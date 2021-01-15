Vinton-Shellsburg tops CPU in girls' basketball for the first time in 10 years

VINTON — Ten long years. Sixteen straight losses. Some ugly, ugly scores.

“I remember the one two years ago,” Vinton-Shellsburg senior Kayla Griffith said, recalling a 74-7 loss to Center Point-Urbana. “I was part of that one.”

She was part of this one, too. And she won’t forget this one, either.

Class 3A 15th-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg held No. 4 CPU to five points in the first half, including a scoreless drought of more than 12 1/2 minutes, and held off the Stormin’ Pointers, 38-34, in a Wamac Conference girls’ basketball game Friday night at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.

“We’d won 11 games,” Vikettes Coach Rich Haisman said. “But to get to where we want to be, you’ve got to beat a top team. We had one slip away from us Tuesday (against Clear Creek Amana), and we didn’t want another one to go.”

Vinton-Shellsburg (12-2, 10-2 Wamac) led by 14 points early in the third quarter. CPU (10-3, 7-3) got within a basket on a pair of occasions, the last on Alivia Sweeney’s 3-pointer with 2:05 left, but the Vikettes held on.

“Defense was one of out focuses in practice. To hold a team like that to five points in a half is an accomplishment,” said Vinton-Shellsburg’s Alyssa Griffith, who posted 10 points and 11 rebounds. “We really wanted this one after losing to CCA.”

The Vikettes prevailed despite 24 turnovers, 13 in the first quarter.

CPU led 5-4 when Claire Neighbor made a free throw with 4:35 left in the opening quarter. But CPU didn’t score again the rest of the half, and the Vikettes took a 16-5 advantage into the locker room.

“Not good,” CPU Coach Philip Klett said in describing his team’s first-half attack. “We kept trying to get a 20-point shot, and those aren’t out there. Sometimes defense keeps you in games.”

Ashlie Meyer added seven points for the Vikettes, and Kayla Griffith, Abby Davis and Lucy Howes-Vonstein added five apiece.

Ryley Goebel, a junior and a UNI commit, paced CPU with 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 2:27 left. Neighbor and Ryanne Hansen added seven apiece.

The teams meet again Feb. 2 at Center Point.

VINTON-SHELLSBURG 38, CENTER POINT-URBANA 34

At Vinton

CENTER POINT-URBANA (34): Alivia Sweeney 1-2 0-0 3, Laine Hadsall 1-6 0-3 2, Emma DeSmet 1-7 0-2 2, Ryley Goebel 4-8 5-8 13, Claire Neighbor 3-5 1-2 7, Ryanne Hansen 3-9 0-1 7, Tayler Reaves 0-3 0-0 0, Kora Katcher 0-5 0-0 0, Kailey Spurlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-44 6-16 34.

VINTON-SHELLSBURG (38): Kayla Griffith 2-7 0-0 5, Abby Davis 2-3 0-0 5, Sophia Kreutner 1-2 0-0 2, Alyssa Griffith 3-7 4-9 10, Aza Swayzer 0-4 0-0 0, Ashlie Meyer 3-6 1-2 7, Brylee Bruce 2-4 0-0 4, Kalie Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Lexi Bunten 0-0 0-0 0, Lucy Howes-Vonstein 2-6 0-3 5. Totals 15-41 5-14 38.

Halftime: Vinton-Shellsburg 16, CPU 5. 3-point goals: CPU 2-12 (Sweeney 1-2, Hadsall 0-1, Goebel 0-1, Neighbor 0-1, Hansen 1-2, Reaves 0-2, Katcher 0-3), Vinton-Shellsburg 3-10 (K. Griffith 1-2, Davis 1-1, Kreutner 0-1, A. Griffith 0-2, Howes-Vonstein 1-4). Team fouls: CPU 16, Vinton-Shellsburg 17. Fouled out: Goebel. Rebounds: CPU 29 (Goebel 9), Vinton-Shellsburg 38 (A. Griffith 11). Assists: CPU 6 (Goebel 2), Vinton-Shellsburg 7 (A. Griffith, Swayzer, Howes-Vonstein 2). Steals: CPU 16 (Hadsall, Goebel, Neighbor 3), Vinton-Shellsburg 9 (A. Griffith 3). Turnovers: CPU 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 24.

