Clear Creek Amana activities on hold due to positive COVID-19 case

TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana has canceled athletic events for Thursday, and Friday’s football game at Mount Pleasant is wait-and-see.

The CCA district canceled in-person instruction at the high school Wednesday night due to a positive case of COVID-19 reported to school officials, and immediate action was taken to move the high school to virtual learning.

“We are aware there was a large gathering Saturday night, which had many CCA students in attendance and potentially increased their risk of exposure,” according to a release from the school. “CCA officials await further guidance from Johnson County Public Health, but school districts have the authority to move to virtual learning for up to 48 hours while conducting contact tracing.

“The closure of school and activities today is a direct result of the choices students are making and we encourage families to recognize the unfortunate outcome and how it affects everyone. CCA will be making a decision about school Friday and communicating with families by the end of the day on Thursday.”

The Clippers were scheduled to host a four-team volleyball event Thursday. The remaining three teams — Mount Vernon, Solon and Center Point-Urbana — will play at Mount Vernon.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com