What the 2021 Iowa high school football classifications very well may look like

An area football coach stumbled across unofficial BEDS Documents numbers for the 2021-22 school year on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website.

Using those numbers, we have determined UNOFFICIAL classifications for the 2021 football season. There would be ties for the last spot in 4A, 3A and 1A. In those instances, we will assume that the school listed LAST alphabetically will move to the higher class, because the opposite rule was in effect for the previous school year.

Some interesting findings:

• Cedar Rapids Washington has dropped all the way to 38th in the state in enrollment (874, in grades 9-11 this school year). Thus, the Warriors will play in Class 4A, the second-to-largest classification (36 schools will make up the new 5A).

• Dubuque Wahlert will move down to Class 2A.

• West Branch will be on the 1A/A line, and the alphabet would move the Bears to Class A.

• Calamus-Wheatland, which has been in a sharing agreement with DeWitt Central for years, will field a team for the first time in school history. Cal-Wheat will play 8-Player, and all games will be on the road.

Projected enrollments and classifications are as follows:

Class 5A

(36 teams, 9 regular-season games, 16 playoff qualifiers)

1. West Des Moines Valley 2,141

2. Des Moines Lincoln 1,807

3. Johnston 1,727

4. Linn-Mar 1,666

5. Southeast Polk 1,642

6. Des Moines East 1,595

7. Des Moines Roosevelt 1,543

8. Waterloo West 1,423

9. Ankeny Centennial 1,395

10. Ankeny 1,378

11. Cedar Falls 1,318

12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1,302

13. Waukee Northwest 1,260

14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1,248

15. Davenport Central 1,242

16. Sioux City North 1,240

17. Bettendorf 1,218

18. Dubuque Hempstead 1,204

19. Pleasant Valley 1,183

20. Iowa City High 1,181

21. Waukee 1,171

22. Marshalltown 1,162

23. Sioux City East 1,135

24. Iowa City West 1,113

25. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1,112

26. Muscatine 1,111

27. Des Moines North 1,088

28. Dubuque Senior 1,078

29. West Des Moines Dowling 1,063

30. Ames 1,054

31. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 1,016

32. Ottumwa 1,007

33. Davenport North 997

34. Sioux City West 993

35. Urbandale 959

36. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 939

Class 4A

(36 teams, 9 regular-season games, 16 playoff qualifiers)

37. Iowa City Liberty 886

38. Cedar Rapids Washington 874

39. Fort Dodge 823

40. Mason City 817

41. Indianola 814

42. Waterloo East 813

43. Clinton 783

44. Norwalk 768

45. Des Moines Hoover 755

46. North Scott 750

47. Burlington 725

48. Lewis Central 717

49. Western Dubuque 717

50. Dallas Center-Grimes 683

51. Newton 668

52. Storm Lake 647

53. Denison-Schleswig 600

54. Mount Pleasant 580

55. Spencer 560

56. Clear Creek Amana 556

57. Waverly-Shell Rock 555

58. Pella 544

59. Marion 522

60. Bondurant-Farrar 520

61. Carlisle 511

62. Cedar Rapids Xavier 505

63. Boone 491

64. LeMars 483

65. Fort Madison 480

66. Oskaloosa 469

67. Webster City 457

68. Glenwood 446

69. Winterset 436

70. Decorah 431

*71. Perry 422 (*Note, LAST alphabetical probably will be the tie-breaker in 2021-22)

*72. Keokuk 422

Class 3A

(36 teams, 9 regular-season games, 16 playoff qualifiers)

* 73. Carroll 422

74. Adel ADM 421

75. North Polk 412

76. Gilbert 402

77. Creston 400

78. Charles City 397

79. Fairfield 395

80. Central DeWitt 392

81. Solon 389

82. Knoxville 385

83. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 384

84. Sioux City Heelan 376

85. Benton Community 375

86. Humboldt 371

87. Grinnell 370

88. Maquoketa 370

89. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 369

90. West Delaware 365

91. Center Point-Urbana 364

92. Washington 364

93. Harlan 363

94. MOC-Floyd Valley 357

95. South Tama 356

96. Ballard 354

97. Independence 353

98. Vinton-Shellsburg 346

99. Nevada 345

100. Davenport Assumption 342

101. Algona 335

102. West Burlington-Notre Dame 334

103. Sioux Center 328

104. Hampton-Dumont/CAL 324

105. Saydel 324

106. Atlantic 322

107. Mount Vernon 322

* 108. Iowa Falls-Alden 319 (*Note, LAST alphabetical probably will be the tie-breaker in 2021-22)

Class 2A

(48 teams, 8 regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers)

* 109. Clarke 319

110. Crestwood 316

111. Dubuque Wahlert 316

112. Clear Lake 315

113. Anamosa 309

114. Estherville ELC 307

115. Davis County 305

116. Greene County 302

117. West Liberty 298

118. Williamsburg 293

119. Centerville 289

120. Albia 288

121. Oelwein 288

122. Spirit Lake 283

123. Monticello 282

124. Clarinda 281

125. Chariton 278

126. Sheldon 277

127. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 276

128. Waukon 265

129. Okoboji 263

130. New Hampton 260

131. Forest City 255

132. Cherokee 253

133. Mid-Prairie 252

134. Roland-Story 248

135. Des Moines Christian 244

136. Union Community 244

137. Southeast Valley 242

138. Tipton 242

139. Central Lee 241

140. North Fayette Valley 240

141. Red Oak 239

142. Ida Grove OABCIG 238

143. West Marshall 238

144. Monroe PCM 234

145. Garner GHV 230

146. Shenandoah 229

147. Unity Christian 227

148. Clarion CGD 226

149. Northeast 222

150. Eddyville EBF 221

151. West Lyon 221

152. Camanche 220

153. Pocahontas Area 220

154. Osage 218

155. Jesup 217

156. Carroll Kuemper 215

Class 1A

(48 teams, 8 regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers)

157. Treynor 213

158. Eagle Grove 208

159. Western Christian 207

160. Waterloo Columbus 204

161. Emmetsburg 202

162. Interstate 35 201

163. Cardinal 199

164. Underwood 197

165. Van Meter 197

166. West Central Valley 197

167. Dyersville Beckman 196

168. East Marshall 194

169. Mediapolis 194

170. Mapleton MVAOCOU 194

171. Sibley-Ocheyedan 194

172. Louisa-Muscatine 190

173. Denver 190

174. Dike-New Hartford 190

175. East Sac County 189

176. Sigourney-Keota 189

177. Wilton 189

178. South Central Calhoun 188

179. Aplington-Parkersburg 187

180. West Sioux 187

181. Nodaway Valley 186

182. Woodward-Granger 184

183. Belmond-Klemme 183

184. Sumner-Fredericksburg 181

185. Manson-Northwest Webster 180

186. Panorama 180

187. Ridge View 180

188. South Hamilton 180

189. Central Decatur 179

190. Central Springs 179

191. Pella Christian 179

192. Sioux Central 178

193. Guthrie Center ACGC 175

194. MFL MarMac 175

195. Van Buren County 174

196. Cascade 172

197. Iowa City Regina 171

198. Durant 170

199. Postville 170

200. South Hardin 170

201. Hinton 169

202. Mount Ayr 169

203. Pleasantville 169

*204. West Monona 169 (*Note, LAST alphabetical probably will be the tie-breaker in 2021-22)

Class A and 8-Player

(Class A: Remainder of 11-player teams, 8 regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers)

(8-Player: 8 regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers)

(Note: The IHSAA hasn’t released what the BEDS cutoff will be for 8-Player eligibility. It probably will be in the 120-135 range)

*205. West Branch 169

206. Missouri Valley 168

207. Grundy Center 167

208. Colfax-Mingo 164

209. Alta-Aurelia 162

210. Hudson 161

211. North Union 161

212. Pekin 159

213. Ogden 158

214. North Cedar 157

215. Alburnett 157

216. Bellevue 157

217. Avoca AHSTW 155

218. Southwest Valley 155

219. Wapsie Valley 155

220. Lake Mills 154

221. IKM-Manning 153

222. Clayton Ridge 152

223. Lawton-Bronson 152

224. South Winneshiek 152

225. Hartley HMS 150

226. Madrid 149

227. West Fork 149

228. Logan-Magnolia 148

229. Earlham 147

230. Columbus Community 146

231. Starmont 144

232. Ackley AGWSR 142

233. Maquoketa Valley 142

234. Conrad BCLUW 139

235. South O’Brien 139

236. Tri-Center 139

237. Westwood 139

238. Newell-Fonda 136

239. North Linn 136

240. West Hancock 136

241. East Buchanan 135

242. Woodbury Central 135

243. Lisbon 134

244. Marcus MMCRU 133

245. North Butler 133

246. Akron-Westfield 132

247. Iowa Valley 132

248. New London 132

249. Mason City Newman 131

250. Council Bluffs St. Albert 131

251. Lynnville-Sully 130

252. Sidney 130

253. Nashua-Plainfield 128

254. Highland 127

255. North Mahaska 127

256. Martensdale-St. Marys 126

257. Wapello 126

258. East Union 125

259. Saint Ansgar 124

260. Oakland Riverside 122

261. Grand View Christian 121

262. Wayne 121

263. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 120

264. Easton Valley 117

265. Garwin GMG 116

266. East Mills 115

267. English Valleys 115

268. Ruthven GTRA 115

269. Northwood-Kensett 115

270. Belle Plaine 114

271. BGM 114

272. Anita CAM 113

273. West Harrison/Whiting 113

274. Midland 112

275. Southeast Warren 110

276. Edgewood-Colesburg 109

277. WACO 109

278. North Tama 108

279. Baxter 107

280. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 107

281. Le Mars Gehlen 107

282. Lone Tree 106

283. Bedford 105

284. Lenox 104

285. Montezuma 104

286. Elkader Central 103

287. Collins-Maxwell 103

288. Winfield-Mount Union 103

289. Kingsley-Pierson 102

290. Central City 100

291. Stanton-Essex 100

292. Griswold 99

293. Algona Garrigan 98

294. Colo-Nesco 98

295. Seymour/Moulton-Udell 98

296. Audubon 97

297. Calamus-Wheatland 96

298. Dunkerton 96

299. Fremont-Mills 95

300. Moravia 95

301. Rockford 94

302. Woodbine 94

303. River Valley 93

304. Springville 93

305. Tripoli 92

306. Turkey Valley 88

307. Boyer Valley 86

308. North Iowa 86

309. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 83

310. Lansing Kee 82

311. West Bend-Mallard 82

312. Coon Rapids-Bayard 80

313. Harris-Lake Park 78

314. Melcher-Dallas 77

315. Janesville 75

316. HLV 71

317. Lamoni 71

318. Twin Cedars 70

319. Riceville 67

320. Meskwaki 66

321. Don Bosco 65

322. Clarksville 63

323. Murray 62

324. Glidden-Ralston 63

325. Tri-County 59

326. West Central 58

327. Siouxland Christian 57

328. Mormon Trail 52

329. Remsen St. Mary’s 49

330. Ar-We-Va 41

331. Clarinda Academy 34

