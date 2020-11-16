CEDAR FALLS — Attendance will be further limited for this week’s state football championships in the UNI-Dome.

According to a release sent Monday night by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the finals “fall under high school sporting event guidelines as issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds in an updated proclamation earlier in the evening.

“The proclamation will limit attendance to the six championship games to two spectators per participating athlete.”

In a text later Monday night, IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said he was “seeking additional clarification” on whether non-players — coaches, cheerleaders and pep band members, for example — will be allowed two spectators.

In her proclamation, in the wake of the continued spread of COVID-19, Reynolds said in her news conference Monday that youth and adult group sporting and recreational gatherings are suspended except for high school, college and professional sports.

That takes effect at 12:01 Tuesday morning and runs through at least Dec. 10,

Three championship games (8-Player, Class A and Class 3A) are scheduled for Thursday, with three more (1A, 2A and 4A) on Friday.

Area teams still playing are Iowa City Regina (against Grundy Center for the Class A title at 2 p.m. Thursday) and Waukon (facing Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in 2A at 2 p.m. Friday).

Twelve semifinal games were played Thursday, Friday and Saturday with mask requirements and spectator restrictions — no more than 2,400 fans per game — at the UNI-Dome.

The IHSAA said it “will work with partners at the University of Northern Iowa, Black Hawk County Public Health, the Department of Education, and Iowa state government officials to provide further information and compliance on the planned event.

“Updates and clarifications on championship game protocols (will be shared) as they become available.”

