Rose Nkumu of Iowa City High commits to Marquette

IOWA CITY — One of the best open-court defenders in the state, Iowa City High senior-to-be Rose Nkumu has committed to play college basketball at Marquette University.

Nkumu announced her commitment on Twitter Friday afternoon.

As a junior, Nkumu averaged 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.7 steals per game to help lead the Little Hawks (19-3) to the state tournament. A three-year starter, she was part of The Gazette’s all-area team as a junior and a prominent member of City’s state runner-up team in 2018.

I am extremely excited and happy to announce that I am 100% committed to @CoachMeganDuffy and Marquette University! #leaveYourMarq pic.twitter.com/qXxL0VIc6i — Rose Nkumu (@rosenkumu) June 7, 2019

Nkumu is the second member of City’s Class of 2020 to commit to a Division-I program. Aubrey Joens picked Iowa State.

The return of seniors Nkumu, Joens and Paige Rocca makes the Little Hawks one of the Class 5A favorites for 2019-20.

Marquette was 26-6 last season, won the Big East Conference title and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.