CEDAR RAPIDS — They were at Ohio State. They were at Michigan and Michigan State.

They hit Nebraska, Missouri, Notre Dame and Iowa State.

Connor Colby and his father, Jeff, have logged a lot of miles this spring visiting campuses and football facilities. One place stood out.

Committed to the University of Iowa!!! #Swarm21 — Connor Colby (@ConnorColby77) June 22, 2019



“Nothing compared to Iowa,” the Cedar Rapids Kennedy junior-to-be offensive lineman said Friday night, after announcing his commitment to eventually play for the Hawkeyes. “Just the coaches, they are so good, you know what I mean? They are real personable, down to earth. The facilities are great. And I’ve been a Hawkeye fan my whole life. I just couldn’t wait any longer. I’ve been thinking about it for awhile, weighing my choices and stuff. This is the best choice for me.”

It’s difficult to imagine anyone’s recruiting exploding more in a short period of time than Colby’s. Rivals upgraded him to a four-star recruit for the 2021 class recently, as more and more big-time programs began noticing him and offering him.

He said Michigan, Ohio State and Nebraska were among those offering.

At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Colby has the size. According to his coach, Brian White, he also has plenty of other things to go with it.

“(His recruiting) was just going to keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger, too. He was starting to go national,” White said. “I think the big thing with him is number one, he’s a big kid, and he’s only 16 years old. Number two, his season last season as a sophomore, if you take a minute to watch his highlight video, he just dominates. He finishes on everything, he is always getting the last push in. He’s a physical kid, he’s strong. He’s been going to a lot of these camps ... and he dominates when he’s there, too.”

Here’s the really weird thing about Colby’s size. His dad is only 5-foot-11, his mom 5-7.

Doctors originally told him he’d be about 6-foot. So much for that.

“I’ve just always been a big kid,” he said. “Ever since kindergarten. I have a brother whose is four years older than me, and I’ve always been about the size of him growing up. He stopped growing, and I just kept going.”

“Been getting calls daily from this school and that school,” White said. “Stuff like ‘Hey, I want to come in.’ Because they can’t contact the kid directly right now. So it’s ‘Can you pass along a message? Can you do this? Can you convince him to come to our camp?’ It has been a whirlwind ... Connor’s a good kid, a quiet kid, doesn’t say a whole lot. So one thing is he has never gotten a big head about this. He didn’t talk a whole lot about it.”

