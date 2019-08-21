Iowa high school football preseason rankings: Western Dubuque, Waukon start No. 1 in 3A, 2A

The favorite’s role has flipped.

Two of Western Dubuque’s three losses last season came at the hands of Cedar Rapids Xavier, including a 34-20 decision in the Class 3A state final.

Now, it’s the Bobcats that everybody is chasing.

Western Dubuque is the preseason 3A No. 1 in the Gazette/KGYM high school football poll, released today. Multisport standout Calvin Harris (2,280 passing yards, 27 touchdowns) leads the Bobcats, who went 10-3 in 2018.

Xavier owns the last two 3A championships and a 26-game win streak. The Saints enter the new season at No. 2.

Six-time defending 4A champion West Des Moines Dowling opens at No. 1 in the big-school class. Other top-ranked teams are Waukon (2A), West Sioux (1A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player).

After a 7-2 regular season, Western Dubuque got hot in the playoffs, knocking off unbeaten Solon and avenging a regular-season loss to North Scott. The Bobcats handled Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the semifinals, then battled Xavier until the end in the final.

Western Dubuque hosts Xavier on Oct. 11.

Solon is ranked third, followed by Sergeant Bluff-Luton and North Scott.

Dowling extended its 4A championship run in dramatic fashion. First, the Maroons outlasted Bettendorf in a four-overtime semifinal. Then, they rallied to beat Cedar Falls, 22-16, in the title contest.

Led by Dowling and West Des Moines Valley, four of the top five 4A teams hail from Central Iowa. Waukee and Cedar Falls share the No. 3 position, and Ankeny Centennial is fifth.

Waukon (10-2) dropped its opener last season to Decorah, then won 10 straight games before falling 48-12 to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the 2A semifinals. The Indians have the widest margin of any of the No. 1 teams, drawing six first-place votes and 69 points; Clear Lake (42) is second, followed by BHRV, Algona and Chariton.

West Sioux was the Class A champion in 2017, then moved up to 1A last year and captured another title. The Falcons lead the 1A list and are followed by Dike-New Hartford (last year’s runner-up), then it’s Van Meter, West Branch and West Lyon.

The tightest race for No. 1 comes in Class A, where West Hancock edges defending champion Hudson in first-place votes (4-3) and poll points (65-64). Hudson beat West Hancock in last year’s semifinals, 35-28.

Perennial 8-Player power Don Bosco (9-2) leads that division again. The Dons were stunned in last year’s quarterfinals by Rockford, and New London went on to win the championship.

Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Newell-Fonda and Turkey Valley round out the top five. New London is sixth.

This year’s poll panel consists of seven members — Jeff Johnson, K.J. Pilcher, Jeff Linder, Nathan Ford and Douglas Miles of The Gazette, Andy Krutsinger of the Southeast Iowa Union and Scott Unash of KGYM Radio.

The season begins with a few Week 0 games Friday, then everybody is in action next week.

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Dowling 68 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last year: 11-2 | State champion

Week 1: vs. No. 3 Waukee 2. West Des Moines Valley 54 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 10-1 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: at Southeast Polk 3. Cedar Falls 49 points Last year: 12-1 | State runner-up

Week 1: vs. Ames 3. Waukee 49 points Last year: 8-3, State quarterfinalist

Week 1: at No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling 5. Ankeny Centennial 40 points Last year: 9-1 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. No. 7 Ankeny 6. Iowa City West 26 points Last year: 9-2 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: at 3A No. 5 North Scott 7. Ankeny 25 points Last year: 5-5 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: at No. 5 Ankeny Centennial 8. Bettendorf 20 points Last year: 10-2 | State semifinalist

Week 1: at Pleasant Valley 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18 points Last year: 6-4 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10. Fort Dodge 12 points Last year: 7-3 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Mason City

Others receiving votes: Johnston 9, Southeast Polk 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, Ames 1, Urbandale 1

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last year: 10-3 | State runner-up

Week 1: at Clinton 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 53 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 13-0 | State champion

Week 1: vs. Iowa City Regina 3. Solon 42 points Last year: 9-1 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: at Mount Vernon 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 points Last year: 10-2 | State semifinalist

Week 1: vs. No. 7 Lewis Central 5. North Scott 33 points Last year: 9-2 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes 7. Lewis Central 30 points Last year: 11-1 | State semifinalist

Week 1: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes 7. Lewis Central 30 points Last year: 11-1 | State semifinalist

Week 1: at No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8. Spencer 26 points Last year: 8-3 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: at 2A No. 9 Spirit Lake 9. Harlan 18 points Last year: 8-3 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: at Denison-Schleswig 10. Clear Creek Amana 9 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Mount Pleasant

Others receiving votes: Independence 8, Oskaloosa 6, Bondurant-Farrar 4, Iowa City Liberty 4, Norwalk 3, Sioux City Heelan 3, Carroll 2, Decorah 2, Denison-Schleswig 2, Washington 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Class 2A

1. Waukon 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last year: 10-2 | State semifinalist

Week 1: vs. Decorah 2. Clear Lake 42 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last year: 7-2

Week 1: vs. 1A No. 10 Osage 3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34 points Last year: 11-2 | State runner-up

Week 1: at 1A No. 1 West Sioux 4. Algona 29 points Last year: 9-2 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Humboldt 5. Chariton 27 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Creston/O-M 6. Greene County 25 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Perry 7. Crestwood 22 points Last year: 6-4 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: at Charles City 8. Waterloo Columbus 21 points Last year: 7-2

Week 1: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden 9. Monroe PCM 20 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 13-0 | State champion

Week 1: vs. 3A No. 8 Spencer 9. West Liberty 20 points Last year: 8-4 | State semifinalist

Week 1: vs. 3A No. 8 Spencer 9. West Liberty 20 points Last year: 8-4 | State semifinalist

Week 1: vs. 1A No. 4 West Branch

Others receiving votes: Benton Community 17, Southeast Valley 11, Des Moines Christian 10, Mount Vernon 7, Garner GHV 4, Williamsburg 4, Iowa Falls-Alden 3

Class 1A

1. West Sioux 64 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last year: 12-1 | State champion

Week 1: vs. 2A No. 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2. Dike-New Hartford 58 points Last year: 12-1 | State runner-up

Week 1: vs. Denver 3. Van Meter 51 points Last year: 11-1 | State semifinalist

Week 1: vs. Earlham 4. West Branch 49 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 9-2 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: at 2A No. 9 West Liberty 5. West Lyon 37 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 7-3 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 6. South Central Calhoun 35 points Last year: 10-1 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: at East Sac County 7. Pella Christian 20 points Last year: 8-4 | State semifinalist

Week 1: at Oskaloosa 8. Treynor 18 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: at Logan-Magnolia 9. Interstate 35 16 points Last year: 10-1 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Central Decatur 10. Bellevue 10 points Last year: 10-1 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg 10. Osage 10 points Last year: 7-3 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: at 2A No. 2 Clear Lake

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 4, Wilton 4, Mount Ayr 3, Cascade 2, Mediapolis 2, Ogden 1, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1

Class A

1. West Hancock 65 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last year: 9-3 | State semifinalist

Week 1: at Garner GHV 2. Hudson 64 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last year: 13-0 | State champion

Week 1: vs. Jesup 3. Wapsie Valley 42 points Last year: 7-3 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Clayton Ridge 4. Saint Ansgar 27 points Last year: 6-3

Week 1: vs. West Fork 5. Edgewood-Colesburg 26 points Last year: 10-2 | State semifinalist

Week 1: at 1A No. 10 Bellevue 6. Alta-Aurelia 23 points Last year: 7-3 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: at Lawton-Bronson 7. North Tama 23 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. North Mahaska 8. Algona Garrigan 17 points Last year: 10-1 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Emmetsburg 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 16 points Last year: 5-4

Week 1: at Carroll Kuemper 10. Avoca AHSTW 13 points Last year: 12-1 | State runner-up

Week 1: vs. Underwood 10. Westwood 13 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Akron-Westfield

Others receiving votes: South O'Brien 9, Alburnett 7, Hinton 6, Durant 5, Pekin 5, Akron-Westfield 4, BGM 4, Tri-Center 4, Woodbury Central 4, Grundy Center 3, Wayne 3, Belmond-Klemme 1, South Winneshiek 1

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 64 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last year: 9-2 | State quarterfinalist

Week 1: at Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2. Fremont-Mills 45 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 10-2 | State semifinalist

Week 0: vs. East Mills 4. Newell-Fonda 41 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 0: vs. East Mills 4. Newell-Fonda 41 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Collins-Maxwell 5. Turkey Valley 38 points Last year: 8-2 | State playoff qualifier

Week 1: at Ackley AGWSR 6. New London 30 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: 12-1 | State champion

Week 0: at Williams Bay (Wis.) (Saturday) 7. Remsen St. Mary's 27 points Last year: 6-3

Week 1: vs. No. 3 Audubon 8. Iowa Valley 26 points Last year: 10-1 | State quarterfinalist

Week 0: vs. Collins-Maxwell 9. Southeast Warren 14 points Last year: 12-1 | State semifinalist

Week 0: vs. Montezuma 10. Glidden-Ralston 12 points Last year: 6-3

Week 1: vs. West Bend-Mallard

Others receiving votes: Ar-We-Va 11, Central City 8, Northwood-Kensett 6, Midland 5, East Mills 4, Exira-EHK 4, HLV 3, Easton Valley 2, Lenox 2, Lamoni 1