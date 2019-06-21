Prep Football

Iowa Hawkeyes get 'big' football commit in Cedar Rapids Kennedy lineman Connor Colby

At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, junior-to-be evolved into 4-star recruit

The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field before a 2018 game at Kinnick Stadium. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field before a 2018 game at Kinnick Stadium. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — They were at Ohio State. They were at Michigan and Michigan State.

They hit Nebraska, Missouri, Notre Dame and Iowa State.

Connor Colby and his father, Jeff, have logged a lot of miles this spring visiting campuses and football facilities. One place stood out.


“Nothing compared to Iowa,” the Cedar Rapids Kennedy junior-to-be offensive lineman said Friday night, after announcing his commitment to eventually play for the Hawkeyes. “Just the coaches, they are so good, you know what I mean? They are real personable, down to earth. The facilities are great. And I’ve been a Hawkeye fan my whole life. I just couldn’t wait any longer. I’ve been thinking about it for awhile, weighing my choices and stuff. This is the best choice for me.”

It’s difficult to imagine anyone’s recruiting exploding more in a short period of time than Colby’s. Rivals upgraded him to a four-star recruit for the 2021 class recently, as more and more big-time programs began noticing him and offering him.

He said Michigan, Ohio State and Nebraska were among those offering.

At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Colby has the size. According to his coach, Brian White, he also has plenty of other things to go with it.

“(His recruiting) was just going to keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger, too. He was starting to go national,” White said. “I think the big thing with him is number one, he’s a big kid, and he’s only 16 years old. Number two, his season last season as a sophomore, if you take a minute to watch his highlight video, he just dominates. He finishes on everything, he is always getting the last push in. He’s a physical kid, he’s strong. He’s been going to a lot of these camps ... and he dominates when he’s there, too.”

Here’s the really weird thing about Colby’s size. His dad is only 5-foot-11, his mom 5-7.

Doctors originally told him he’d be about 6-foot. So much for that.

“I’ve just always been a big kid,” he said. “Ever since kindergarten. I have a brother whose is four years older than me, and I’ve always been about the size of him growing up. He stopped growing, and I just kept going.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Been getting calls daily from this school and that school,” White said. “Stuff like ‘Hey, I want to come in.’ Because they can’t contact the kid directly right now. So it’s ‘Can you pass along a message? Can you do this? Can you convince him to come to our camp?’ It has been a whirlwind ... Connor’s a good kid, a quiet kid, doesn’t say a whole lot. So one thing is he has never gotten a big head about this. He didn’t talk a whole lot about it.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former Xavier prep Drew Scott gets another NFL opportunity

Iowa high school football needs an overhaul

Sabers' metrics: A formula that would overhaul Iowa high school sports classification

IHSAA makes tweaks to RPI football playoff qualifying system

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mollie Tibbetts' murder trial reset to November

U.S. Marshals: Tips from public vital in many criminal cases, as was shown this week in arrest of Cedar Rapids man

University of Iowa wins its largest-ever grant worth $115 million

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Ernst and Trump re-election bids and Democrat debate prep

Generations young and old share stories, crafts, at Ladd Library program

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.