Blake Osborn catches, runs and kicks Benton past Center Point-Urbana

CENTER POINT — See Blake catch. See Blake run.

And by all means, watch Blake kick.

Blake Osborn caught a pair of long touchdown passes from Clayton Krousie, then followed with a couple of field goals — including a 50-yarder — as Class 2A seventh-ranked Benton Community topped Center Point-Urbana, 33-21, in a non-district football game Friday night at Rogers Field.

“It’s just kind of a matter of trusting my legs,” Osborn said.

Those legs made him a sub-50 guy in the 400 meters last spring in track and field (49.17, in a state runner-up effort, to be exact). And they served him well Friday as the Bobcats climbed to 3-0.

Osborn caught just two passes. Both were explosive and dynamic.

With the game tied 7-7 and the Bobcats facing third-and-8 at their own 16, Krousie threw deep along the left sideline. Osborn outjumped the coverage for the ball around midfield, then raced the rest of the way for an 84-yard score.

CPU (1-2) re-tied it a minute later on Keegan Koppedryer’s 57-yard TD pass to Brock Albert, then Krousie and Osborn struck again.

On the first play after the kickoff, Krousie hit Osborn in stride in the middle of the field for a 65-yard touchdown. That gave the Bobcats the lead for good, 20-14.

“He threw the ball perfect on that one,” Osborn said.

Osborn connected on a 32-yard field goal for a 9-point advantage shortly before intermission, then hit again from 50 (with room to spare) to extend the margin to 26-14 early in the third quarter.

Track keeps Osborn busy in the spring, so there’s no time for soccer. He probably would have been a natural.

“I’ve been kicking since fourth grade,” he said. “I’ve made a 57-yarder in practice, but this was my longest in a game.

The second of Mitch Bawek’s two 1-yard TD runs brought CPU within 26-21, but Benton re-established control on Lawrence Wallace’s 2-yard score with 7:32 left in the game.

Krousie threw for 254 yards; CPU’s Keegan Koppedryer passed for 267.

Benton hosts Wilton in its pre-district finale next week; CPU is at Independence.

