Cedar Rapids Xavier beats West Delaware with big plays in first half

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Xavier quarterback Tyler Dupont was certainly efficient in the first half of Friday’s game with West Delaware.

The senior didn’t throw often, but when he did, it resulted in a touchdown pass. All four of his first-half completions went for scores as the No. 2 Saints shot out to a 28-6 lead en route to a 28-12 win at Saints Field.

It was obvious that the Saints coaching staff saw something on film scouting the Hawks. Three of the four scoring passes went to wide-open running backs circling out of the backfield and running straight down the middle of the field.

“Let’s just say our kids did their jobs,” said Xavier Coach Duane Schulte.

Kaiden Cuevas opened the scoring, coming out of the backfield and catching a 63-yard strike from Dupont. After the Xavier defense held, the Saints dialed up a throwback screen pass to Jack Lux, who scampered in 28 yards for a score.

After the Hawks got on the board early in the second on a Wyatt Voelker 51-yard run, Dupont found Lux and Jack Breitbach both circling out of the backfield before halftime, putting the Saints up 28-6.

“Our scout team did a great job all week showing the type of look they were going to have on defense,” said Dupont, who finished 8-of-14 passing for 183 yards and four scores. “The line gave me great protection to throw the ball.”

Take away the big plays and it was a physical contest. Both teams struggled, for the most part, to run the football. There were only 15 total first downs for both teams in the contest.

“When (West Delaware) made the bus trip down here, they were ready to play,” Schulte said. “They were a good team, but credit to our guys. They rose up and got the win.”

The second half was a game of field position as Xavier was able to keep the Hawks pinned deep in their own territory much of the time. West Delaware managed a late touchdown on a 23-yard run from quarterback Jared Voss, coming after a Xavier fumble on a punt.

Xavier (4-0) has now won 30 straight games heading into district play next week at home against Maquoketa.

“We told our guys that anytime you win a high school football game, that it is hard to do,” Schulte said. “For them to be 4-0 at this point is a big deal, but I hope they aren’t satisfied.”

West Delaware (2-2) will also be at home next Friday, opening district play against Independence.