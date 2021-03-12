Prep Football

Iowa high school football 2021 and 2022: Groups and districts, nuts and bolts, ins and outs

All of the information released Friday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association

After winning the 2020 Class A state football championship, Marv Cook and Iowa City Regina are back in Class 1A for 2021
After winning the 2020 Class A state football championship, Marv Cook and Iowa City Regina are back in Class 1A for 2021 and 2022. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released Class 5A “groups,” and districts for the other six classes, for the 2021 and 2022 football seasons Friday.

Here is a glance at the formats for each class:

Class 5A

• Teams: 36

• Groups: 6

• Teams per group: 6

• Playoff qualifiers: 16

• Automatic qualifiers: None

• At-large berths: 16, based on RPI

• Regular-season games (per team): 9

• Group games (per team): 4

• Assigned games (per team): 1

• Non-Group games (per team): 4

Assigned & group games for area 5A schools:

• Cedar Rapids Jefferson: Waterloo West, Southeast Polk, Linn-Mar, Ottumwa, Marshalltown.

• Cedar Rapids Kennedy: Cedar Falls, Dubuque Senior, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Johnston.

• Cedar Rapids Prairie: Southeast Polk, Linn-Mar, Ottumwa, Waterloo East, Iowa City West.

• Iowa City High: Pleasant Valley, Davenport Central, Iowa City West, Davenport North, Davenport West.

• Iowa City West: Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, Iowa City High, Davenport Central, Cedar Rapids Prairie.

• Linn-Mar: Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Southeast Polk, Davenport Central.

» All Class 5A groups

 

Class 4A

• Teams: 36

• Districts: 6

• Teams per district: 6

• Playoff qualifiers: 16

• Automatic qualifiers: 12, top two per district

• At-large berths: 4, based on RPI

• Regular-season games (per team): 9

• District games (per team): 5

• Non-district games (per team): 4

Area districts:

• District 2: Decorah, Marion, Mason City, Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock, Western Dubuque.

• District 3: Burlington, Clinton, Fort Madison, Iowa City Liberty, Mount Pleasant, North Scott.

• District 4: Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Clear Creek Amana, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella.

» All Class 4A districts

 

Class 3A

• Teams: 36

• Districts: 6

• Teams per district: 6

• Playoff qualifiers: 16

• Automatic qualifiers: 12, top two per district

• At-large berths: 4, based on RPI

• Regular-season games (per team): 9

• District games (per team): 5

• Non-district games (per team): 4

Area districts:

• District 3: Center Point-Urbana, Charles City, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Independence, South Tama, West Delaware

• District 4: Benton Community, Davenport Assumption, DeWitt Central, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon, Vinton-Shellsburg.

• District 5: Fairfield, Grinnell, Keokuk, Solon, Washington, West Burlington-Notre Dame.

» All Class 3A districts

 

Class 2A

• Teams: 48

• Districts: 8

• Teams per district: 6

• Playoff qualifiers: 32

• Automatic qualifiers: 32, top four per district

• At-large berths: None.

• Regular-season games (per team): 8

• District games (per team): 5

• Non-District games (per team): 3

Area districts:

• District 4: Dubuque Wahlert, Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Union Community, Waukon.

• District 5: Anamosa, Camanche, Monticello, Northeast, Tipton, West Liberty.

• District 6: Centerville, Central Lee, Davis County, Eddyville EBF, Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg.

» All Class 2A districts

 

Class 1A

• Teams: 48

• Districts: 8

• Teams per district: 6

• Playoff qualifiers: 32

• Automatic qualifiers: 32, top four per district

• At-large berths: None.

• Regular-season games (per team): 8

• District games (per team): 5

• Non-district games (per team): 3

Area districts:

• District 4: Cascade, Dyersville Beckman, MFL MarMac, Postville, Sumner-Fredeicksburg, Waterloo Columbus.

• District 5: Durant, Iowa City Regina, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, West Branch, Wilton.

• District 6: Cardinal, Central Decatur, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren County.

» All Class 1A districts

 

Class A

• Teams: 56

• Districts: 8

• Teams per district: 7

• Playoff qualifiers: 32

• Automatic qualifiers: 32, top four per district

• At-large berths: None.

• Regular-season games (per team): 8

• District games (per team): 6

• Non-district games (per team): 2

Area districts:

• District 3: Ackley AGWSR, Conrad BCLUW, Grundy Center, Hudson, Nashua-Plainfield, North Tama, Wapsie Valley.

• District 4: Bellevue, Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, South Winneshiek, Starmont.

• District 5: Alburnett, Columbus Community, Highland, Lisbon, North Cedar, Pekin, Wapello.

• District 6: Belle Plaine, Colfax-Mingo, Lynnville-Sully, Madrid, North Mahaska, Ogden, Wayne.

» All Class A districts

 

8-Player

• Teams: 72

• Districts: 10

• Teams per district: eight with 7, two with 8

• Playoff qualifiers: 32

• Automatic qualifiers: 30, top three per district

• At-large berths: 2, 17-point differential in district

• Regular-season games (per team): 8

• District games (per team): 6-7

• Non-District games (per team): 1-2

Area districts:

• District 3: Clarksville, Janesville, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, West Central.

• District 4: Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Garwin GMG, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Meskwaki.

• District 5: Calamus-Wheatland, Central City, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Elkader Central, Lansing Kee, Midland, Springville.

• District 6: English Valleys, HLV, Iowa Valley, Lone Tree, New London, Tri-County, WACO, Winfield-Mount Union.

• District 7: Baxter, BGM, Grand View Christian, Melcher-Dallas, Montezuma, Twin Cedars, Woodward Academy.

» All 8-Player districts

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

