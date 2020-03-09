Photos: Wapsie Valley vs. Lake Mills, Iowa high school boys Class 1A state quarterfinals

Photos: Wapsie Valley vs. Lake Mills, Iowa high school boys Class 1A state quarterfinals

Wapsie Valley faced Lake Mills in the Class 1A quarterfinals Monday at Wells Fargo Arena

/ 20

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Bridge replacement closes Highway 151 in Fairfax for 7 months

Iowa State professor writes FAQ on media violence and its effect on children

They fell in love helping drug users. But fear kept him from helping himself

Iowa City man accused of stealing medical museum artifacts from UIHC

Data tells different stories on Iowa public school education funding

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Three Iowa coronavirus cases identified in Johnson County

Meet the man who was on a mission to solve the Michelle Martinko murder

Cedar Rapids man killed in head-on crash near Walford Saturday

Last of Cedar Rapids wading pools removed from Shawnee Park

Work zone envelops popular Cedar Lake recreation trail

Trending