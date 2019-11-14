Prep Football

Lewis Central vs. Western Dubuque: Preview, predictions, how to watch Class 3A football semifinal

Lewis Central Titans vs. Western Dubuque Bobcats
Lewis Central Titans vs. Western Dubuque Bobcats

Matchup: No. 1 Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (10-1), Iowa high school football Class 3A semifinal

Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

How they got here: Western Dubuque prevailed in the “Bracket of Death,” beating North Scott, 29-7, for a second victory over the Lancers this season. Lewis Central posted its second straight postseason shutout with a 12-0 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.

Fast facts: Both teams return to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The Bobcats are led by dynamic quarterback Calvin Harris, who is seventh in 3A with 1,908 passing yards. He is tied for third with 23 TDs and has only two interceptions. His top target is Will Burds, connecting 44 times for 820 yards and 14 scores. Ben Bryant leads Western Dubuque with 822 on 115 carries and 12 TDs.

The Bobcat defense only allows 8-7 yards per game. Lewis Central gives up 6.7 points per game, while scoring at a 33-point clip.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson Bowman leads the Titans and is third in 3A with 1,361 rushing yards, averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Brady Miller adds 702 yards on the ground. Bret Kobes has replaced current TCU freshman Max Duggan at quarterback, passing for 1,204 yards and 13 TDs.

Predictions

Jeff Linder — Western Dubuque

K.J. Pilcher — Western Dubuque

Jeff Johnson — Western Dubuque

BC Moore — Western Dubuque by 4

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Thursday's semifinal schedule, scores, live stream

Kevin and Cam Miller keep making memories with Solon football

Don Bosco vs. Turkey Valley: Preview, predictions, how to watch 8-Player football semifinal

Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Semifinal picks and analysis

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

How to avoid a Thanksgiving family meltdown? University of Iowa therapist has some tips

A rare disease robbed a Lisbon painter of his eyesight. Now his artistic vision takes more abstract forms

Fewer tenured or tenure-track faculty teaching in Iowa universities

17 apply to be Iowa ethics board chief

Cedar Rapids woman latest area resident to spin the wheel on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.