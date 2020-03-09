Photos: Montezuma vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, Iowa high school boys basketball Class 1A state quarterfinals
Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- 2020 Iowa boys' state basketball tournament picks: Which 4 teams will win it all?
- Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2020: Finals results, full match replays, team scores
- Mount Vernon's Keaton Kutcher faces CCA in Clippers' first state tournament since his dad started
- Big Ten men's basketball tournament 2020: Bracket, schedule, TV listings
- Illinois blocks Iowa from Big Ten tournament double-bye
- Iowa boys’ state basketball tournament: A closer look at Monday’s games