedar, 42-21

This week: vs. Northeast 3. West Lyon 6-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 5 | Beat Unity Christian, 62-14

This week: at No. 8 West Sioux 5. Western Christian 6-0, 41 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 1 West Sioux, 25-21

This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan 6. South Central Calhoun 6-0, 39 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat South Hamilton, 21-6

This week: at Madrid 7. Treynor 6-0, 33 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 10 Underwood, 24-20

This week: at Missouri Valley 8. West Sioux 5-1, 27 points Last week: No. 1 | Lost to No. 9 Western Christian, 25-21

This week: vs. No. 3 West Lyon 9. Sigourney-Keota 6-0, 11 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: NR | Beat Van Buren, 60-0

This week: vs. Columbus Community 10. Iowa City Regina 5-1, 10 points Last week: NR | Beat South Hardin, 30-7

This week: vs. North Linn

Dropped out: Mount Ayr (8), Underwood (10)

Others receiving votes: Panorama 3, Underwood 2

Class A

1. West Hancock 6-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Union, 62-8

This week: vs. West Fork 2. Saint Ansgar 6-0, 60 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Hudson, 56-6

This week: at No. 9 South Winneshiek 3. North Tama 6-0, 55 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 6 Grundy Center, 14-13

This week: vs. Garwin GMG 4. South O'Brien 6-0, 52 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Marcus MMCRU, 46-0

This week: vs. Le Mars Gehlen 5. MFL MarMac 6-0, 37 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 31-16

This week: at Lisbon 6. Grundy Center 5-1, 29 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 3 North Tama, 14-13

This week: at Mason City Newman 7. Edgewood-Colesburg 5-1, 25 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Lisbon, 44-26

This week: vs. Alburnett 8. Earlham 5-1, 19 points Last week: NR | Beat Avoca AHSTW, 47-10

This week: vs. Southwest Valley 9. South Winneshiek 5-1, 16 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 42-6

This week: vs. No. 2 Saint Ansgar 10. Woodbury Central 5-1, 10 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 5 Westwood, 36-16

This week: vs. Logan-Magnolia

Dropped out: Westwood (5), BGM (8)

Others receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia 5, Westwood 5, Lawton-Bronson 1, Wapsie Valley 1

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Northwood-Kensett, 56-6

This week: vs. Dunkerton 2. Remsen St. Mary's 6-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 7 Harris-Lake Park, 54-34

This week: at West Bend-Mallard 3. Turkey Valley 6-0, 55 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 3 | Beat Lansing Kee, 60-0

This week: at West Central 4. Audubon 6-1, 51 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 37-12

This week: at West Harrison 5. Anita CAM 6-0, 38 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Woodbine, 52-12

This week: vs. Boyer Valley 6. Easton Valley 6-0, 34 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Central City, 52-6

This week: vs. Lansing Kee 7. Fremont-Mills 3-1, 19 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Bedford, 58-42

This week: vs. East Mills 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1, 15 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 4 Audubon, 37-12

This week: vs. Glidden-Ralston 9. Harris-Lake Park 5-1, 14 points Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's, 54-34

This week: at No. 10 Newell-Fonda 10. Newell-Fonda 5-1, 12 points Last week: NR | Beat Ar-We-Va, 32-8

This week: vs. No. 9 Harris-Lake Park

Dropped out: Lenox (6)

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: East Mills 9, HLV 3, Iowa Valley 3, Ackley AGWSR 1, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1