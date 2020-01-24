Cedar Rapids Prairie girls' basketball stymies Washington, moves to 13-0

CEDAR RAPIDS — By now, Mallory McDermott and Sidney McCrea have seen virtually every form of junk defense imaginable.

Box-and-ones. Triangle-and-twos. You name it.

So some intense face-guarding wasn’t going to keep them quiet all night.

McDermott scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, and Class 5A fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie stayed undefeated with an emphatic 59-28 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington in a non-conference girls’ basketball game between the Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Friday night at Washington High School.

“I’m about as optimistic as anybody, but I don’t think anybody expected this,” McDermott said after the Hawks improved to 13-0.

A senior bound for Western Illinois University, McDermott was hounded by Washington’s Sydney Engledow early, and didn’t get her first basket until the 7:07 mark of the second quarter.

It was just a matter of patience, just a matter of time.

“We’ve seen some triangle, we’ve seen some box, we’ve seen some other junk,” Prairie Coach Josh Bentley said. “So the kids stayed calm. And the other kids know they have to contribute. They understand their roles, and know they are a valuable part of the team.

McCrea — who will play at Northern Illinois — added 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kamryn Grissel added 12 points. And Jenna Leggat and Hailey Cooper were the stars on the defensive end, holding University of Iowa recruit Hannah Stuelke to 10 points (none in the second half) and only two rebounds.

“We just wanted to contain her,” McCrea said. “Stay on her on the pass, limit her touches. To win on the boards tonight was a real key.”

Washington (8-7) shot 23.9 percent from the field, including 0-for-17 from 3-point range.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Prairie was in control from tip to buzzer, leading 13-4 after one quarter and 26-12 at halftime. McDermott finally shook loose with five 3-pointers after intermission, and McCrea’s three-point play with 3:06 left gave the Hawks their largest lead at 59-21.

“They guarded me tough,” McDermott said. “I just didn’t let it get the best of me.”

Stuelke was Washington’s lone double-digit scorer. Markea Jackson added seven points and 10 rebounds.

The teams meet again in their regular-season finale Feb. 14 at Prairie.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 59, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 28

At C.R. Washington

C.R. PRAIRIE (59): Sidney McCrea 6-14 1-1 14, Kamryn Grissel 5-10 2-2 12, Mallory McDermott 8-13 1-2 22, Jenna Leggat 2-7 0-0 4, Hailey Cooper 1-2 2-4 4, Natalie Bennett 1-4 0-0 3, Lauren Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Keiper 0-1 0-0 0, Chloe Heefner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 6-9 59.

C.R. WASHINGTON (28): Sydney Engledow 1-8 0-0 2, Jaliea Havel 1-10 2-2 4, Marek McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Markea Jackson 3-7 1-1 7, Hannah Stuelke 4-12 2-2 10, Deja Redmond 1-1 0-0 2, Orianna Crusoe 0-1 1-2 1, Lucci O’Donnell 0-2 0-0 0, Aeri Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Lydia Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-46 6-7 28.

Halftime: Prairie 26, Washington 12. 3-point goals: Prairie 7-20 (McCrea 1-6, Grissel 0-3, McDermott 5-6, Bennett 1-4, Keiper 0-1), Washington 0-17 (Engledow 0-6, Havel 0-3, McBride 0-2, Stuelke 0-2, O’Donnell 0-2, Thomas 0-1, Doyle 0-1). Team fouls: Prairie 11, Washington 9. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Prairie 36 (McCrea 10), Washington 31 (M. Jackson 10). Assists: Prairie 12 (McCrea 5), Washington 3 (three with 1). Steals: Prairie 10 (McCrea 4), Washington 2 (Engledow 2). Turnovers: Prairie 9, Washington 18.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com