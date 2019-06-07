Prep Basketball

Rose Nkumu of Iowa City High commits to Marquette

Class of 2020 guard averaged 19 points for Little Hawks last season

Iowa City High’s Rose Nkumu (3) lines up a 3-pointer during a Class 5A girls’ state basketball quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (The Gazette)
Iowa City High’s Rose Nkumu (3) lines up a 3-pointer during a Class 5A girls’ state basketball quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — One of the best open-court defenders in the state, Iowa City High senior-to-be Rose Nkumu has committed to play college basketball at Marquette University.

Nkumu announced her commitment on Twitter Friday afternoon.

As a junior, Nkumu averaged 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.7 steals per game to help lead the Little Hawks (19-3) to the state tournament. A three-year starter, she was part of The Gazette’s all-area team as a junior and a prominent member of City’s state runner-up team in 2018.

Nkumu is the second member of City’s Class of 2020 to commit to a Division-I program. Aubrey Joens picked Iowa State.

The return of seniors Nkumu, Joens and Paige Rocca makes the Little Hawks one of the Class 5A favorites for 2019-20.

Marquette was 26-6 last season, won the Big East Conference title and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

New Xavier basketball coach excited to be home

Marion AD, girls' basketball positions expected to be filled by late June

Corby Laube resigns as Marion AD, girls' basketball coach

Marion AD, girls' basketball coach Corby Laube on administrative leave

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Dash Coffee planning downtown C.R. location

Body of missing Washington County teen found

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The Hall of Fame, Biden and Trump visit Iowa, and more

Barnes and Noble sells to hedge fund

NASA opens the International Space Station to businesses, private citizens

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.