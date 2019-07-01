Riley Wright commits to play basketball at UNI

MARION — Riley Wright and Kayba Laube will be separated as teammates for one season.

Only one season. The reunion will come in 2021.

A junior-to-be at Marion High School, Wright announced Monday night on Twitter that she has orally committed to play women’s basketball at the University of Northern Iowa.

“Extremely excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment,” Wright said.

A first-team Class 4A all-state selection by the Iowa Press Sports Writers Association, the 5-foot-10 Wright averaged 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season as the Indians (23-2) were 4A state runners-up. She was a key member of Marion’s state-title team of 2018.

Wright has scored 521 points in two seasons.

Laube will be a senior next season and already has committed to UNI.

