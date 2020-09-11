Cedar Rapids Xavier QB Jaxon Rexroth shows running ability in win over Clear Creek Amana

CEDAR RAPIDS — There have been a number of memorable plays in the 22 years of Cedar Rapids Xavier football.

Senior Jaxon Rexroth cemented his place in Saints history with a run for the ages in Friday’s Class 3A District 6 opener against Clear Creek Amana. With the first half winding down, Rexroth dropped to pass and looked up to see Wisconsin commit T.J. Bollers lining him up for a sack.

If escaping Bollers wasn’t enough, Rexroth moved on and broke three or four more tackles to complete a spectacular 50-yard scoring run. That put the No. 2 Saints up 14-0 at halftime and they went on to a 30-7 win on a rainy night at Saints Field.

“I’m not even sure how many tackles I broke,” Rexroth said. “My teammates got some great blocks downfield and I just kept running.”

Xavier Coach Duane Schulte said sometimes a player just has to react.

“Sometimes we talk about just going out and being an athlete,” Schulte said. “You don’t always know exactly what is going to happen. In that case, Rexy was just being an athlete.”

Rexroth finished with 110 yards rushing and also had an interception on defense. His spectacular TD combined with his 1-yard TD run to cap the opening drive of the second half pushed the lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter.

“That was huge because we fumbled on the opening drive of the game,” Schulte said of the two-TD outburst. “For us to not score there and to have Rexy get that score before half was big.”

Also playing a big role for the Saints (3-0, 1-0) was senior Jack Lux. He did most of the heavy lifting on the opening drive of the third quarter and finished with 169 yards on 18 carries.

“Jack did a great job of getting us in position,” Rexroth said. “He is tough to stop once he gets going.”

The Clippers (1-2, 0-1) had their offense clicking in the first quarter, but couldn’t sustain a drive. As Schulte mentioned, the Saints drove right down the field to start the game, only to lose a fumble inside the CCA 5.

Xavier finally broke through on a double reverse pass from Jack Breitbach to Jack Goldsmith with 4:47 left in the half. Three minutes later, Rexroth broke loose on his highlight-reel run and the Saints were in control.

CCA averted the shutout on a 32-yard scoring pass from Ben Swails to Harrison Rosenberg with 1:55 remaining.

The victory was Xavier’s 26th straight at home, dating back to a 2015 playoff loss to Decorah

Xavier is back at Saints Field next Friday, hosting Newton. Clear Creek-Amana plays at home next Friday night against Benton Community

AT SAINTS FIELD

CCA CRX

First downs 11 20

Rushes-yards 35-70 41-340

Passing yards 120 51

Comp-Att-Int 9-22-1 5-14-1

Punts-Avg. 8-39.2 3-36.0

Fumbles-lost 3-1 2-2

Penalties-Yards 6-32 5-45

Clear Creek-Amana 0 0 0 7 — 7

C.R. Xavier 0 14 7 9 — 30

X — Jack Goldsmith 6 pass from Jack Breitbach (Lincoln Oakley kick)

X — Jaxon Rexroth 50 run (Oakley kick)

X — Rexroth 1 run (Oakley kick)

X — Safety, Swails covers high snap in end zone

X — Aiden Henry 1 run (Oakley kick)

CCA — Harrison Rosenberg 32 pass from Ben Swails (Anthony Hennes kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - CCA: Alex Figueroa 24-68, Ryan Navara 4-12, Gage Freeman 4-21, Ben Swails 2-(minus 11), Team 1-(minus 20). Xavier: Jack Lux 18-169, Jaxon Rexroth 10-117, Nick Lemke 4-15 Aiden Henry 4-44. Team 3-(minus 3).

PASSING - CCA: Ryan Navara 3-12-1-33, Ben Swails 6-10-0-87. Xavier: Jaxon Rexroth 4-13-1-45, Jack Breitbach 1-1-0-6 .

RECEIVING - CCA: Tom Johnson 4-52, Harrison Rosenberg 3-50, Brock Reade 1-5. Xavier: Jack Lux 2-21, Jack Breitbach 2-23, Jack Goldsmith 1-6.