CORONAVIRUS

Clear Creek Amana activities on hold due to positive COVID-19 case

Volleyball quad is now a triangular moved to Mount Vernon; status of Friday's football game is wait-and-see

Clear Creek Amana Clippers
Clear Creek Amana Clippers
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:22AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Clear Creek Amana activities on hold due to positive COVID-19 case

10:41AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Clear Creek Amana High School pivots to virtual instruction after stud ...

10:28AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Iowa City schools given permission to start 100% off-site

06:50AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Iowa school nurses may be first line of defense for coronavirus-positi ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana has canceled athletic events for Thursday, and Friday’s football game at Mount Pleasant is wait-and-see.

The CCA district canceled in-person instruction at the high school Wednesday night due to a positive case of COVID-19 reported to school officials, and immediate action was taken to move the high school to virtual learning.

“We are aware there was a large gathering Saturday night, which had many CCA students in attendance and potentially increased their risk of exposure,” according to a release from the school. “CCA officials await further guidance from Johnson County Public Health, but school districts have the authority to move to virtual learning for up to 48 hours while conducting contact tracing.

“The closure of school and activities today is a direct result of the choices students are making and we encourage families to recognize the unfortunate outcome and how it affects everyone. CCA will be making a decision about school Friday and communicating with families by the end of the day on Thursday.”

The Clippers were scheduled to host a four-team volleyball event Thursday. The remaining three teams — Mount Vernon, Solon and Center Point-Urbana — will play at Mount Vernon.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:22AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Clear Creek Amana activities on hold due to positive COVID-19 case

10:41AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Clear Creek Amana High School pivots to virtual instruction after stud ...

10:28AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Iowa City schools given permission to start 100% off-site
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Clear Creek Amana High School pivots to virtual instruction after students test positive for the coronavirus

Iowa City schools given permission to start 100% off-site

Iowa school nurses may be first line of defense for coronavirus-positive students and staff

What happens when a student is exposed to or tests positive for COVID-19?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday

Cedar Rapids schools to start Sept. 21, with middle, high school online

Former school counselor accused of sex with minor will stay in jail pending trial

University of Iowa hospitals CEO on surge in cases: 'This is very very alarming'

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore closing due to derecho damage

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate