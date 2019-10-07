Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: Western Dubuque, Xavier will settle 3A No. 1 debate Friday

Gazette/KGYM football poll: Dike-New Hartford climbs to the top in Class 1A

Western Dubuque's Calvin Harris (4) pulls away from Cedar Rapids Xavier's Matt Jordebrek (81) as Ethan Hurkett (49) looks on during the second quarter of their Class 3A state final last year. Xavier won, 34-20. The teams will meet again Friday at Epworth; Western Dubuque is ranked No. 1; Xavier is No. 2. (The Gazette)

It’s Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier. It’s 1 vs. 2. It’s a rematch from last year’s state final.

And Friday night, it’s on.

As expected, Western Dubuque and Xavier remained the top two teams in this week’s Class 3A portion of the Gazette/KGYM football. Both teams are 6-0.

The Bobcats will host the Saints in their long-awaited 3A District 4 showdown Friday at Epworth.

Xavier is the two-time defending 3A state champion and carries a 32-game winning streak. The Saints beat Western Dubuque in last year’s 3A final, 34-20.

There is a change at the top of Class 1A, with Dike-New Hartford the new No. 1. The Bobcats climbed after West Sioux suffered a 25-21 loss to Western Christian.

West Sioux dropped all the way to No. 8. Western Christian moved up to fifth.

West Des Moines Valley (4A), Waukon (2A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player stayed on top of their respective classes.

Valley rolled at Urbandale, 52-13, and leads 4A for the fifth straight week. West Des Moines Dowling and Cedar Falls share the No. 2 slot, followed by Ankeny Centennial and Bettendorf.

Bettendorf travels to Kingston Stadium to face No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, with the District 5 lead at stake.

After Western Dubuque and Xavier, it’s Lewis Central third in 3A and Solon fourth. Independence and North Scott are tied for fifth.

Waukon remains a unanimous No. 1 in 2A, but the Indians face a tough challenge this week at No. 5 Waterloo Columbus.

Clear Lake, Algona and Greene County are 2-3-4.

Dike-New Hartford picked up five of seven first-place votes in 1A after blanking East Marshall, 49-0, Friday. Van Meter moves up to second, West Branch and West Lyon are tied for third.

The top four are unchanged in Class A and 8-Player. West Hancock is followed by Saint Ansgar, North Tama and South O’Brien in Class A, with MFL MarMac moving up two spots to No. 5.

In 8-Player, it’s Don Bosco, Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and Audubon. Anita CAM is up three rungs to No. 5.

Class 4A

1.

West Des Moines Valley

6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Urbandale, 52-13
This week: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln
 
2.

Cedar Falls

6-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote)

Last week: No. 2 | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 28-0
This week: vs. Waterloo West
 
2.

West Des Moines Dowling

5-1, 60 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Des Moines Lincoln, 61-7
This week: at Sioux City East
 
4.

Ankeny Centennial

5-1, 47 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 5 Southeast Polk, 20-17
This week: vs. Fort Dodge
 
5.

Bettendorf

5-1, 40 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Burlington, 48-13
This week: at No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
 
6.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

5-1, 34 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-14
This week: vs. No. 5 Bettendorf
 
7.

Southeast Polk

4-2, 24 points
Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 4 Ankeny Centennial, 20-17
This week: vs. Sioux City West
 
8.

Ankeny

3-3, 17 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Des Moines Hoover, 63-0
This week: at Des Moines Lincoln
 
9.

Johnston

4-2, 16 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Ottumwa, 45-7
This week: at Indianola
 
10.

Des Moines Roosevelt

5-1, 9 points

Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Fort Dodge, 16-14
This week: vs. Marshalltown
 
 

Dropped out: Fort Dodge (8)

Others receiving votes: Waukee 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

 

Class 3A

1.

Western Dubuque

6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 41-7
This week: vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

6-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 42-0
This week: at No. 1 Western Dubuque
 
3.

Lewis Central

6-0, 56 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Winterset, 28-0
This week: at Harlan
 
4.

Solon

6-0, 48 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 8 Washington, 35-20
This week: at Mount Pleasant
 
5.

Independence

6-0, 38 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Waterloo East, 35-14
This week: vs. Charles City
 
5.

North Scott

5-1, 38 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Iowa City Liberty, 24-10
This week: at Clinton
 
7.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5-1, 31 points

Last week: No. 7 | Beat Le Mars, 38-18
This week: vs. Spencer
 
8.

Dallas Center-Grimes

5-1, 18 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Humboldt, 17-12
This week: vs. Boone
 
9.

Norwalk

5-1, 14 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat North Polk, 45-7
This week: vs. Bondurant-Farrar
 
10.

Washington

4-2, 8 points
Last week: No. 8 | Lost to No. 4 Solon, 35-20
This week: at Fort Madison
 
 

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 3, Carlisle 1

 

Class 2A

1.

Waukon

6-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Oelwein, 55-14
This week: at No. 5 Waterloo Columbus
 
2.

Clear Lake

6-0, 61 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Crestwood, 35-0
This week: at Forest City
 
3.

Algona

6-0, 52 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Clarion CGD, 41-8
This week: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
 
4.

Greene County

6-0, 47 points

Last week: No. 4 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 45-22
This week: at Atlantic
 
5.

Waterloo Columbus

6-0, 44 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Anamosa, 42-0
This week: vs. No. 1 Waukon
 
6.

Des Moines Christian

6-0, 38 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Clarke, 56-0
This week: vs. No. 9 Monroe PCM
 
7.

Ida Grove OABCIG

6-0, 27 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Atlantic, 28-7
This week: at Shenandoah
 
8.

Nevada

5-1, 19 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 6 Benton Community, 17-3
This week: at West Marshall
 
9.

Monroe PCM

5-1, 11 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Saydel, 53-7
This week: at No. 6 Des Moines Christian
 
10.

Sioux Center

4-2, 8 points
Last week: NR | Beat Sheldon, 54-14
This week: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
 
 

Dropped out: Benton Community (6), Southeast Valley (9)

Others receiving votes: Benton Community 6, Monticello 1

 

Class 1A

1.

Dike-New Hartford

6-0, 65 points (5 No. 1 votes)

Last week: No. 2 | Beat East Marshall, 49-0
This week: at Jesup
 
2.

Van Meter

6-0, 58 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat West Central Valley, 48-6
This week: at Panorama
 
3.

West Branch

6-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 4 | Beat North Cedar, 42-21
This week: vs. Northeast
 
3.

West Lyon

6-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Unity Christian, 62-14
This week: at No. 8 West Sioux
 
5.

Western Christian

6-0, 41 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 1 West Sioux, 25-21
This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan
 
6.

South Central Calhoun

6-0, 39 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat South Hamilton, 21-6
This week: at Madrid
 
7.

Treynor

6-0, 33 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 10 Underwood, 24-20
This week: at Missouri Valley
 
8.

West Sioux

5-1, 27 points
Last week: No. 1 | Lost to No. 9 Western Christian, 25-21
This week: vs. No. 3 West Lyon
 
9.

Sigourney-Keota

6-0, 11 points

Last week: NR | Beat Van Buren, 60-0
This week: vs. Columbus Community
 
10.

Iowa City Regina

5-1, 10 points
Last week: NR | Beat South Hardin, 30-7
This week: vs. North Linn
 
 

Dropped out: Mount Ayr (8), Underwood (10)

Others receiving votes: Panorama 3, Underwood 2

 

Class A

1.

West Hancock

6-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Union, 62-8
This week: vs. West Fork
 
2.

Saint Ansgar

6-0, 60 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Hudson, 56-6
This week: at No. 9 South Winneshiek
 
3.

North Tama

6-0, 55 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 6 Grundy Center, 14-13
This week: vs. Garwin GMG
 
4.

South O'Brien

6-0, 52 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Marcus MMCRU, 46-0
This week: vs. Le Mars Gehlen
 
5.

MFL MarMac

6-0, 37 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 31-16
This week: at Lisbon
 
6.

Grundy Center

5-1, 29 points

Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 3 North Tama, 14-13
This week: at Mason City Newman
 
7.

Edgewood-Colesburg

5-1, 25 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Lisbon, 44-26
This week: vs. Alburnett
 
8.

Earlham

5-1, 19 points
Last week: NR | Beat Avoca AHSTW, 47-10
This week: vs. Southwest Valley
 
9.

South Winneshiek

5-1, 16 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 42-6
This week: vs. No. 2 Saint Ansgar
 
10.

Woodbury Central

5-1, 10 points
Last week: NR | Beat No. 5 Westwood, 36-16
This week: vs. Logan-Magnolia
 
 

Dropped out: Westwood (5), BGM (8)

Others receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia 5, Westwood 5, Lawton-Bronson 1, Wapsie Valley 1

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

6-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Northwood-Kensett, 56-6
This week: vs. Dunkerton
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

6-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 7 Harris-Lake Park, 54-34
This week: at West Bend-Mallard
 
3.

Turkey Valley

6-0, 55 points

Last week: No. 3 | Beat Lansing Kee, 60-0
This week: at West Central
 
4.

Audubon

6-1, 51 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 37-12
This week: at West Harrison
 
5.

Anita CAM

6-0, 38 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Woodbine, 52-12
This week: vs. Boyer Valley
 
6.

Easton Valley

6-0, 34 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Central City, 52-6
This week: vs. Lansing Kee
 
7.

Fremont-Mills

3-1, 19 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Bedford, 58-42
This week: vs. East Mills
 
8.

Coon Rapids-Bayard

5-1, 15 points
Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 4 Audubon, 37-12
This week: vs. Glidden-Ralston
 
9.

Harris-Lake Park

5-1, 14 points
Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's, 54-34
This week: at No. 10 Newell-Fonda
 
10.

Newell-Fonda

5-1, 12 points
Last week: NR | Beat Ar-We-Va, 32-8
This week: vs. No. 9 Harris-Lake Park
 
 

Dropped out: Lenox (6)

Others receiving votes: East Mills 9, HLV 3, Iowa Valley 3, Ackley AGWSR 1, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

