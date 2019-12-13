Prep Basketball

The Wizard of Ozzie: Meiborg's huge first quarter jets Cedar Rapids Jefferson past Washington

Senior guard goes off for 16 in the first, 30 overall, in 78-59 victory

Jefferson's Kenny Moore (second from left) hangs on Ozzie Meiborg (second from right) as they and Ayrondus Hodges (right) and Maurice Wright (33) celebrates the J-Hawk's boys' basketball win over the Washington Warriors at Cedar Rapids Washington High School in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks won 78-59. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Jefferson's Kenny Moore (second from left) hangs on Ozzie Meiborg (second from right) as they and Ayrondus Hodges (right) and Maurice Wright (33) celebrates the J-Hawk's boys' basketball win over the Washington Warriors at Cedar Rapids Washington High School in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks won 78-59. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — He was great the first game, not so great the second, and great again Friday night.

You wonder what Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s fourth game next week might hold for Ozzie Meiborg. So does he.

“Hopefully it’ll be a lot like this,” the senior guard said, after his J-Hawks beat back Cedar Rapids Washington, 78-59, at Wash. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Meiborg absolutely went off in the first quarter as Jefferson (2-1) rolled to a big lead it would never relinquish. Never come close to relinquishing.

He had 16 points as Jeff took a 21-6 edge. He was hitting the 3, driving to the hoop, doing everything. Even the shots he missed were right on, either just a hair long of a hair short.

“It’s what you want,” Meiborg said, when asked what it feels like when shots are dropping. “Being a basketball player, when you’re just hitting everything, it just makes everything so much easier. Gets you big leads, you get to settle in. It makes it every easy to settle into a game. Then you see when I get going early, it opens up things for everyone else.”

Meiborg, a three-year starter committed to Iowa Lakes Community College, had 30 points in Jefferson’s season-opening win against Clinton. In a loss to Davenport North, he had just eight.

It was a dirty 30 again here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Ozzie was Ozzie,” said first-year Jefferson Coach Chris Fechner. “Our guys feed off that. I give our team credit, because sometimes teams can just start standing around and watching what they’re doing, maybe go into a funk of ‘Hey, I’m not getting my touches.’ This group isn’t that way. They realize that when he gets hot, let’s feed him.”

It wasn’t just Meiborg for the J-Hawks. Forward Raejzuan Shockley added 14 points, including a rim-rattling one-handed dunk on a drive.

 

Sophomore Andreas Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench, doing a lot of his damage in the second half. Jefferson had a 28-point halftime lead (48-20) which Washington cut into in the second half but not significantly enough.

“The start was what we had to have,” Fechner said. “We expressed that all week. We had to get off to a good start, we had to take care of the ball, and we had to defend and rebound.”

Undersized Jefferson had 21 first-half rebounds, more than it had the entire game against Davenport North. Washington (1-1) got 19 points from forward Quincy Underwood, 17 of which came in the second half.

The Warriors made a conscious effort to use their height advantage in the final two quarters.

“Sometimes you learn more in a loss than a win,” said Wash Coach Justin Decker. “I found out a lot about our guys tonight right now, just where we’re at, the leadership in the locker room. We can be a very good team. Our starts are killing us. We started out against Bettendorf slow, we started out here slow.”

AT CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Holiday Light Finder

Browse and upload great light displays from all across Iowa

Take a Look

C.R. JEFFERSON (78): Kenny Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Raejzuan Shockley 5-9 4-6 14, Brayden Kindhart 4-6 1-2 9, Maison Read 3-5 3-3 10, Ozzie Meiborg 12-25 3-5 30, Ayrondus Hodges 1-1 1-2 3, Andreas Williams 5-9 2-4 12, Kaden Haller 0-5 0-1 0, Connor Harms 0-0 0-0 0, Prosper Kapongo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 14-23 78.

C.R. WASHINGTON (59): Quincy Underwood 8-15 2-3 19, Campbell Mitvalsky 5-13 2-2 12, Henry Clymer 3-6 0-2 7, Traijan Sain 1-4 1-1 3, Jamar Thurmon 2-8 4-6 8, Jayden Harris 0-1 2-3 2, Wyatt Cain 0-2 0-0 0, Zaren Ross-Carr 1-1 0-0 2, Jesse Sellers 3-3 0-0 6, Cavan Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Martin 0-0 0-0 0, DayMarcus Hare 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 11-17 59.

Halftime — Jefferson 48, Washington 20. 3-point goals — Shockley 0-1, Kindhart 0-1, Read 1-2, Meiborg 3-10, Williams 0-1, Haller 0-2), Washington 2-12 (Sain 0-2, Underwood 1-3, Clymer 1-3, Thurmon 0-3, Cain 0-1). Rebounds — Jefferson 37 (Williams 9), Washington 32 (Underwood, Mitvalsky 8). Total fouls — Jefferson 14, Washington 17. Fouled out — Sain. Turnovers — Jefferson 10, Washington 16.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Linn-Mar boys' basketball pulls away from Cedar Rapids Xavier

Cedar Rapids Prairie girls' basketball shows it can defend too in win over Kennedy

Boys' basketball notes: Alburnett feels it has a quality team despite losing top returner

Iowa high school basketball podcast: Rivalry Saturday's shot clock, area conference previews

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ashton Kutcher's failed promise to Iowans

Christmas carols for the horrible timeline we're living in

What could happen to Collins Aerospace's military GPS business once it's sold off? Analysts weigh in

Where to find holiday lights in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas

University of Iowa spent $26,000 on travel to Europe ahead of massive utilities deal

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.