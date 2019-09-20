Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 4: Who the ranked teams face

Valley's Jayden Williams is tackled by Kennedy's Carson Currie (34) and Cairron Hendred (left) at Kingston Stadium last Friday. The top-ranked Tigers face Waukee tonight while the No. 7 Cougars travel to Cedar Rapids Prairie. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Three top-10 matchups in Class 4A highlight the Week 4 Iowa high school football schedule.

Here’s a look at who the ranked teams face in each class Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (3-0) vs. No. 10 Waukee (1-2)

No. 2 Cedar Falls (3-0) at No. 5 Bettendorf (3-0)

No. 3 Ankeny Centennial (3-0) vs. No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling (2-1)

No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling (2-1) at No. 3 Ankeny Centennial (3-0)

No. 5 Bettendorf (3-0) vs. No. 2 Cedar Falls (3-0)

No. 6 Southeast Polk (2-1) at Des Moines East (1-2)

No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1)

No. 8 Fort Dodge (3-0) at Carroll (1-2)

No. 9 Ankeny (1-2) at Des Moines Roosevelt (3-0)

No. 10 Waukee (1-2) at No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (3-0)

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (3-0) vs. No. 3 North Scott (3-0)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) vs. West Delaware (2-1)

No. 3 North Scott (3-0) at No. 1 Western Dubuque (3-0)

No. 4 Lewis Central (3-0) at Council Bluffs Jefferson (2-1)

No. 5 Solon (3-0) vs. Davenport Assumption (2-1)

No. 6 Independence (3-0) vs. Center Point-Urbana (1-2)

No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-3)

No. 8 Washington (3-0) at West Liberty (1-2)

No. 9 Glenwood (3-0) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (2-1)

No. 10 Carlisle (2-1) vs. Pella (2-1)

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (3-0) vs. Cascade (1-2)

No. 2 Clear Lake (3-0) vs. Mason City (0-3)

No. 3 Algona (3-0) at Webster City (3-0)

No. 4 Spirit Lake (3-0) at Sioux Center (1-2)

No. 5 Waterloo Columbus (3-0) vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (2-1)

No. 6 Greene County (3-0) vs. Gilbert (2-1)

No. 7 Benton Community (3-0) vs. Wilton (1-2)

No. 8 Crestwood (2-1) vs. Decorah (0-3)

No. 8 Southeast Valley (3-0) vs. 1A No. 6 South Central Calhoun (3-0)

No. 10 Des Moines Christian (3-0) vs. Des Moines North (0-3)

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 West Sioux (3-0) vs. Le Mars Gehlen (2-1)

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (3-0) at Union Community (0-3)

No. 3 Van Meter (3-0) at Woodward-Granger (2-1)

No. 4 West Branch (3-0) at Tipton (2-1)

No. 5 West Lyon (3-0) vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (0-3)

No. 6 South Central Calhoun (3-0) at 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley (3-0)

No. 7 Treynor (3-0) at Red Oak (0-3)

No. 8 Mount Ayr (3-0) at Clarke (2-1)

No. 9 Underwood (3-0) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-2)

No. 10 Mediapolis (3-0) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (2-1)

 

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (3-0) vs. Forest City (1-2)

No. 2 Saint Ansgar (3-0) vs. Postville (0-3)

No. 3 Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0) at North Linn (3-0)

No. 4 North Tama (3-0) at Hudson (1-2)

No. 5 Westwood (3-0) vs. Missouri Valley (2-1)

No. 6 Wapsie Valley (2-1) vs. Garwin GMG (0-3)

No. 7 South O’Brien (3-0) vs. Sioux Central (2-1)

No. 8 Grundy Center (3-0) at East Buchanan (2-1)

No. 9 BGM (3-0) vs. East Marshall (1-2)

No. 10 MFL MarMac (3-0) vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-2)

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (3-0) at Janesville (3-0)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0) at River Valley (1-2)

No. 3 Turkey Valley (3-0) at Springville (4-0)

No. 4 Audubon (3-1) at Woodbine (2-1)

No. 5 New London (3-0) vs. Lone Tree (0-3)

No. 6 Lenox (4-0) at East Union (2-1)

No. 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0) at Boyer Valley (2-1)

No. 8 Anita CAM (3-0) vs. West Harrison (1-2)

No. 8 Harris-Lake Park (3-0) vs. Ar-We-Va (1-3)

No. 10 Fremont-Mills (1-1) is idle

