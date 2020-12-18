Prep Basketball

Iowa City West girls' basketball uses superior depth to get past City High

Trojans stick Little Hawks with a late 23-5 surge, win 75-63

Iowa West's Matayia Tellis (left) and Audrey Koch (right) bump forearms as Tellis drew a foul in the Trojans' 75-63 win
Iowa West’s Matayia Tellis (left) and Audrey Koch (right) bump forearms as Tellis drew a foul in the Trojans’ 75-63 win over Iowa City High on Friday at West High School. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — B.J. Mayer’s third-quarter timeout message was succint, and direct:

“You just let them right back in the game,” he said.

Yes, they did. Then, the West High Trojans took Iowa City High right back out of it.

Class 5A fourth-ranked Iowa City West squandered a 14-point first-half lead, then zapped No. 8 City with a late 23-5 blitz to earn a 75-63 girls’ basketball victory Friday night at West High School.

“They hit us with a run, and I think we panicked a little,” Mayer said. “But we played nine kids, and I think our depth paid off.”

The Trojans (1-0) had four players in double figures — led by Audrey Koch’s 20-point output — and that more than countered Kelsey Joens’ 30-point performance for City High (0-1).

“Coach Mayer says everybody on our team is capable of scoring in double digits,” said Matayia Tellis, who added 19 points, four assists and four steals. “We had four in double digits, they only had two, and we took advantage of that.”

Trailing 32-18 midway through the second quarter and 38-28 at halftime, the Little Hawks took a 52-51 lead into the fourth quarter, and Ella Cook’s bucket made it 54-51 with 7:30 to go.

But West scored the next 10 points, in about 80 seconds, to regain control for good. Melae Lacy’s 3-pointer ignited the surge, then Koch scored in transition to put West ahead.

Koch scored 15 points in the second half.

“We play a lot of kids, so we’re able to push tempo,” Mayer said. “We really challenged our kids defensively tonight.”

Emma Ingersoll-Weng added 12 points for the winners, and Meena Tate tallied 11.

Joens, a sophomore, is the fourth Joens sister to go through City High, and she’s the go-to player now after the departure of three Division-I seniors that led the Little Hawks to the state semifinals last year. She hit 10 of 19 shots, 7 of 8 free throws.

Eviyon Richardson tacked on 15 for City.

The teams collide again Jan. 22 at City High in a game that counts in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings.

IOWA CITY WEST 75, IOWA CITY HIGH 63

At Iowa City West

IOWA CITY HIGH (63): Georgia Kimm 3-8 0-0 7, Kelsey Joens 10-19 7-8 30, Eviyon Richardson 4-10 6-10 15, Andie Westlake 2-2 2-2 7, Ella Cook 2-8 0-0 4, Kacie Earl 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 15-20 63.

IOWA CITY WEST (75): Matayia Tellis 8-12 1-2 19, Emma Ingersoll-Weng 3-10 6-8 12, Livia Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Meena Tate 5-12 0-0 11, Audrey Koch 7-13 4-7 20, Jenna Saunders 2-5 0-0 6, Anna Prouty 0-2 0-0 0, Melae Lacy 1-2 1-2 4, Lucy Wolf 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-58 12-19 75.

Halftime: West 38, City 28. 3-point goals: City 6-20 (Kimm 1-5, Joens 3-8, Richardson 1-3, Westlake 1-1, Cook 0-3), West 9-29 (Tellis 2-4, Ingersoll-Weng 0-6, Tate 1-6, Koch 2-4, Saunders 2-5, Prouty 0-2, Lacy 1-1, Wolf 1-2). Team fouls: City 13, West 15. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: City 36 (Westlake 7), West 29 (Tate 6). Assists: City 12 (Richardson, Cook 4), West 9 (Tellis 4). Steals: City 5 (Richardson, Cook 2), West 13 (Tellis 4). Turnovers: City 18, West 7.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

