Xavier handles Western Dubuque, but a challenging string is on the horizon

CEDAR RAPIDS — The gauntlet awaits.

Starting Monday, Cedar Rapids Xavier faces a Who’s Who of Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball giants.

“I think at some point, everybody goes through the same kind of stretch,” Xavier Coach Tom Lilly said. “We can’t look at ourselves and think, ‘Poor us.’”

For now at least, the Saints can look at themselves and think they’re contenders.

Class 4A No. 6 Xavier held Western Dubuque to 24-percent shooting and forced 22 turnovers in a 57-30 MVC conquest Tuesday night at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.

“We’re really enjoying this,” said sophomore Aree Beckmann, one of four Saints that scored in double figures. “We’ve got to keep playing as a team.”

The Saints (10-4 overall, 9-0 MVC) remained a half-game behind Cedar Rapids Prairie — and even with Iowa City High — in the Mississippi Division standings. The Saints still face both of those teams, along with challenging tests against Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, in the final three weeks of the regular season.

“We have to concern ourselves with Linn-Mar first,” Lilly said, of Friday’s opponent. “Then we’ll have about an hour and a half to prepare for Cedar Falls (Monday) and Prairie (Tuesday) at the same time.”

Beckmann scored a game-high 14 points and swiped five of Xavier’s 16 steals as the Saints locked in defensively throughout.

“We played solid as a team,” she said. “We worked on getting through the screens and playing tight ‘man’ defense.”

Aubrey Jones contributed 12 points and eight rebounds; Caitlynn Daniels added 11 points, Libby Arnold 10.

Xavier constructed 8-0, 6-0 and 9-0 runs in the first half on the way to a 31-16 halftime lead. Western Dubuque (4-12, 2-8) recorded the first five points of the second half to creep within 10, then the Saints scored the next 13 to break it open for good.

Jenna Fiedler paced Western Dubuque with 10 points. Madison Maahs added seven points and 10 rebounds.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 57, WESTERN DUBUQUE 30

At C.R. Xavier

WESTERN DUBUQUE (30): Maddie Goodman 0-4 0-0 0, Jenna Fiedler 4-17 0-0 10, Ashley Costello 2-7 0-1 4, Madison Maahs 3-13 1-2 7, Emma Gile 2-7 0-1 4, Abigail Kluesner 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Harris 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 12-50 1-4 30.

C.R. XAVIER (57): Aree Beckmann 6-8 0-0 14, Caitlynn Daniels 5-134 0-0 11, Aubrey Jones 5-6 2-2 12, Maya Karl 0-1 0-0 0, Libby Arnold 5-12 0-0 10, Brielle Bastian 1-3 0-0 3, Mary Kate Moeder 0-3 1-2 1, Sophia Schmit 2-2 0-0 4, Grace Ries 0-2 0-0 0, Lexi Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Ali Schuchmann 0-0 2-2 2, Libbie Malecek 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Steger 0-1 0-0 0, Kyla Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Arnold 0-0 0-0 0, Isabelle Barreto 0-0 0-0 0, Kya Loffswold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 5-6 57.

Halftime: Xavier 31, Western Dubuque 16. 3-point goals: Western Dubuque 2-17 (Fiedler 2-9, Costello 0-1, Maahs 0-5, Gile 0-1, Harris 1-1), Xavier 4-8 (Beckmann 2-2, Daniels 1-3, L. Arnold 0-1, Bastian 1-1, Moeder 0-1). Team fouls: Western Dubuque 6, Xavier 10. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Western Dubuque 30 (Maahs 10), Xavier 37 (Jones 8). Assists: Western Dubuque 5 (five with 1), Xavier 14 (Daniels 4). Steals: Western Dubuque 9 (Fiedler 3), Xavier 16 (Beckmann 5). Turnovers: Western Dubuque 22, Xavier 14.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com