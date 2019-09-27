Cedar Rapids Xavier sets school record for total offense against Maquoketa

CEDAR RAPIDS — Friday night’s forecast called for lightning. Saints Field saw plenty of electricity.

On homecoming night at Saints Field, and on the opening night of district play, the Class 3A second-ranked Xavier Saints set a school record for total yards, compiling 619 yards of total offense (332 passing yards and 287 rushing).

The Saints (5-0, 1-0) had many key contributors in their 52-20 victory over Maquoketa (2-3, 0-1).

Quarterback Tyler Dupont led a potent aerial attack as the senior completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 332 yards and four TDs.

Kaiden Cuevas headed the ground game as the dynamic senior running back rushed for 147 yards and had three total touchdowns.

Cuevas and Dupont weren’t alone in the offensive onslaught.

The Saints got the offense started, following a 30-minute lightning delay to begin the game, as Jack Lux broke out an opening 55-yard TD on the Saints’ first offensive play.

Cuevas followed with a pair of rushing touchdowns, the first coming from 16 yards out, and the second from 17 out. Cuevas’ second score gave Xavier a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Maquoketa didn’t mail it in, however. The Cardinals responded as Kannon Coakley found Caiden Atienza for a 68-yard touchdown.

But Xavier answered 17 seconds later as Dupont found Tyler Wilken for a 77-yard TD on the Saints’ next possession.

Coakley and Atienza then hooked up again, this time from 31 yards out, as Maquoketa continued to air it out.

But Cuevas showed his versatility as Dupont found him open from 35 yards out to extend the Saints’ lead, 35-14, which they took into intermission.

The Saints exploded in the fourth and Dupont found Wilken for another score, this one from 27 yards out on a slant pattern. Dupont then found Mac Mahurin late in the fourth for a 14-yard TD to round out the scoring.

“He’s obviously a talented quarterback, everyone knows that,” Mahurin said.

“Our linemen did their job so he (DuPont) has time to hit us. If everyone does their job, we’ll score.”

The win was Xavier’s 31st consecutive.