Prep Football

Governor's proclamation means 2 spectators per participant in the state football finals

Championships are Thursday and Friday at the UNI-Dome

The Waukon Indians celebrate their Class 2A football semifinal win over Monroe PCM on Saturday. They'll face Central Lyo
The Waukon Indians celebrate their Class 2A football semifinal win over Monroe PCM on Saturday. They’ll face Central Lyon/George-Little Rock for the title Friday in front of pretty much family only, due to a tightened protocol issued by the Gov. Kim Reynolds. Players will receive two tickets each. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR FALLS — Attendance will be further limited for this week’s state football championships in the UNI-Dome.

According to a release sent Monday night by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the finals “fall under high school sporting event guidelines as issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds in an updated proclamation earlier in the evening.

“The proclamation will limit attendance to the six championship games to two spectators per participating athlete.”

In a text later Monday night, IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said he was “seeking additional clarification” on whether non-players — coaches, cheerleaders and pep band members, for example — will be allowed two spectators.

In her proclamation, in the wake of the continued spread of COVID-19, Reynolds said in her news conference Monday that youth and adult group sporting and recreational gatherings are suspended except for high school, college and professional sports.

That takes effect at 12:01 Tuesday morning and runs through at least Dec. 10,

Three championship games (8-Player, Class A and Class 3A) are scheduled for Thursday, with three more (1A, 2A and 4A) on Friday.

Area teams still playing are Iowa City Regina (against Grundy Center for the Class A title at 2 p.m. Thursday) and Waukon (facing Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in 2A at 2 p.m. Friday).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve semifinal games were played Thursday, Friday and Saturday with mask requirements and spectator restrictions — no more than 2,400 fans per game — at the UNI-Dome.

The IHSAA said it “will work with partners at the University of Northern Iowa, Black Hawk County Public Health, the Department of Education, and Iowa state government officials to provide further information and compliance on the planned event.

“Updates and clarifications on championship game protocols (will be shared) as they become available.”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

A salute to former City High football coach Dan Sabers

Waukon holds off PCM, will make 3rd state football finals appearance in 4 years

Photos: Waukon vs. PCM, Class 2A Iowa high school football state semifinals

Sigourney-Keota can't keep pace with OABCIG in state football semifinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Reynolds issues indoor mask requirement as Iowa's COVID surge continues

COVID-19 spread needs to get under control for Cedar Rapids students to return in-person, board says

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa have more than doubled since Nov. 1

As surge continues, UIHC considers further steps to meet COVID-19 demand

Linn County Board of Health approves mask regulation requiring face masks in public

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.