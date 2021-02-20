What the 2021 Iowa high school football classifications very well may look like

An area football coach stumbled across unofficial BEDS Documents numbers for the 2021-22 school year on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website.
Using those numbers, we have determined UNOFFICIAL classifications for the 2021 football season. There would be ties for the last spot in 4A, 3A and 1A. In those instances, we will assume that the school listed LAST alphabetically will move to the higher class, because the opposite rule was in effect for the previous school year.
Some interesting findings:
• Cedar Rapids Washington has dropped all the way to 38th in the state in enrollment (874, in grades 9-11 this school year). Thus, the Warriors will play in Class 4A, the second-to-largest classification (36 schools will make up the new 5A).
• Dubuque Wahlert will move down to Class 2A.
• West Branch will be on the 1A/A line, and the alphabet would move the Bears to Class A.
• Calamus-Wheatland, which has been in a sharing agreement with DeWitt Central for years, will field a team for the first time in school history. Cal-Wheat will play 8-Player, and all games will be on the road.
Projected enrollments and classifications are as follows:
Class 5A
(36 teams, 9 regular-season games, 16 playoff qualifiers)
1. West Des Moines Valley 2,141
2. Des Moines Lincoln 1,807
3. Johnston 1,727
4. Linn-Mar 1,666
5. Southeast Polk 1,642
6. Des Moines East 1,595
7. Des Moines Roosevelt 1,543
8. Waterloo West 1,423
9. Ankeny Centennial 1,395
10. Ankeny 1,378
11. Cedar Falls 1,318
12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1,302
13. Waukee Northwest 1,260
14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1,248
15. Davenport Central 1,242
16. Sioux City North 1,240
17. Bettendorf 1,218
18. Dubuque Hempstead 1,204
19. Pleasant Valley 1,183
20. Iowa City High 1,181
21. Waukee 1,171
22. Marshalltown 1,162
23. Sioux City East 1,135
24. Iowa City West 1,113
25. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1,112
26. Muscatine 1,111
27. Des Moines North 1,088
28. Dubuque Senior 1,078
29. West Des Moines Dowling 1,063
30. Ames 1,054
31. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 1,016
32. Ottumwa 1,007
33. Davenport North 997
34. Sioux City West 993
35. Urbandale 959
36. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 939
Class 4A
(36 teams, 9 regular-season games, 16 playoff qualifiers)
37. Iowa City Liberty 886
38. Cedar Rapids Washington 874
39. Fort Dodge 823
40. Mason City 817
41. Indianola 814
42. Waterloo East 813
43. Clinton 783
44. Norwalk 768
45. Des Moines Hoover 755
46. North Scott 750
47. Burlington 725
48. Lewis Central 717
49. Western Dubuque 717
50. Dallas Center-Grimes 683
51. Newton 668
52. Storm Lake 647
53. Denison-Schleswig 600
54. Mount Pleasant 580
55. Spencer 560
56. Clear Creek Amana 556
57. Waverly-Shell Rock 555
58. Pella 544
59. Marion 522
60. Bondurant-Farrar 520
61. Carlisle 511
62. Cedar Rapids Xavier 505
63. Boone 491
64. LeMars 483
65. Fort Madison 480
66. Oskaloosa 469
67. Webster City 457
68. Glenwood 446
69. Winterset 436
70. Decorah 431
*71. Perry 422 (*Note, LAST alphabetical probably will be the tie-breaker in 2021-22)
*72. Keokuk 422
Class 3A
(36 teams, 9 regular-season games, 16 playoff qualifiers)
* 73. Carroll 422
74. Adel ADM 421
75. North Polk 412
76. Gilbert 402
77. Creston 400
78. Charles City 397
79. Fairfield 395
80. Central DeWitt 392
81. Solon 389
82. Knoxville 385
83. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 384
84. Sioux City Heelan 376
85. Benton Community 375
86. Humboldt 371
87. Grinnell 370
88. Maquoketa 370
89. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 369
90. West Delaware 365
91. Center Point-Urbana 364
92. Washington 364
93. Harlan 363
94. MOC-Floyd Valley 357
95. South Tama 356
96. Ballard 354
97. Independence 353
98. Vinton-Shellsburg 346
99. Nevada 345
100. Davenport Assumption 342
101. Algona 335
102. West Burlington-Notre Dame 334
103. Sioux Center 328
104. Hampton-Dumont/CAL 324
105. Saydel 324
106. Atlantic 322
107. Mount Vernon 322
* 108. Iowa Falls-Alden 319 (*Note, LAST alphabetical probably will be the tie-breaker in 2021-22)
Class 2A
(48 teams, 8 regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers)
* 109. Clarke 319
110. Crestwood 316
111. Dubuque Wahlert 316
112. Clear Lake 315
113. Anamosa 309
114. Estherville ELC 307
115. Davis County 305
116. Greene County 302
117. West Liberty 298
118. Williamsburg 293
119. Centerville 289
120. Albia 288
121. Oelwein 288
122. Spirit Lake 283
123. Monticello 282
124. Clarinda 281
125. Chariton 278
126. Sheldon 277
127. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 276
128. Waukon 265
129. Okoboji 263
130. New Hampton 260
131. Forest City 255
132. Cherokee 253
133. Mid-Prairie 252
134. Roland-Story 248
135. Des Moines Christian 244
136. Union Community 244
137. Southeast Valley 242
138. Tipton 242
139. Central Lee 241
140. North Fayette Valley 240
141. Red Oak 239
142. Ida Grove OABCIG 238
143. West Marshall 238
144. Monroe PCM 234
145. Garner GHV 230
146. Shenandoah 229
147. Unity Christian 227
148. Clarion CGD 226
149. Northeast 222
150. Eddyville EBF 221
151. West Lyon 221
152. Camanche 220
153. Pocahontas Area 220
154. Osage 218
155. Jesup 217
156. Carroll Kuemper 215
Class 1A
(48 teams, 8 regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers)
157. Treynor 213
158. Eagle Grove 208
159. Western Christian 207
160. Waterloo Columbus 204
161. Emmetsburg 202
162. Interstate 35 201
163. Cardinal 199
164. Underwood 197
165. Van Meter 197
166. West Central Valley 197
167. Dyersville Beckman 196
168. East Marshall 194
169. Mediapolis 194
170. Mapleton MVAOCOU 194
171. Sibley-Ocheyedan 194
172. Louisa-Muscatine 190
173. Denver 190
174. Dike-New Hartford 190
175. East Sac County 189
176. Sigourney-Keota 189
177. Wilton 189
178. South Central Calhoun 188
179. Aplington-Parkersburg 187
180. West Sioux 187
181. Nodaway Valley 186
182. Woodward-Granger 184
183. Belmond-Klemme 183
184. Sumner-Fredericksburg 181
185. Manson-Northwest Webster 180
186. Panorama 180
187. Ridge View 180
188. South Hamilton 180
189. Central Decatur 179
190. Central Springs 179
191. Pella Christian 179
192. Sioux Central 178
193. Guthrie Center ACGC 175
194. MFL MarMac 175
195. Van Buren County 174
196. Cascade 172
197. Iowa City Regina 171
198. Durant 170
199. Postville 170
200. South Hardin 170
201. Hinton 169
202. Mount Ayr 169
203. Pleasantville 169
*204. West Monona 169 (*Note, LAST alphabetical probably will be the tie-breaker in 2021-22)
Class A and 8-Player
(Class A: Remainder of 11-player teams, 8 regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers)
(8-Player: 8 regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers)
(Note: The IHSAA hasn’t released what the BEDS cutoff will be for 8-Player eligibility. It probably will be in the 120-135 range)
*205. West Branch 169
206. Missouri Valley 168
207. Grundy Center 167
208. Colfax-Mingo 164
209. Alta-Aurelia 162
210. Hudson 161
211. North Union 161
212. Pekin 159
213. Ogden 158
214. North Cedar 157
215. Alburnett 157
216. Bellevue 157
217. Avoca AHSTW 155
218. Southwest Valley 155
219. Wapsie Valley 155
220. Lake Mills 154
221. IKM-Manning 153
222. Clayton Ridge 152
223. Lawton-Bronson 152
224. South Winneshiek 152
225. Hartley HMS 150
226. Madrid 149
227. West Fork 149
228. Logan-Magnolia 148
229. Earlham 147
230. Columbus Community 146
231. Starmont 144
232. Ackley AGWSR 142
233. Maquoketa Valley 142
234. Conrad BCLUW 139
235. South O’Brien 139
236. Tri-Center 139
237. Westwood 139
238. Newell-Fonda 136
239. North Linn 136
240. West Hancock 136
241. East Buchanan 135
242. Woodbury Central 135
243. Lisbon 134
244. Marcus MMCRU 133
245. North Butler 133
246. Akron-Westfield 132
247. Iowa Valley 132
248. New London 132
249. Mason City Newman 131
250. Council Bluffs St. Albert 131
251. Lynnville-Sully 130
252. Sidney 130
253. Nashua-Plainfield 128
254. Highland 127
255. North Mahaska 127
256. Martensdale-St. Marys 126
257. Wapello 126
258. East Union 125
259. Saint Ansgar 124
260. Oakland Riverside 122
261. Grand View Christian 121
262. Wayne 121
263. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 120
264. Easton Valley 117
265. Garwin GMG 116
266. East Mills 115
267. English Valleys 115
268. Ruthven GTRA 115
269. Northwood-Kensett 115
270. Belle Plaine 114
271. BGM 114
272. Anita CAM 113
273. West Harrison/Whiting 113
274. Midland 112
275. Southeast Warren 110
276. Edgewood-Colesburg 109
277. WACO 109
278. North Tama 108
279. Baxter 107
280. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 107
281. Le Mars Gehlen 107
282. Lone Tree 106
283. Bedford 105
284. Lenox 104
285. Montezuma 104
286. Elkader Central 103
287. Collins-Maxwell 103
288. Winfield-Mount Union 103
289. Kingsley-Pierson 102
290. Central City 100
291. Stanton-Essex 100
292. Griswold 99
293. Algona Garrigan 98
294. Colo-Nesco 98
295. Seymour/Moulton-Udell 98
296. Audubon 97
297. Calamus-Wheatland 96
298. Dunkerton 96
299. Fremont-Mills 95
300. Moravia 95
301. Rockford 94
302. Woodbine 94
303. River Valley 93
304. Springville 93
305. Tripoli 92
306. Turkey Valley 88
307. Boyer Valley 86
308. North Iowa 86
309. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 83
310. Lansing Kee 82
311. West Bend-Mallard 82
312. Coon Rapids-Bayard 80
313. Harris-Lake Park 78
314. Melcher-Dallas 77
315. Janesville 75
316. HLV 71
317. Lamoni 71
318. Twin Cedars 70
319. Riceville 67
320. Meskwaki 66
321. Don Bosco 65
322. Clarksville 63
323. Murray 62
324. Glidden-Ralston 63
325. Tri-County 59
326. West Central 58
327. Siouxland Christian 57
328. Mormon Trail 52
329. Remsen St. Mary’s 49
330. Ar-We-Va 41
331. Clarinda Academy 34
