North Linn grinds out an overtime win at Rivalry Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS — According to Brian Wheatley, maturity won this one.

“I’m not so sure this is a game we would have won last year,” Wheatley said after Class 2A second-ranked North Linn fought past No. 6 Van Buren County in overtime, 51-47, in a Rivalry Saturday girls’ basketball game Saturday night at Kohawk Arena.

“We’ve matured. We’ve been in so many lopsided games, when things get tough ... it’s a process to learn how to respond. We kept battling, and we found a way.”

The Lynx (2-0) overcame a slow start at the opening of the game (Van Buren County went up 9-0) and a shaky opening to the second half (a 10-0 VBC run put the Warriors in front, 34-29). And they overcame the inside presence of UNI recruit Taryn Scheuermann, who posted 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

They prevailed by holding the Warriors to 0-for-8 shooting in the extra session.

Van Buren County (1-1) squared the game at 46-46 when Madison Bartholomew made the first of three free throws (she missed the last two) with 11 seconds left in regulation. The Lynx didn’t get a final shot.

“I dribbled it off my foot,” Abby Flanagan said. “I think I could have gotten a good shot. I had to pick myself up (in overtime), and we pulled through it.”

Flanagan nailed the first bucket of overtime with 1:50 left, then added a pair of free throws for a 50-46 advantage.

Grace Flanagan led the Lynx with 13 points, Abby Flanagan tallied 11 and Sydney Burke posted nine.

North Linn followed its rough start with its best stretch of the night, a spree of 16 consecutive points that gave it a 16-9 lead. Grace Flanagan’s steal and layup gave the Lynx their largest lead, 29-21. But Isabel Manning ended the half with a 3-pointer, and it was a grind the rest of the way.

Manning added 14 points, Bartholomew 13 for the Warriors.

NORTH LINN 51, VAN BUREN COUNTY 47

At Kohawk Arena

VAN BUREN COUNTY (47): Chloe Davidson 1-4 0-0 2, Madison Bartholomew 3-11 5-7 13, Grace Davidson 1-9 0-0 2, Isabel Manning 5-18 2-4 14, Taryn Scheuermann 7-15 1-1 16, Selena Sayre 0-0 0-0 0, Lexi Jirak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 8-12 47.

NORTH LINN (51): Hannah Bridgewater 2-3 0-2 5, Grace Flanagan 4-7 3-4 13, Ellie Ware 1-9 1-2 3, Abby Flanagan 3-9 4-4 11, Sydney Burke 4-10 0-0 9, Elise Ware 0-2 0-0 0, Ellie Flanagan 1-5 0-0 3, Chloe Van Etten 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 18-51 9-13 51.

Halftime: North Linn 29, Van Buren 24. End of regulation: 46-46. 3-point goals: Van Buren 5-17 (C. Davidson 0-1, Bartholomew 2-8, G. Davidson 0-3, Manning 2-3, Scheuermann 1-2), North Linn 6-13 (Bridgewater 1-1, G. Flanagan 2-3, A. Flanagan 1-3, Burke 1-2, Elise Ware 0-1, E. Flanagan 1-3). Team fouls: Van Buren 15, North Linn 15. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Van Buren 43 (Scheuermann 13), North Linn 35 (Ellie Ware 12). Assists: Van Buren 10 (three with 2), North Linn 4 (Bridgewater 2). Steals: Van Buren 7 (Manning 3), North Linn 8 (G. Flanagan, A. Flanagan 4). Turnovers: Van Buren 18, North Linn 18.

