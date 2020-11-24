Iowa all-state football 2020: Washington's Trashaun Willis named Class 3A captain

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released its 2020 all-state football teams Tuesday. The complete list can be found at the bottom of this article.

Trashaun Willis was urged to be a leader for as long as he can remember.

His parents, Korrie and Jen Willis, stressed being at the front of the pack to avoid distractions. It is a lesson that he has tried to apply to everything.

“Since Day 1, my parents always told me I had to be a leader,” said Willis, a captain on the Washington (Iowa) football and basketball teams. “Never be a follower because followers can follow the wrong path. I’ve always put in play in my life, whether it’s academic or athletic careers. They really pressed that on me.”

The advice served him well. Willis closed his career as a three-year defensive starter, adding quarterback duties this season. Willis was an all-around playmaker, leading the fourth-ranked Demons to an 8-1 record this year. For his efforts, Willis earned his third all-state honor and was named the Class 3A all-state captain chosen by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

“He’s just a tremendous young man,” Demons Coach James Harris said. “He’s supremely talented. He’s a gifted athlete.”

Willis has risen above the competition as a standout football and basketball player. He is also an inspiration to many. Willis was born without the bottom portion of his left arm. The amniotic sack wrapped around his elbow in the womb and stunted further growth.

“There is no obstacle too great,” Willis said. “You can persevere through anything, if you set your mind to it. I’ve always said that, but it’s something I really do believe in. Self-motivation will push you to be the best version of yourself that you can be and that’s all you need.”

Harris said Willis has no limitations. He motivates others to reach new heights with his determination and perseverance.

“He’s not disabled in any way,” Harris said. “He’s so capable of doing anything any other athlete can do. Having a kid like that around really eliminates anyone else’s excuses. When you’re not feeling great or feeling sore or moving slow, he challenges everyone to bring out the best in themselves, because he’s always performing at a high level.”

Willis was selected the first-team defensive utility player. He was a second-teamer at linebacker last season and on the third team as a sophomore. Willis finished this season with 37.5 tackles (18 solo), including four for loss and a sack. Willis also produced an interception that he returned for a touchdown in the season-opening 19-10 victory over perennial power Bettendorf.

Willis enjoyed taking the field and performing for his hometown.

“That’s what meant the most to me,” Willis said. “My best friends and I going out there every Friday night, putting on a show for our community.

“Obviously, it didn’t end where we wanted it to but I’m still proud of everyone. We gave it our all.”

In his first season as a starting quarterback, Willis amassed 1,453 all-purpose yards, passing for 907 and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for 523 and 13 scores. He also reeled in two passes, including one for a TD.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder was the unanimous 3A District 5 Offensive MVP.

“He’s a stud,” Harris said. “He’s a huge athlete. He’s big and strong. He’s got good speed. He’s got great awareness.”

Willis aspires to play college football. He has talked to some programs but remains undecided. Harris said he believes that Willis would be a good contributor at the college level.

“I hope someone gives him an opportunity somewhere,” Harris said. “He’ll exceed expectations.”

Cedar Rapids Xavier places 5 on first team

Willis was joined by five Cedar Rapids Xavier players and three from West Delaware on the first team in 3A.

The Saints reached the state semifinals this season, going 10-1. They were powered by first-team picks running back Jack Lux, linebacker Nick Lemke, defensive lineman Michael Steffen, defensive back Jaxon Rexroth, who received a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa, and kicker Lincoln Oakley.

“We have one thing in our locker room that says you get what you earn and I think these guys earned it,” Xavier head coach Duane Schulte said. “They’ve worked hard. They had great support from their teammates, coaches, families and the school, but they were the ones that had to put in the blood, sweat and tears and actually perform. They did.”

Rexroth forced seven turnovers - four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He also assumed the starting QB role and amassed more than 2,100 total yards with 32 TDs, including 20 rushing. Lux added 1,143 yards and nine scores. Lemke and Steffen ranked among team leaders in tackles with 40.5 and 38.5, respectively.

“They played both ways,” Schulte said. “So, that goes to show you how tough they were.”

West Delaware QB Jared Voss was named first-team offensive utility. Hawks offensive lineman and Northern Iowa commit Carson Petlon and linebacker Wyatt Voelker were named to the first team.

Clear Creek Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers was a first-team selection in 3A. He was honored for the second straight year.

The Class 4A first team was dominated by Central Iowa selections, but Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Max White and lineman Connor Colby, both Iowa recruits, made the list. They were joined by NCAA Division-I recruit Marcus Morgan.

All three received honors for the second straight season. Colby notched his second first-team selection. White was a pick at utility for his versatile play. Morgan, a third-team QB last season, was first team at punter.

State champion Iowa City Regina has 3 first-teamers

Iowa City Regina won its eighth state championship and its first since 2015. The Regals were successful in their first finals return since a runner-up finish in 2017, when the current seniors were freshmen.

The Regals boasted a high-powered offense with an impressive three-prong attack. The senior trio of quarterback Ashton Cook, running back Theo Kolie and wide receiver Alec Wick ranked among Class A leaders and were all named to the first team.

Wick finished as one of the state’s top receivers ever, setting a record with 242 career catches. His 3,655 career receiving yards ranks third all-time. Wick finished this season with 75 catches for 1,401 yards and 16 TDs. Wick led all 11-player receivers in receptions and yards and was tied for first in TDs.

“He knows where to be,” Regina Coach Marv Cook said of Wick. “He knows when to be there. ... He just has a great skill set.”

Ashton Cook led Class A with 3,171 all-purpose yards and 2,862 passing. He threw for 25 TDs, completing 185 of 276 passes and posting a QB rating of 154.1.

“For him to come out and have this senior year with his group of guys is really special,” Marv Cook said.

Kolie was a TD machine this season. He led Class A with 37 total scores and was fourth in rushing with nearly 1,600 yards on 214 attempts. Kolie also set a Class A title game record with five TDs.

“A lot of my friends said four touchdowns is the goal,” Kolie said after the game. “I was like ‘I’ll do my best,’ but I wasn’t planning on having this big of a night.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play the game, especially with all the business going on.”

Lisbon matched Regina with three first-teamers in lineman Brant Baltes, returner Devyn Decious and linebacker Cole Clark. MFL MarMac added two on defense in Max Havlicek and Cullen McShane.

Montezuma duo gets first-team honors

Montezuma quarterback Eddie Burgess was the top scorer this season, setting a state record with 89 total touchdowns, including 59 passing. He was named to the first team in 8-Player, finishing with 5,094 all-purpose yards. The 6-4, 215-pound junior threw for 3,803 passing.

He was joined on the first team by teammate Trey Shearer, who led the state with 1,636 receiving yards and 31 TDs.

“It’s great to have guys out there where I know I don’t have to put it perfectly,” Burgess said. “I just have to give it enough space for them to go get it. Having them as wide receivers has been a blessing.”

In Class 2A, state champion Waukon placed three players on the first team. Quarterback Creed Welch was first-team offensive utility, while defensive lineman Brennen Sweeney and linebacker Logan Snitker were picked. Sweeney was a force , tying for fourth in all classes with 15.5 sacks.

Mount Vernon’s Collin Swantz, Keean Kamerling and Trenten Pitlik were first-team selections in 2A, joining Tipton duo Payten Elijah and Nile Schuett.

Sigourney-Keota made a run to the 1A semifinals behind three first-team performances. Running back Sam Sieren, offensive lineman Zach Smithart and defender Brady Duwa all earned top honors.

Class 4A first team

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jase Bauer, Ankeny, sr.

Running backs: Alex Linquist, Waukee, sr., Ryan Ostrich, Cedar Falls, sr., Arland Bruce, Ankeny, sr.

Receivers: Brody Brecht, Ankeny, sr., Aaron Smith, Waukee, sr., Louis Brooks, West Des Moines Dowling, sr.

Line: Jim Bonifas, Dubuque Senior, sr., Connor Colby, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr., Beau Schaller, Waukee, sr., Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, sr., Drew Hoth, Cedar Falls, sr., Kalob Runyon, Southeast Polk, sr.

Kicker: Lennox Krell, West Des Moines Valley, sr.

Utility: Max White, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.

DEFENSE

Line: Max Llewellyn, Urbandale, sr., Nasir Washington, West Des Moines Valley, sr., Jaylen Pettus, West Des Moines Dowling, jr., Dominic Caggiano, Southeast Polk, sr.

Linebackers: Carson Williams, Marshalltown, sr., Jaden Harrell, Urbandale, sr., Brecken Manus, Ankeny, sr., Max Derry, West Des Moines Dowling, sr.

Defensive backs: Caleb Helgeson, Johnston, sr., Joe Morrison, Waukee, sr., Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk, jr., Ethan Saskowski, West Des Moines Valley, sr.

Punter: Marcus Morgan, Iowa City West, sr.

Returner: Mason DouBrava, West Des Moines Valley, sr.

Utility: Tucker Langenberg, Urbandale, sr.

CAPTAIN: Jase Bauer, Ankeny, sr.

Class 4A second team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Running back: Nick Pearson, Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.

Line: Gabe Burkle, Cedar Rapids Prairie, jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive back: Clayton Muszynski, Linn-Mar, jr.

Punter: Jacob Cross, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, sr.

Class 4A third team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Receivers: Grahm Goering, Iowa City West, sr.

Line: Eli Rippley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr., Liam Becher, Iowa City West, jr., Gavin Bascom, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.

DEFENSE

Line: Baxter Bohr, Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.

Linebackers: Drew Bartels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.

Defensive back: Watts McBride, Cedar Rapids Washington, soph.

Punter: Jacob Cross, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, sr.

Class 3A first team

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Carter Markham, North Scott, sr.

Running backs: Wyatt Hunter, Grinnell, sr., Kody Noble, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, sr., Jack Lux, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.

Receivers: Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central, sr., Ethan Carlson, Norwalk, sr., Connor Frame, Harlan, jr.

Line: Dodge Sauser, Grinnell, sr., Truman Klein, Webster City, jr., Henry Lutovsky, Mount Pleasant, sr., Tyler Maro, Davenport Assumption, sr., Carson Petlon, West Delaware, sr., Carson McCaughey, North Scott, sr.

Kicker: Lincoln Oakley, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.

Utility: Jared Voss, West Delaware, sr.

DEFENSE

Line: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central, jr., T.J. Bollers, Clear Creek Amana, sr., Mike Steffen, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr., Joey Petersen, North Scott, sr.

Linebackers: Jacob Imming, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, jr., Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware, jr., Nick Lemke, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr., Will McLaughlin, Harlan, jr.

Defensive backs: Tyler Olson, Webster City, sr., Jaxon Rexroth, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr., Oskar White, Bondurant-Farrar, sr., Oliver Hughes, North Scott, jr.

Punter: Tate Stine-Smith, Adel ADM, sr.

Returner: Brock Califf, Fort Madison, sr.

Utility: Trashaun Willis, Washington, sr.

CAPTAIN: Trashaun Willis, Washington, sr.

Class 3A second team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Garrett Baumhover, Western Dubuque, sr.

Receiver: Tommy DeSollar, Western Dubuque, sr.

DEFENSE

Linebacker: Myles Butkowski, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.

Punter: Ben Swails, Clear Creek Amana, jr.

Class 3A third team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Receiver: Jack Breitbach, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.

Line: Nick Tobin, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.

DEFENSE

Line: Ryan Volk, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr., Zayne Laws, Washington, sr.

Utility: Christian Nunley, West Delaware, sr.

Class 2A first team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, soph.

Running backs: Preston Pope, West Marshall, jr., Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty, jr., Cade Everson, Camanche, sr.

Receivers: Matt Christensen, Estherville Lincoln Central, sr., Jordan Lawrence, Camanche, sr., Collin Swantz, Mount Vernon, sr.

Line: Ethan Hooyer, Sioux Center, jr., Luke Pinnick, West Marshall, sr., Jordan VerMeer, West Lyon, sr., Keean Kamerling, Mount Vernon, sr., Greyson Strum, Monroe PCM, sr., Nile Schuett, Tipton, sr.

Kicker: Nathan Barnes, Clarinda, sr.

Utility: Creed Welch, Waukon, sr.

DEFENSE

Line: Brayden Evertsen, West Marshall, sr., Connor Andresen, Anamosa, sr., Dylan Winkel, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, sr., Brennan Sweeney, Waukon, sr.

Linebackers: Carson Shive, Solon, sr., Kalen Meyer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, sr., Lincoln Snitker, Waukon, jr., Karson Sharar, Iowa Falls-Alden, sr.

Defensive backs: Jagger Schmitt, Clear Lake, jr., Tyler Luensman, Monticello, sr., Cooper Spiess, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, jr., Justin Maggard, Monroe PCM, sr.

Punter: Payten Elijah, Tipton, sr.

Returner: Payton Vest, South Tama, sr.

Utility: Trenten Pitlik, Mount Vernon, jr.

CAPTAIN: Brayden Evertsen, West Marshall, sr.

Class 2A second team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Brady Ketchum, Mount Vernon, sr.

Running backs: Marcus Beatty, Independence, jr., Jackson Ryan, Solon, sr., Ethan O’Neill, Waukon, sr.

Receiver: Colton Hoffman, Solon, sr.

Line: Jack Boldt, Tipton, sr.

Kicker: Jesse Pladsen, Vinton-Shellsburg, sr.

DEFENSE

Line: Ben Cusick, Solon, sr., Riley Holt, Williamsburg, sr.

Linebackers: Levi Weldon, Williamsburg, sr.

Returner: Caleb Sauser, Monticello, jr.

Class 2A third team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Luke Lambert, Monticello, sr.

Receivers: Caiden Atienza, Maquoketa, sr., Trey Klatt, Anamosa, fr.

Line: Korver Hupke, Independence, soph., Owen Thomas, Monticello, jr., Gage Marty, Solon, jr., Walker Hermeier, Waukon, sr.

Kicker: Alex Marovets, Williamsburg, jr.

DEFENSE

Line: Aidan Nosek, Mount Vernon, sr.

Class 1A first team

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Cooper DeJean, Ida Grove OABCIG, sr.

Running backs: Trevor Thompson, South Hamilton, sr., Sam Sieren, Sigourney-Keota, sr., Dalten Van Pelt, Van Meter, jr.

Receivers: Evan Taylor, Panorama, sr., Easton Harms, Ida Grove OABCIG, jr., Brayden Wollan, Underwood, sr.

Line: Colton Willis, South Hamilton, sr., Jacob Leohr, Dike-New Hartford, sr., Alex Buser, Waterloo Columbus, sr., Easton Eledge, Underwood, jr., Zach Smithart, Sigourney-Keota, jr., Lincoln Olsen, Van Meter, jr.

Kicker: Jason Topete, West Sioux, sr.

Utility: Jack Pettit, Van Meter, jr.

DEFENSE

Line: Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley, jr., Chris Gardner, Underwood, sr., Jeff Bowie, West Branch, sr., Casey Trudo, Van Meter, jr.

Linebackers: Brennan Holder, South Central Calhoun, sr., Kaleb Brouwer, Dike-New Hartford, sr., Ethan Shever, Ida Grove OABCIG, jr., Calvin Sieck, Van Meter, sr.

Defensive backs: Dane Fuller, Dike-New Hartford, sr., Ben Dunlap, Emmetsburg, sr.; Alex Feldmann, Waterloo Columbus, sr.; Brady Duwa, Sigourney-Keota, sr.

Punter: Kody VanEngelenburg, Sumner-Fredericksburg, sr.

Returner: Cayden Jensen, Guthrie Center ACGC, jr.

Utility: Beau Butler, South Hardin, sr.

CAPTAIN: Cooper DeJean, Ida Grove OABCIG, sr.

Class 1A second team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Running back: Jack Menster, Cascade, soph.

DEFENSE

Line: Ted Weber, Cascade, sr.

Defensive back: Wyatt Sieren, Sigourney-Keota, sr.

Returner: Trent Koelker, Dyersville Beckman, sr.

Class 1A third team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Gavin Hierseman, West Branch, sr.

Receiver: Elliot Naughton, Dyersville Beckman, jr.

Line: Brayden Moffit, Sigourney-Keota, sr.

Class A first team

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Ashton Cook, Iowa City Regina, sr.

Running backs: Zach Opheim, Grundy Center, sr., Theo Kolie, Iowa City Regina, sr., Ryan Cole, Saint Ansgar, sr.

Receivers: Blayde Bellis, Wapsie Valley, sr., Alec Wick, Iowa City Regina, sr., Sam Rallis, Council Bluffs St. Albert, sr.

Line: Brant Baltes, Lisbon, sr., Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley, sr., Kolby Muller, Grundy Center, sr., Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, jr., Rhett Smith, Wapello, sr.; Sage Hulshizer, Saint Ansgar, sr.

Kicker: Sam Wilber, Council Bluffs St. Albert, sr.

Utility: Logan Knaack, Grundy Center, jr.

DEFENSE

Line: Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia, sr., Chet Buss, North Butler, jr., Wes Willis, Grundy Center, sr., Eddie Vlcek, Oakland Riverside, sr.

Linebackers: Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills, sr., Cole Clark, Lisbon, sr., Gaige Heissel, Woodbury Central, sr., T.J. Lau, East Buchanan, sr.

Defensive backs: Max Havlicek, MFL MarMac, sr., Parker Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg, sr., Drake Woods, Oakland Riverside, sr., Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley, jr.

Punter: Carson Bower, Manson Northwest Webster, sr.

Returner: Devyn Decious, Lisbon, sr.

Utility: Cullen McShane, MFL MarMac, jr.

CAPTAIN: Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills, sr.

Class A second team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Line: Calvin Knutson, South Winneshiek, sr.; Nathan Rechkemmer, North Linn, sr.

DEFENSE

Line: Tyson Scott, Lisbon, jr.

Defensive backs: Jacob Herold, South Winneshiek, sr., Kaden Stocker, MFL MarMac, jr.

Class A third team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Running back: Luke DeMeulenaere, Belle Plaine, sr.

Receiver: Cael Kuboushek, South Winneshiek, sr.

Line: Josh Gaffey, Iowa City Regina, jr.

Utility: Gabe McGeough, MFL MarMac, jr.

DEFENSE

Linebacker: Bowen Munger, Starmont, jr.

Punter: Skyler Jaster, Starmont, jr.

Returner: Karter Decker, MFL MarMac, soph.

Utility: Aiden Udell, Iowa City Regina, jr.

8-Player first team

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Eddie Burgess, Montezuma, jr.

Running backs: Lane Spieker, Anita CAM, jr., Spencer DeMean, Springville, sr.; Carson Pariseau, Janesville, sr.

Receivers: Trey Shearer, Montezuma, sr., Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys, sr.

Line: Cedric Yoder, Don Bosco, sr., Xavier Galles, Remsen St. Mary’s, sr., Kale Pevestorf, Coon Rapids-Bayard, sr.

Kicker: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills, soph.

Utility: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, sr.

DEFENSE

Line: Carter Allen, New London, jr., Joey Schramm, Audubon, jr.

Linebackers: Cade Tenold, Don Bosco, jr., Jack Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys, sr., Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills, sr., Jaxon Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s, soph.

Defensive backs: Porter Fuegen, Easton Valley, sr., Gavin Smith, Audubon, jr.

Punter: Gus McNeill, East Union, sr.

Returner: Troy Holt, Martensdale-St. Marys, sr.

Utility: Cael Frost, Don Bosco, sr.

CAPTAIN: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, sr.

8-Player second team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Receiver: Cole Watts, Montezuma, sr.

Utility: Jacob Maurer, BGM, soph.

DEFENSE

Punter: Cole Silver, Central City, sr.

8-Player third team

Gazette area picks only

OFFENSE

Running back: Beau Flander, English Valleys, jr.

Receiver: Luke Menster, Springville, jr.

DEFENSE

Line: Iziek Soper, Midland, sr.

Linebacker: Grant Gloeckner, Springville, sr.

