Belle Plaine rolls past Lynnville-Sully in Week 0 with 0 passing yards

BELLE PLAINE — Instead of bragging about the yards and the touchdowns, Trevin Straight was bemoaning his fumble.

“It’s all I can think about,” Straight said.

Lighten up, kid. Take it easy on yourself.

Straight spearheaded a bulldozing ground attack, rushing for 246 yards and three touchdowns as Belle Plaine downed Lynnville-Sully, 44-6, in a Class A non-district football game Friday night at Belle Plaine High School.

“We ran left, we ran right. We didn’t even need to throw the ball,” Straight said. “Everything was working.”

Other than two-point conversions, Belle Plaine (1-0) didn’t put the ball in the air once. But one dimension was plenty; the Plainsmen ran for 406 yards.

Luke DeMeulenaere added 88 yards, and the Plainsmen scored the final 38 points of the game.

“I think we wore them down,” Belle Plaine Coach Todd Bohlen said. “Trevin is a load to tackle, and so is Luke.”

The Plainsmen outgained Lynnville-Sully (0-1) by a 232-65 margin in the second half and pulled away after leading just 14-6 at intermission.

Belle Plaine took control with a 15-play, 68-yard, 7-minute drive to open the second half, overcoming a holding penalty along the way. Ben DeMeulenaere capped it with a 1-yard run, and the Plainsmen were on their way.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Lynnville-Sully drove to the Belle Plaine 17 on its next drive before turning it over on downs, then Straight got loose for a 75-yard TD run.

The Plainsmen certainly were prepared, but it wasn’t because they’ve been loading up on contact in the preseason.

“We’ve tackled live once all year,” Bohlen said. “With 27 kids, we can’t afford to get kids hurt.

“Coach (Justy) Northrup put a new defense in, and in the second half, we stopped giving up the big plays.”

Straight’s 47-yard touchdown run started the scoring, then a 37-yard touchdown pass from Bray Noun Harder to Kinnick McFarland — on fourth and 18 — allowed the Hawks to tie the game at 6-all.

Luke DeMuelenaere’s 9-yard TD run — and Straight’s conversion run — put the Plainsmen back in front to stay with 2:04 left in the half.

The Plainsmen host Grundy Center next week; Lynnville-Sully hosts Pleasantville.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com