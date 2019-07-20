Iowa City West's Landon Green leads South All-Stars to victory in Iowa Shrine Bowl

CEDAR FALLS — Landon Green won’t be playing football in college.

Two weeks from Monday, the Iowa City West all-state linebacker will report to boot camp at Fort Benning. Ga., to begin his career in the United States Army with the hope of becoming an Army Ranger.

With one last chance to hit somebody on a football field, Green delivered.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Green said after leading the South All-Stars to a 24-13 victory over the North in the 47th annual Iowa Shrine Bowl Saturday at the UNI-Dome. “It was my final high school game and it might be my final game completely. … It was just an amazing experience the entire week.”

The all-star game featured football players from the graduating Class of 2019 to benefit The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. The South has now won 10 of the last 14 contests and leads the overall series, 24-22-1.

In just two quarters of action, Green sent a strong message to the North that points were going to be hard to come by. His two first-quarter sacks snuffed out a pair of early North drives.

“My mentality is always start off strong and continue to be strong,” Green said. “Pop them in the head the first couple of plays, they are not going to want to hit you anymore. That is my mentality.”

As the South offense built a 17-0 halftime lead, Green returned to the field in the third quarter and recorded his third sack of the contest to force a North punt, then later recovered a North fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead for the South.

“We knew that we only had two quarters so when I was out there on the field, I was going as hard as I could,” said Green, who was named the defensive MVP for the South.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

West Branch quarterback Beau Cornwell directed the first scoring drive for the South with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Mason Compton of Durant with 1:59 left in the first quarter. Cornwell finished the game with seven completions in nine attempts for 81 yards, one TD and one interception.

“It was really fun,” said Cornwell, who will play football and basketball at Division-III Monmouth (Ill.) during the coming school year. “It is a huge event for the kids and you just try and put on a show for them. At the end of the day, you hope your team wins and we did today and that is great.”

The game was an opportunity for Cornwell to play for his high school coach one final time. West Branch Coach Butch Pedersen served as head coach for the South.

“It is really good to see him one more time,” Pedersen said. “He is going to have a great career down the road, as are a lot of the other athletes, as well. I just think this is a great way to finish it up.”

The South offensive MVP was West Des Moines Dowling tailback Jayson Murray, while the North MVPs were tailback Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley (offense) and Dubuque Senior defensive back Nick Kubitz (defense).

Williamsburg tailback Gage Hazen-Faver carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards for the South, while Benton Community’s Matt Davis totaled 52 yards of offense for the North.

West Delaware linebacker Jordan Bries registered a sack, while North teammate Brayden Wright of Cedar Rapids Washington recovered a muffed punt.

Prep football

IOWA SHRINE BOWL

At UNI-Dome

North<CHARENTITY>8</CHARENTITY>0 0 0 13—13

South 7 10 7 0—24

SOUTH — Mason Compton (Durant) 41 pass from Beau Cornwell (West Branch), Nathan DeBruin (Pella Christian) kick

SOUTH — FG Nathan DeBruin (Pella Christian) 26

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT SPORTS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top sports right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Cedar Rapids Museum of Art Enjoy free admission at the meseum, now through September 2nd! Learn More Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now

SOUTH — Zach Eaton (Waukee) 51 pass from Ryan Gustafsen (Pella), Nathan DeBruin (Pella Christian) kick

SOUTH — Landon Green (Iowa City West) fumble recovery in end zone, Nathan DeBruin (Pella Christian) kick

NORTH — Michael Storey (Spencer) 1 pass from Drake Miller (Fort Dodge), two-point conversion failed

NORTH — Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley) 11 run, Ben Steffens (Spirit Lake) kick

l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com