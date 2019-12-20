Sadie Powell distributes early, scores late to lead Kennedy past Washington, 74-65

CEDAR RAPIDS — She’ll distribute. She’ll score. Whatever.

After three lean years, though, Sadie Powell just wants to win.

“We knew the schedule was going to be rough to start this season,” said Powell, a senior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. “But we have really good team chemistry this year. Everybody works well together.”

Powell played facilitator early as Tori Knight went off, then scored 19 of her game-high 29 points in the second half as the revitalized Cougars topped Cedar Rapids Washington, 74-65, in a non-conference girls’ basketball game between Metro and MVC rivals Friday night at Kennedy High School.

“They were guarding me hard in the first half, so I didn’t want to force anything,” said Powell, who dished out eight assists. “So I was hitting Tori, and she had a really good first half.”

A sophomore, Knight added 21 points — 13 in the first quarter — and Kennedy (4-3) led virtually the entire way.

Powell is in her fourth year as a major contributor for Kennedy. The first three seasons ended with the Cougars below .500.

Knight, on the other hand, is in her first year as a starter.

“It’s been really cool to run out and hear my name called,” Knight said. “I remember coming to the games here and watching the older kids play, and I wanted to do that someday.

“It’s a dream come true.”

Knight isn’t shy to shoot it. She opened the game with a 3-pointer, and finished with five of them in 10 attempts.

“They left it open for me, and I knew it was going in,” she said. “I just looked for my shot, and my teammates did a good job finding me.”

Kennedy led 31-30 at halftime, and it was 41-40 midway through the third quarter before the Cougars opened it up.

Knight hit consecutive 3-pointers and Powell added another to ignite an 11-0 run that put Kennedy in command, 56-42. Powell’s two free throws gave the Cougars their largest lead, 74-58.

Carlee Smith added 10 points for the winners; Camryn Ray posted seven points and eight rebounds.

“This group is really playing together,” Cougars Coach Andy Courtney said. “It feels fantastic.”

Hannah Stuelke, a sophomore and a University of Iowa commit, led Washington (4-4) with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Sydney Engledow also tallied 18.

The teams will collide again Jan. 17 at Washington in a game that will count in the MVC standings.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 74, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 65

At C.R. Kennedy

C.R. WASHINGTON (65): Sydney Engledow 4-12 6-7 18, Jaliea Havel 1-4 0-0 2, Marek McBride 4-10 0-1 10, Hannah Stuelke 5-12 8-10 18, Deja Redmond 0-0 0-0 0, Markea Jackson 4-5 1-2 9, Aeri Thomas 2-8 0-2 6, Orianna Crusoe 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-53 15-22 65.

C.R. KENNEDY (74): Camryn Ray 2-9 3-4 7, Olivia Pecinovsky 0-0 0-1 0, Sadie Powell 8-14 11-13 29, Tori Knight 7-14 2-2 21, Carlee Smith 3-9 2-2 10, Sophia Barrett 3-8 0-2 7, Ella Cadenhead 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Techau 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Herring 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 18-24 74.

Halftime: Kennedy 31, Washington 30. 3-point goals: Washington 8-31 (Engledow 4-12, Havel 0-1, McBride 2-7, Stuelke 0-3, Thomas 2-8), Kennedy 10-24 (Ray 0-1, Powell 2-5, Knight 5-10, Smith 2-4, Barrett 1-4). Team fouls: Washington 19, Kennedy 16. Fouled out: Pecinovsky. Technical fouls: Washington bench 2 (one was administrative). Rebounds: Washington 36 (Stuelke 13), Kennedy 37 (Ray 8). Assists: Washington 10 (Havel, Stuelke 3), Kennedy 14 (Powell 8). Steals: Washington 2 (Engledow, Redmond), Kennedy 5 (Powell 2). Turnovers: Washington 7, Kennedy 6.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com