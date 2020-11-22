Prep Football

Iowa City High will hire Mitchell Moore as new head varsity football coach

Iowa City High students run the flags along with the team during pregame introductions at Bates Field in Iowa City on Fr
Iowa City High students run the flags along with the team during pregame introductions at Bates Field in Iowa City on Friday, October 25, 2019. (Justin Torner/Freelance for The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City High announced Sunday the hiring of Mitchell Moore as its new varsity head football coach, pending school board approval.

Moore will be just the fifth head coach at the school since 1947. He replaces Dan Sabers, who retired from the position last month.

Moore has most recently been at Des Moines Roosevelt. Prior to that, he was head coach at Greene County.

An Ames native and former Huxley Ballard prep, Moore graduated from Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played in and coached in six NCAA Division III national championship games. He also has experience as an assistant coach at Iowa State University.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

