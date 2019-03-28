Ryan Luehrsmann resigns as head boys' basketball coach at Cedar Rapids Xavier

CEDAR RAPIDS — Family first. That’s the admirable reason Ryan Luehrsmann has stepped down as head boys’ basketball coach at Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Xavier announced Luehrsmann’s resignation Thursday. “Luey” led the Saints to a 108-68 record in his seven seasons, including Class 3A state championships back to back in 2016 and 2017.

“I have spent nine years in coaching, and they have been very rewarding,” Luehrsmann said. “There is a lot of time that goes into it, and it can be stressful. I just felt like I couldn’t give what I need to give next year.”

Luehrsmann and his wife have three children who are ages 12, 10 and 6. They are involved in multiple activities, and he determined that is where is his priority should be.

An all-stater at Cedar Rapids Washington, Luehrsmann played for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1996 through 2000. He began his coaching career at the freshman level at Xavier and was promoted to varsity head coach in 2012.

The Saints had unprecedented success, with the school winning its first two boys' basketball titles. Xavier qualified for the state tournament four consecutive years under Luehrsmann (2015-18), placing third or better all four years.

“It was a special group of coaches that helped us have a pretty good run,” Luehrsmann said. “The players were just outstanding. I was blessed to have very talented players who bought in. We were able to establish one of the better programs in 3A.”

“With two state championships and multiple state appearances under his belt as a head coach here at Xavier, Coach Luehrsmann has taken our boys basketball program to new heights,” Xavier Activities Director Andy Umuthm said in a release. “His positive impact on our student-athletes, our program and our school community will be felt for many years to come. We are grateful for his dedication to mentoring young men, helping them grow both on and off the court.”

Xavier was 9-12 this past season but returns promising sophomore Jaylon Moses, among other players. The Saints lost to Davenport Assumption in a 3A substate semifinal.

