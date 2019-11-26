Prep Basketball

Prairie opens girls' basketball season with 41-30 victory over Muscatine

As expected, Mallory McDermott and Sidney McCrea lead the way; soph Kamryn Grissel plays a key supporting role

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Mallory McDermott (center) runs for a loose ball with Muscatine’s Emily Woepking (left) and Rylie Moss during the first quarter of their girls’ basketball game at Prairie High School on Tuesday. The Hawks won, 41-30. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Mallory McDermott (center) runs for a loose ball with Muscatine’s Emily Woepking (left) and Rylie Moss during the first quarter of their girls’ basketball game at Prairie High School on Tuesday. The Hawks won, 41-30. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mallory McDermott and Sidney McCrea can’t do it alone. And Tuesday night, they didn’t have to.

Sophomore Kamryn Grissel provided a handy third wheel, and Class 5A 10th-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie kicked off its girls’ basketball season with a 41-30 victory over Muscatine at Prairie High School.

“Kamryn opens up some things, which is good to see,” McDermott said. “Her first step is so quick, and she’s long.”

McDermott (Western Illinois signee) and McCrea (Northern Illinois) will be called upon to carry the Hawks, who went 18-4 last year and reached the 5A regional finals. And they combined for 28 points Tuesday (McDermott 16, McCrea 12). Grissel chipped in with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.

“We’re going to see a lot of triangle-and-two defenses, so we’ve got to get some scoring from other places to alleviate that,” Prairie Coach Josh Bentley said.

“(Grissel) is a nice athlete, a slasher. She has a big upside, big potential.”

The Hawks (1-0) didn’t trail all game, but it took a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter to gain control at 17-10. It was 20-12 at halftime, and the Hawks led by as many as 15 points in the second half.

“It was a good opener,” Bentley said. “We have five new players in our rotation, and we’re going to go through December and see what we can be.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“(Muscatine) controlled the tempo, and that forced us to guard for long periods of time. I’m happy we were able to make a couple of little runs.”

McDermott said, “I think we’re happy with it for a first game. We played hard.”

McCrea added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Emma Zillig paced Muscatine (0-1) with seven points. Madi Petersen posted six points and 13 rebounds.

The Hawks held the Muskies to 32.5-percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 41, MUSCATINE 30

At C.R. Prairie

MUSCATINE (30): Zoey Long 3-15 0-0 6, Emma Zillig 3-4 0-0 7, Emily Woepking 2-7 0-0 5, Rylie Moss 1-2 0-0 2, Madi Petersen 3-8 0-2 6, Avarie Eagle 0-1 2-2 2, Grace Bode 1-3 0-0 2, Aricka Ramser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-40 2-4 30.

C.R. PRAIRIE (41): Emma Keiper 0-0 0-0 0, Kamryn Grissel 5-9 0-0 10, Mallory McDermott 7-16 2-2 16, Hailey Cooper 0-5 1-2 1, Natalie Bennett 0-5 0-0 0, Sidney McCrea 5-9 1-1 12, Jenna Leggat 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 18-49 4-5 41.

Halftime: Prairie 20, Muscatine 12. 3-point goals: Muscatine 2-17 (Long 0-8, Zillig 1-1, Woepking 1-5, Petersen 0-1, Eagle 0-1, Bode 0-1), Prairie 1-10 (Grissel 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Bennett 0-5, McCrea 1-2). Team fouls: Muscatine 7, Prairie 9. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Muscatine 33 (Petersen 13), Prairie 27 (McCrea 8). Assists: Muscatine 5 (Zillig 2), Prairie 7 (McDermott, McCrea 3). Steals: Muscatine 5 (Woepking 3), Prairie 10 (Cooper 4). Turnovers: Muscatine 19, Prairie 8.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Muscatine, Iowa high school girls' basketball

Iowa high school girls' basketball rankings: City High, Cascade, Montezuma are preseason No. 1s

Girls' basketball 2019-20: Iowa City High's singular ambition is to win it all

Iowa high school girls' basketball 2019-20: The Gazette's preseason conference predictions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Pizza Ranch restaurants expanding in the region

Manchester man accused of killing Michelle Martinko wants trial moved out of Linn County

Herman Ginsberg retiring after 71 years at Ginsberg Jewelers' helm in Cedar Rapids

Man faces theft, burglary charges after break-in at NE Cedar Rapids residence

Jo Miller's 'Woman of Influence' a handbook for building a professional brand

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.